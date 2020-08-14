The stock has some merits for very conservative income-oriented portfolios, but otherwise offers little to be excited about.

Over the past few weeks, we have been trying to identify companies that offer both a reliable dividend while providing a noteworthy total return potential. Our articles have been mostly exploring real estate stocks, as we believe that the sector holds some great opportunities right now.

Another sector with some juicy yields, however, is the consumer staples one. Today, we will take a look at the food behemoth Kellogg (K). The company whose products we have all enjoyed at least once in our morning breakfast has diversified its product base, with more than half of its revenues coming from snacks. The stock currently offers a 3.35% yield, while shares are presently trading at the same price range they did five years ago. In other words, investors who bought around that time would have only gained from the stock's modest dividend.

We believe that this is likely to be the case in the medium term, with shares appearing to have a limited upside.

In this article, we will:

Go over the stock's financials.

Illustrate the company's medium-term return potential.

Highlight some risks.

Conclude why shares may fit some conservative, income-oriented portfolios, but offer limited returns overall.

Financials

Over the past decade, both revenues and earnings have been quite stable for Kellogg, with the company enjoying net income margins in the high-single to low-double digits. While the company is seeing some organic growth, its regular divestments have kept the top line rather stable.

In fact, the pandemic increased the demand for packaged foods, with households stockpiling long-shelf-life foods. As shown in the company's presentation, despite the adequate 10.3% increase in sales volumes organically, a considerable (6.1%) potential growth was pulled back as a result of divestments. That figure goes even higher in the YTD time frame being (7.9%), contributing to H1-2020 sales being reported (1.5%) lower than H1-2019. Examples of such divestitures include last year's sale of Keebler Cookies to Ferrero for $1.3B. Source: Company presentation

With a stable business model, Kellogg enjoys relatively predictable cash flows, which has allowed it to build a great dividend growth record. The company has never cut its distributions, retaining the dividend even under the Great Financials Crisis, at which time its profitability actually grew. Currently, the company boasts 16 years of consecutive dividend increases, thus being on the list of many income-oriented investors, who seek some dividend growth as well.

However, we believe that while the current dividend remains safe, with a payout ratio of only 58%, its future growth cannot excite us, as profitability has lagged.

As the graph illustrates, over the past decade, Kellogg's EPS and DPS CAGR (compound annual growth rate) have been (0.4%) and 4.3%, respectively. In other words, while distributions have been growing, profitability has remained rather stable. Undoubtedly, this is not a sustainable long-term strategy, as the payout ratio will eventually reach worrying levels. Management is well aware, with DPS growth deceleration being quite noticeable, as the last dividend increase was only 1.8%.

It's true that Kellogg can buy its future growth, similarly to its very successful RXBAR acquisition. After the acquisition, sales exploded, scoring $160 million in 2017, ahead of Kellogg's expectations of $120 million by year-end. However, its decade-long operational stability shows little signs of change. Kellogg has constantly been recycling its brands, failing to achieve meaningful growth, not even in its bottom line through potential margin expansions.

The company's revised guidance points to another year-end with little advancements. Net sales are expected to grow by in FY2020, excluding divestments, which the company expects to have a (4%) impact, dragging sales growth to just 1% for the year, despite the increased demand for Kellogg's products.

Further, EPS is expected to see a slight decline of (1%), while buybacks are currently suspended, which would otherwise assist in EPS growth.

Future investor returns

With prolonged profitability lagging, a monotonous FY2020 guidance, and few to no growth catalysts, we expect total returns to be derived almost exclusively from distributions, with little potential for capital gains.

We would really like to be optimistic in terms of the company's profitability growth, but looking at gross margins, Kellogg has been really suffering under a long-term decline trend.

In any case, we are going to be slightly more cheerful and estimate EPS growth of 2% going forward amid a potential margin expansion, as management gave hope for in the company's latest report. We also expect DPS growth of around 1.8% in the medium term, in line with the company's previous DPS increase, to keep the payout ratio under health levels.

Based on these projections, medium-term EPS and DPS figures should look like the following:

Now it's critical to think of the stock's valuation, as it will be a crucial factor to an investor's expected returns. Excluding abnormal years, Kellogg's P/E ratio has historically hovered near the low 20s. Shares are currently trading at a P/E of 21.5. We believe that investors who are planning to buy Kellogg may find the valuation quite fair. As valuations all around the market have greatly expanded lately, we find it unlikely that Kellogg's valuation will drop much further from its current levels.

However, the valuation is not exactly cheap based on the company's nonexistent growth as well, which allows for limited shareholder returns.

Based on the company's consensus estimate FY2020 EPS of $3.92, shares are currently trading at a forward P/E of 17.8. Below, we have estimated the potential shareholder returns based on our projected growth rates, the stock's current price of $69.28, and the different possible valuation scenarios in the medium term. As you can see, if shares were to retain their current valuation, investors should expect annualized returns of about 5%.

Further, we view Kellogg as having a considerable margin of safety. Even with a valuation contraction, returns would still be somewhat positive, assisted by the dividend. However, we cannot get excited about the stock, as we find it highly unlikely that shares could tap into a double-digit return potential. With a lagged profitability and a fair but not cheap valuation, we believe that investors are highly unlikely to go past the 5% annualized return threshold.

Risks

In terms of future returns, we see Kellogg's earnings declining quite possibly, as is the case with the company's very own guidance. Under this scenario, it's most likely that the stock's total return potential would significantly diminish.

Further, the company holds a significant long-term position of nearly $7B. The position has been decreasing over the past few years, but management's suspension of buybacks to repay the debt should limit shareholder returns. After all, despite the company making no profitability advancements over the decade, debt has been growing. We believe that the company will keep on repaying the debt to become more sustainable amid lagging financials.

Thankfully, the company's debt is quite manageable, with an average cost of around 3.2%, and interest coverage of about six times its operating cash flows.

Conclusion

Overall, we view Kellogg as a hugely conservative investment. While investors are unlikely to lose money on the stock, they should expect its annualized to returns to not exceed the 5% threshold, assuming slight earnings growth. Considering that earnings are highly lagging, it's quite likely that the total return potential will be limited only to that of distributions, at around 3.3%.

We do appreciate Kellogg's consistent profitability, however, and its ability to generate resilient cash flow even under a potential recession. As a result, we can see why the stock could fit a very conservative, income-oriented portfolio. Otherwise, however, we see little merit in the stock and would recommend investors find more profitable opportunities elsewhere.

Examples in the sector include Unilever (UL) (UN). In an article we published a month ago on the stock, we highlighted its double-digit return potential. Shares have appreciated by 10.5% since.

