Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended August 9, 2020

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: opaxe)

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: opaxe)

1) Dixie gold project in Canada

On August 4, Great Bear Resources (OTCQX:OTCQX:GTBDF) released a new batch of results from its C$21 million ($15.7 million) exploration program at its Dixie gold project in the Red Lake district of Ontario and the best interception was 10.5m @ 81.22g/t Au from 35.75m in hole BR-146. This is equal to 853(AuEq.)m and included an interval of 3.95m @ 209.42g/t Au.

(Source: Great Bear Resources)

Dixie is located near the Red Lake and Madsen gold projects and the Red Lake mining district has so far produced more than 30 million ounces of gold:

(Source: Great Bear Resources)

It's still an early stage project but recent drill results have shown it could be a Tier 1 deposit comparable with Hemlo, Red Lake and Canadian Malartic. Thanks to Dixie, Great Bear became the recipient of the 2020 Canadian Institute of Mining (NYSE:CIM) A.O. Dufresne Exploration Achievement Award.

With C$46 million ($34 million) of cash in hand, Great Bear is funded into 2022.

2) Kaninko gold project in Guinea

On August 7, Predictive Discovery announced that it has intercepted 26m @ 17.5g/t Au from 58m at its Kaninko property. This is equal to 455(AuEq.)m and the hole was drilled at the NE Bankan prospect.

(Source: Predictive Discovery)

Kaninkois Predictive's flagship project and is located in the Siguiri Basin in southern Guinea.

(Source: Predictive Discovery)

It features shallow, saprolite-hosted gold mineralization and the company is in the middle of a 50,000m power auger, RC and DD drilling campaign

Mineralization at Kaninko remains open to the north and south and I think recent drill results from the project have been very good.

Predictive plans to release a maiden resource estimate for Kaninkoby the middle of 2021.

3) Perron gold project in Canada

On August 5, Amex Exploration (OTCQX:AMXEF) released results for three metallurgy holes at its Perron property and the best interception was 11.8m @ 27.7g/t Au from 278.5m in holePEM-20-001. This is equal to 327(AuEq.)m and the larger diameter drilling showed that mineralization is richer than previous drill holes indicated.

(Source: Amex Exploration)

Perron is located in the Abitibi greenstone belt in Quebec and high-grade gold has been identified at each of its Eastern Gold Zone, Gratien Gold Zone, Grey Cat Zone, and Central Polymetallic Zone.

(Source: Amex Exploration)

As you can see, Perron is located in an area with very good infrastructure and is near several large gold mines.

There are orogenic gold and gold-rich polymetallic VMS systems on the property and Amex is conducting a 200,000m drilling campaign. The company believes there's an opportunity for several mines at Perron.

Conclusion

Although there isn't a resource estimate for Great Bear's Dixie Lake project, I think signs point that this can become a Tier 1 gold project. The company has discovered bulk tonnage intervals around high-grade gold zones, which is rare. Great Bear is funded into 2022, which removes dilution risk in the near term. I think the company is undervalued and could be bought out by a major gold producer in the near future.

Predictive Discovery released some of the highest-grade results to date from its Kaninko project. The latter sits on an under-explored part of the West African Birimian gold belt and I think the company can define a significant mineral resource in 2021. If you like Predictive, you'll have to go to the ASX as the company's shares aren't listed in the USA.

Amex's Perron gold project is located in a very good jurisdiction and the company has been releasing high-grade drill results for all zones. The company is in the middle of an ambitious C$21 million ($15.7 million) exploration program. However, I think Amex looks somewhat overvalued with a market capitalization of C$249.5 million (USD 187.8 million) as of time of writing.

