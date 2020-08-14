The portfolio is tech-heavy like many of the EV option writing funds, so being cognizant of that fact is important after an impressive run in that sector.

ETY has struggled along with the rest of the market this year, though its discount has widened significantly.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) is currently trading at an enticing discount relative to the last several years. To see this type of valuation for an extended period, we would have to go back to 2016. The fund is one of many top-notch options writing funds that Eaton Vance offers. ETY is a bit different in that they lean more towards dividend-paying stocks but is still one of the more attractively valued EV funds at this time.

The fund's policy is to "invest in a diversified portfolio of domestic and foreign common stocks with an emphasis on dividend-paying stocks and writes (sells) S&P 500 Index call options on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current cash flow from the options premium received." Their objective with this strategy is to "provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation."

The fund also is "tax-managed" in that they "evaluate returns on an after-tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund."

That tax advantage is one of the reasons that we hold this fund in our Taxable Income portfolio at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Besides having great option writing funds, EV also emphasizes mitigating tax obligations for investors.

It is also important to point out that while they mention emphasizing dividend-paying stocks, not all of their positions do pay dividends. Though, they do still hold positions that we don't typically see in CEFs. Especially the other EV option writing funds, that is why I believe it could be warranted to put this one on a potential buy list, even if you hold other EV funds. Another offsetting factor for ETY, they target writing options on 50% of their portfolio. Funds like Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) or Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) write options up to 100% of their portfolio. Additionally, ETY writes options on the S&P 500 specifically, the others can write options on multiple indexes.

(Source)

The fund is on the larger side for a CEF, at almost $1.8 billion in managed assets. The fund utilizes no leverage, just the options strategy. Their expense ratio comes in at 1.07%. The fund was last reported as having 49% of its portfolio overwritten by its option selling strategy.

Performance

The fund is struggling on a YTD basis, like most of the broader market this year that isn't all tech. The NAV performance is basically flat, while the market returns are still showing quite a negative performance. They have recovered much of their losses earlier from the March lows; however, as tech is still their greatest sector exposure.

Data by YCharts

As a CEF investor, this is primarily where the opportunities come from. When a fund's NAV performs much better than its actual market price. The current divergence is good for a discount of 6.44%. This can be compared with the fund's 1-year average of -2.03%. Even better, the 5-year average of the fund is -3.66%. At current levels, the discount is double what the 5-year average is. That's the power of a market sell-off, to create huge opportunities in CEFs.

Do note that the fund did struggle with even steeper discounts, during the 2008/09 financial crisis - then for several years between 2010 and 2014. Following 2014 to about 2016, the fund does appear to have traded at similar ranges as well.

(Source - CEFConnect)

So, while the latest discount is very attractive, it doesn't mean that it can't trade there almost perpetually. This isn't uncommon for what we see with a lot of equity CEFs though, discounts that seemed to stick around through the GFC and for years after too.

For longer-term results, the fund has been able to put up attractive returns. For the month end of June, the fund's 10-year annualized returns came in at 10.45% on a NAV basis - 10.14% on a market return basis.

(Source - Fund Website)

The fund's options strategy - being that it is only a slightly defensive strategy - wasn't able to really provide too much protection from the swift drop earlier this year. Total NAV returns from February 19th, 2020 to March 23rd, 2020 can be seen below; here we are comparing ETY to the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY). Of course, looking at the share price it would have been a lot further of a drop as well. Again, that is where we get an opportunity though as a CEF investor, in deeply discounted funds during panic selling.

Data by YCharts

We do see though that the fund has been able to outperform its more appropriate benchmark, the CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite Index. From their Semi-Annual Report ending April 30th, 2020, the returns were as follows:

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

Distribution

Currently, the fund has a very attractive distribution rate of 8.92%. This also gives us a NAV distribution rate of 8.35%. This is about the highest levels we have for the last several years. The only other time it was higher was throughout the 2008/09 GFC. There were also other various spikes during extreme sell-offs like earlier this year and in 2018.

