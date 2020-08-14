The company is my largest position in the grocery market, but valuation, at this time, remains uninvestable due to the high premium.

2Q20 shows continued strength, and how this Swedish grocer intends to stay and expand its market position even further going forward.

Axfood has been an excellent performer prior to, during, and after the Swedish COVID-19 pandemic. Sales are up, and valuation has returned to normal premiums.

I seem to be the only contributor with an interest in Swedish grocer Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF). The company remains my largest grocery holding by far. The company has neither postponed nor cut - instead increased - the dividend, and stuck to its plan. In February, I made a case for why you should consider investing in Scandinavian groceries when the market turns.

Unfortunately, such a turn has not really taken place. During March and the depths of the crisis, the company was at most slightly above acceptable valuation. Perhaps this should have been seen as an investment opportunity, but due to the greater undervaluation found in international markets, I chose to focus on these instead - a decision that I found in retrospect to be correct because unlike some of those investments, Axfood has not appreciated 50-70%.

In this article, we take a look at how 2Q20 turned out for Axfood and what sort of trends we can expect going into 2H20. We will also get a complete impact picture of the COVID-19 crisis when we look at this time period.

Let's get going.

Axfood - How has the company been doing?

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Axfood, reaching almost 50% of the Swedish population, has delivered yet another positive quarter. As I pointed out in earlier articles, Axfood has an offering that covers the entire spectrum of grocery services and logistics tied thereto. The company caters both to consumer-level customers, as well as to the commercial markets, including restaurants and the like.

They have also done this for more than 209 years, and net sales have developed on a CAGR 5% pace since the year 2000 - an impressive trend.

For 2Q20, the market saw some, but overall very little change. As expected, there was strong sales growth and market growth as a result of COVID-19 - in particular, in online shopping. What foreign investors need to realize is that there are no large players in the online grocery trade in Sweden that are not subsidiaries of one of the larger grocery players, such as Axfood or ICA (OTC:ICCGF). It's also very unlikely that there will ever be any, unless Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or another foreign giant enters the market that is immune to be "bought out". ICA and Axfood have collectively bought out every entrant and competitor that has gained market traction, and aside from specialized, one-concept online stores, no great competition exists. If another competitor, regional or national, gains any sort of presence or success, these companies are either involved or buy them out.

Any such competition would also have a hard time competing with the market penetration, pricing, and mentality of Swedish consumers - as proven by Lidl's <5% market share, despite going on 15-20 years in the country.

The company keeps monthly sales trend data, showing the impacts of COVID-19 and major holidays.

More interestingly, take a look at the monstrous online growth during COVID-19...

For a company like Axfood, that already held the necessary infrastructure and things needed to succeed online, they were able to effectively leverage the COVID-19 into a sales and online growth opportunity - which has persisted to this day.

Some quick quarterly stats:

4.1% of net sales YoY increase in 2Q20.

Above-grocery market growth despite headwinds in subsidiary Eurocash.

Solid growth for the Hemköp portion of Axfood.

Some weaknesses for the wholesale business due to COVID-19 impact in restaurants and cafés.

So, Axfood's overall trend of outperforming the overall market sales growth in the food retail trade index continues, even if the spread between the two has diminished markedly due to Axfood's wholesale exposure. However, when looking strictly at online sales trends, Axfood is still outperforming the broader online Food retail trade by more than 14%.

More importantly, the company's profit metrics and margins are rock-solid, with YoY 4M SEK increase in operating profit and overall online a <10 bps drop in operating margins. Most of these margin issues came from the wholesale business, which saw a -39.2% margin change during 2Q20.

The company's core segment, Willy's (apparently a very amusing name, judging by some of the private messages I've gotten on the matter), continues to see solid sales growth.

The mentioned difficulties for Eurocash can be said to be directly due to COVID-19. You see, Eurocash caters primarily to a Norwegian class of citizens who get their "cheap" Swedish groceries by traveling across the border to Sweden and buying there. With borders closed, this is, of course, no longer possible. While Eurocash stores are still open, this leaves only Swedish customers, and these are a very small group when compared to the flood of Norwegians who save money compared to their own national grocery prices.

However, Eurocash is only 5% of overall sales, the overall impact is marginal. All of Eurocash employees are on short-term work and no furlough support has been applied for.

As I'm writing this article, borders are open once again and sales are back to normal - though this may, of course, be subject to change.

Axfood's Hemköp segment continues to see some small challenges in city-center based stores, but this was slightly weighed up by higher consumption in the home. Operating profit for the segment was also up 1M SEK YoY, with most of the negatives originating in higher SG&A. Margins were also up 10 bps. In short, not really an issue in the segment.

The company's Tempo stores, a mini-mart format store, were also up 14%. The segment contains 126 franchised stores with 2B SEK in annual sales, but only 4,500 number of items available, and, usually, located in countryside communities or suburbs. With COVID-19, customers seem more likely to visit these stores.

The "problem" was the wholesale operation, Snabbgross.

However, the June improvement will likely continue into July as more and more operations open back up. As a whole, I don't see food wholesale organizations encountering any sort of long-term difficulty here, and it's difficult to see this part of the company somehow suffering longer than 2020.

Usually, the chain only operates with contracted customers (i.e., you can't just walk in and buy things), but during COVID-19, Axfood has opened its wholesale operations for all customers with a license to operate retail grocery sale or food trade. This has offset the decline somewhat and seen that Snabbgross has outperformed the overall market.

Also, despite the issues in wholesale, the company's logistical arm, DagAb, has not seen any issues, but post a net sales increase of 5.6% due to increased sales in the consumer retail stores. Margins here were unchanged.

