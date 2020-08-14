Logitech (LOGI) has established itself as one of the best manufacturers of computer peripherals. The company's products are not only well-designed but are also extremely durable, with great attention to the quality of their materials.

Personally, I am a customer and love my Logitech mechanical keyboard, from which I am currently writing this article. I thought to myself that if I like the product so much, I may like the stock as well. It turns out that Logitech is a fantastic company, who I will be a customer of, but probably not an investor, at least at its current price levels.

Over the past five years, Logitech has had quite the rally, with shares gaining due to its continuously improving financials. Since March, however, shares jumped from the low $30s, to their current price of $68.22, more than doubling in a few months.

In this article, I will:

Go over Logitech's financials

Assess the stock's total return potential

Conclude why Logitech is a great company, which I wouldn't buy at its current price levels.

Financials that led to a rally

Both Logitech's revenues and net income have been continuously improving over the past few years. The company has been riding the growth waves of gaming, and more recently, of the staying-at-home economy, which has boosted the demand for keyboards, webcams, and video collaboration accessories. As a result, sales have hit a new all-time high over the past twelve months, turning over $3.12B, $476M of which made it to the bottom line.

Logitech's production operations have been constant through the years, hovering exclusively in the range of 27% to 38%, despite the more volatile demand during the company's earlier years. With constant gross margins, the company's profitability can be quite predictable, based on the corresponding demand, helping management navigate the company's investments and CAPEX with ease. To add to the company's financial merits, Logitech is currently sitting at an all-time high cash position of around $810M, having a quick ratio of 1.5X, suggesting ample liquidity. Further, the company has $0 of long-term debt on its balance sheet. Everything seems to be robust when it comes to the underlying financials of Logitech. The company's rally has not been due to some unreasonable valuation expansion. The company has actually grown its earnings significantly, as shown earlier, and thus shares have rightfully followed.

Why I wouldn't buy Logitech at this price

Despite the positives, though, I wouldn't feel comfortable buying shares at these price levels. The primary reason is the company's sector relative to its valuation. In my view, Logitech is a consumer electronics company that should be valued at a lower multiple. The sector is subject to cyclicalities and massive competition, and could thus face significant volatility in the company's profitability. Despite Logitech's stable gross margins, they are pretty thin, with little room for a more juicy bottom line. In fact, Logitech saw little to no profitability during the years between 2009 and 2015. As a result, I don't feel comfortable buying a consumer electronics company at 25X earnings.

Further, I find little to no tangible returns, to reward me as an investor, that could convince me buying Logitech at this valuation. Its dividends may have been growing, but even with the upcoming September's dividend, the yield would only be a humble 1.19%. Further, management has been executing virtually no buybacks, with the tiny amount of shares repurchased being outnumbered by its stock-based compensation programs.

As a result, the majority of my returns as an investor would rely on share appreciation as profitability grows. Over the past decade, Logitech's EPS CAGR (compound annual growth rate) has been 15.6%. However, because the recent stay-at-home economy has boosted this figure, let's project EPS growth of around 12% in the medium term, as demand for Logitech's products may decelerate. I believe this is a fair estimate, as 12% is the midpoint sales growth rate of the company's very own outlook for the upcoming financial year.

Then, let's assume that DPS grows by 9% on an annual basis, in line with the company's most recent dividend increase. Based on these growth rates, medium term, these figures should look like the following:

Based on the consensus estimates for FY2021 EPS of $2.43, Logitech has a forward P/E of 30.5 at its current price. Here are the projected investor returns, if one was to buy Logitech at its current price, based on our growth estimates, and different future potential valuation multiples.

As you can see, if shares were to retain their current, in my view, excessive valuation, investors would indeed be booking double-digit annualized returns. However, amid a potential valuation contraction, as I am afraid of one, returns would be completely wiped away.

In my view, this is not an unlikely scenario. There is nothing that guarantees that Logitech, being a consumer electronics company, will not return into a more reasonable multiple. Further, the company's surge in sales amid COVID-19 may eventually slow down, and since its products are durable and enjoy a long life value, a cyclical decline in sales is entirely possible. Further, the company enjoys no recurring revenues that would justify its valuation, similarly to how Apple (AAPL) has attracted a premium valuation due to its services revenues.

Conclusion

Logitech is a great company with an iconic brand value in the computer peripherals space. Its balance sheet is pristine, with significant liquidity, and no long-term debt. The company's sales and profitability have been surging lately, with shares trading at 30X forward earnings. In my view, however, the stock's current valuation does not fit a consumer electronics company, with the potential of a slowdown in demand going forward.

The stock's total expected returns fail to compensate for a potential valuation contraction, which would take Logitech to a more reasonable multiple to reflect its weak net income margins. The company's revenues are subject to market cyclicalities, while its tangible capital returns from dividends are meager. For that reason, I won't be buying the stock at its current price levels, and would likely consider doing so below 18X earnings.