Data by YCharts

That does make it seem like a distribution cut could be on the table. I certainly wouldn't rule it out anyway. During the GFC when it was higher, they ended up cutting regularly for a few years afterward. Additionally, at this time they still have a significant amount in unrealized appreciation built into their portfolio. At the end of April, they had $409 million on the books - which, the fund has even further rebounded from those levels.

(Source - CEFConnect)

I believe it is also important to consider that just because a fund cuts its distribution, doesn't mean that it is a terrible fund. The longer-term sustainability after market crashes can be understandable, in my opinion. This is especially true as dividend cuts usually come across the board from stocks. A CEF is only as good as its underlying positions as it is a "wrapper" and not an actual business itself. Plus, cuts can usually be a good time to start adding to a position or averaging down if it is already in your portfolio.

To be more tax-favorable, the fund distributes out significant portions of ROC and capital gains. ROC is basically a tax-deferral tool in that it lowers one's cost basis in the holding. This is then only realized once the position is sold, if ever. The capital gains are taxed at a favorable rate compared to ordinary income.

(Source - Annual Report)

In this case, it wasn't destructive ROC for 2019. Some portion could be considered destructive for 2018 though, as the fund had a down year there. Total NAV return that year was down -4.77%.

Holdings

The fund mentions being able to invest in foreign investments. However, it is invested almost exclusively in North America at this time. EV does offer global funds of similar characteristics that are worth checking out too.

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

This type of composition is likely what saw this fund outperform those other globally focused EV funds. The returns in U.S. investments have definitely been in favor of over the past decade. While I'm personally hoping to add greater exposure to positions outside of the U.S., I'm also not going to disregard a fund that is exclusively invested domestically either.

The fund is most heavily skewed towards the tech sector. Although, not nearly as tilted as some of the other funds that we have seen recently.

(Source- Semi-Annual Report)

Moving on to the fund's top holdings, we do see the typical tech names as alluded to above.

(Source - Fund Website)

Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are all the common names that we see, even Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is making an appearance. Those are the boring names we see in every fund, the names that are leading this market higher, for the most part.

However, we do start to see a bit of a difference from the other positions from there. For example, Intel Corp. (INTC) isn't in many other portfolios. This is an "old tech" play. It might also be for good reason it isn't in there, they recently just made a big misstep in their latest earnings.

It wasn't that they didn't beat revenue or EPS numbers, both numbers beat easily actually. It was the fact that they had to delay their 7-nanometer product. Those earnings were just announced on July 23rd, they have since gone into action. They are "reorganizing its technology organization." This reorganization also saw them depart with their Chief Engineering Officer. He is done effective on August 3rd.

That announcement did see their share price fall off of a cliff though.

Data by YCharts

Bringing a company that was flirting with the positive territory, well into the negatives for the year on a total return basis. It does have an attractive dividend though, that they have been able to grow significantly over the past 10-year+ period.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

ETY's portfolio is also relatively concentrated with 51 positions. The other EV funds generally have well over 100.

Conclusion

ETY is showing an attractive discount at the moment, the fund's distribution is also quite attractive. Though they have plenty of unrealized gains still in their portfolio, EV tends to not let their distributions run too high for too long. Based on the current environment, it is the highest yield we have seen from the fund, aside from the GFC 2008/09 meltdown and the years following that. That does mean that I wouldn't say that the dividend is completely in the clear. However, that doesn't keep me from wanting to own this top-notch fund.

EV has a great lineup of option writing funds, and CEFs in general, I believe ETY is no different. The fund has put up respectable returns and can be tax-favorable if held in a taxable account to boot! Adding this fund to one's roster can also complement one's portfolio overall, as we see quite the diversified mix in its top holdings, funds that we don't always see included. Though, all the "regulars" are there as well.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long EXD, MSFT, INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on July 28th, 2020.