Axfood has also used the COVID-19 crisis to hook new customers through improved online offerings...

Owning the web address "mat.se" is much like owning "food.com" in Sweden.

All in all, net sales growth of just south of 7% YoY means that Axfood's financial position is very well covered. The company delivered more than 2.19B SEK in operating cash flow, which was used to amortize the company's massive amount of debt, pay the dividend, repurchase shares and invest further in CapEx. Results were significantly better than CF results in 1H19, which were actually at a negative 833M SEK - this half-year came in at 85M SEK.

Axfood operates at a net debt/EBITDA of 1.1X, improved from 1.2X in 1Q20, and the company now has a debt of around 5.2B SEK. The company also shows ROCE of 24.5%, which is a number non-Scandinavian groceries should view as a number to match.

The company's planned CapEx moves forward as planned, unimpacted by COVID-19. The company had no plans to invest in any activities unrelated to the automated warehouse but does plan to open 5-10 new stores. This is unchanged as well. Forecasting 2020, the company has posted no new EPS or profit guidance.

All in all, I view Axfood as the gold standard as to how grocers and food companies should have acted during this time - and I see nowhere where I believe Axfood should have reacted or done things differently than they have.

Let's see the valuation.

Axfood - What is the valuation?

And, unfortunately, Axfood's valuation is higher than ever.

One could argue, and in retrospect, I should have warned investor's about the corresponding drop in the ADR experienced during March. However, the drop wasn't large enough to correspond to a more than 20-21 P/E-ratio, which was still too high to be considered a "good" opportunity in the broader market, in particular with companies of equal caliber being traded for 8-13X P/E.

I myself did not buy Axfood "in the dip", in part because of my position, but in larger part that there were better opportunities out there.

The truth is, however, I have a very hard time seeing any sort of catalyst for negative development for Axfood. A quarterly drop in net sales is not only unlikely (at least to any significant degree), due to Swedish market trends in this sector, it's also very unlikely to be anything except temporary. With a 1.1X net debt/EBITDA ratio, the company's conservative safeties are about as safe as things can go.

Still, the company demands a 12.4X valuation to book value. It also demands a 0.8X sales multiple, which is high considering trends years ago. Yet, Axfood has all the tell-tales of a buy-and-hold-forever stock. It increases revenue like clockwork, book value trends are good, profit is excellent...

...and management has extremely motivated owners who also own a majority of the company. All in all, this is the perfect vessel for investment into a nation's grocery trade. It currently delivers 3.7% worth of yield, yet it's very clearly overpriced from historical multiples and trends.

The question, of course, becomes, will it ever come back to these multiples, which in fairness reflect a slightly larger uncertainty about the company?

Analysts are certainly split. Out of the 3 S&P Global analysts following the company, targets range from 150 SEK/share (at which point I'd buy) to 210 SEK/share (which I view as overvalued). One analyst even posts a sell recommendation at today's price (Source: S&P Global).

The same analysts expect margins to continue to be flat from 2021, with EBITDA margins around 8.6-8.7% with only very marginal increases in profit, and no dividend growth. I personally believe the company may increase the dividend, but only marginally, giving that they're already skirting quite close to an 80-90% payout ratio in terms of GAAP EPS.

Thesis

Here's the rub.

I don't see Axfood being able to replicate the growth story of 2010-2019, when EPS and metrics nearly tripled. The population simply isn't there, and Axfood peer ICA won't lose its customers to Axfood simply "because". The companies are nearly hand-in-hand in terms of customers despite their different organizational and capital structure - and I don't see any specific catalyst being able to dislodge one or the other. The one improvement the grocery trade can see to change the way OpEx and CapEx is handled is the drastic reduction of staff due to a higher online offering, home deliveries, and so on. While this may result in earnings growth, I take the conservative stance here that these savings will be mostly eaten up by corresponding increasing (while simplified) costs in IT systems, hardware, and logistics. Not only implementation but maintenance.

That means that what we see today, including inflation and marginal, single-digit EPS improvements, is pretty much what we get.

For me, who invested tens of thousands of dollars at what now is nearly a 5.5% YoC and a truly excellent basis to capitalize on the future holding pattern and small improvements, that means I'm quite content where things stand. If the company for some reason was to fall, I'd invest more, and I'd tell you to consider doing the same.

While a 3.7% yield may sound good, it's not that much for Axfood when considering historically. You could buy the company and I'd argue you'd buy one of the safest grocery plays you could. But you also couldn't expect much in the way of capital appreciation and dividend growth - over 75% of earnings are already being paid out to shareholders.

You could argue that Axfood could expand to neighboring countries and try to capture growth there - but I see this experiment as essentially being an automatic failure due to the results ICA has had in the Baltics - what's more, there's not even the slightest indication Axfood is interested in doing this. Axfood is Swedish, and it has never given any indication of even exploring outside alternatives.

Based on all of this, I don't see a scenario where a 23-24X earnings multiple is an appealing valuation for Axfood in a market where you can get quality for "less" - take a look at my recent monthly picks articles for details here.

My price target for Axfood remains at around 160 SEK/share, or a 19.5X NTM P/E-ratio, which I believe accurately represents the premium we should pay for Axfood's market position and future earnings potential (based on the extremely limited earnings growth, going forward). Axfood is, due to its lack of credit rating, an automatic "Class 4" stock, and doesn't score all that well in my QO-system due to its high payout ratio, relatively low growth ratio, currently poor chowder number and overall metrics on an international perspective. This is the case for many Scandinavian companies which simply lack some of the data points used for international companies.

So, all in all, I believe you should continue to stay away from this company due to its rich valuation.

Stance

Due to a mostly unchanged valuation thesis, Axfood remains a "HOLD".

