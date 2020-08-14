NextEra is valued at a forward PEG of 3.2 vs Duke at 2.7, and for NextEra to match that valuation matrix, it would need to sell down to $240.

This is the third installment of my Best of the Best Utilities series. Part 1 reviewed MGE Energy (MGEE), while Part 2 reviewed Alliant Energy (LNT) and its cumulative preferred series D issued by subsidiary Interstate Power and Light (IPLDP). This installment will review two mega-utilities of the "Best List", Duke Energy (DUK) and NextEra Energy (NEE). Considering the valuation of each, coupled with the current yield, Duke Energy seems like a better opportunity, unless the Series O convertible preferred of NextEra comes down in price, then investors may want to tip their hat towards the NEE preferred stock alternative.

The premise for The Best of the Best Utilities is fairly simple. Utility companies thrive based on regulations to their profitability as directed by the state public utility commission. However, most utility investors have a difficult time ascertaining the difference of regulation from one state to another. As an important consideration for credit ratings, Standard & Poor's utility consulting arm, Regulatory Research Associates (RRA), offers a comparison of state regulatory environments in reference to how they support the utilities under their control. States are rated in three categories as: 1) More Constructive/Above Average 2) Average, and 3) Less Constructive/Below Average. Each category is separated into 3 levels with 1 being the highest and 3 being the lowest within the category. To be included in the "Best list", the state regulatory environment must be in the More Constructive category for at least part of the utilities' regulatory exposure. CFRA maintains the decades-old Equity Quality Rating which evaluates companies' performance in generating earnings and dividend growth over the previous 10 years. As a key driver in long-term stock appreciation, the "Best List" restricts companies to the "A" ratings only, with "B+" considered average quality. The list is also screened for credit quality, also restricting to "A" rating from S&P.

Seven utility companies made the list as exhibiting the combination of the More Constructive regulatory environment which allowed management to create a business with both excellent credit ratings and a history of earnings and dividend growth. Duke Energy and NextEra Energy as the two largest utilities making the "Best List".

Multi-utility Duke Energy operates in several states in the Southeast and Midwest. Of the six states DUK operates in, Florida and Indiana are considered as More Constructive 1-3 by RRA, with Kentucky, North and South Carolina considered at Average 2-1 and Ohio a notch below at 2-2. Overall, DUK operates in environments which are on the higher side of Average and More Constructive, which does not go unnoticed by analysts such as Morningstar.

Duke Energy is one of the largest utilities by market capitalization. DUK services 7.8 million electric customers and 1.6 million natural gas customers. In addition to the company's 51,200 MW of generating capacity, DUK operates 31,000 miles of FERC-regulated transmission lines. As a comparison, the largest transmission operator is American Electric Power (AEP) with 40,000 miles of high-voltage power lines and Xcel Energy (XEL), considered as the 4th largest, with 20,000 miles. Historically, FERC-regulated assets offer better returns on investment than state-controlled public service commissions, but over the last few years, the FERC has been reducing the spread. With the trend towards lower allowed ROE firmly entrenched in state PUC rulings, the FERC has followed suit. The downward trend for allowed ROE partially stems from lower WACC and low interest expense. In late May, the FERC lowered the allowed base-rate ROE for MISO transmission assets to 10.02%, and this could be the new standard across the US. The FERC allowed rate is slightly better than the state-imposed ROE limits for new rate cases of 9.5% to 9.8% for DUK.

The map below outlines the geographic territory of Duke Energy's regulated gas and electric service area.

Interestingly, 51% of the volume of natural gas flowing through its 33,000 miles of natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines is destined for electric power generation, with residential and commercial gas customers accounting for only 24% of gas throughput.

Last month, Duke announced it was throwing in the towel on its 47% interest in the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and took a write-off of its investment. Management reaffirmed the company's five-year $56 billion capital investment plan, replacing the lost $2 billion in Atlantic Coast Pipeline investments with a mix of gas distribution investments, grid modernization, and additional solar investments in Florida. While ACP was expected to add around $0.35 per share to earnings in 2021 and beyond, the diverted capital budgets to other investment projects are expected to fill that earnings shortfall over the next several years. 95% of the 5-year capex budget is expected to lie in its regulated electric and gas businesses.

In 2020, management expects a 4% decline in total electric volumes from the impact of COVID-19. DUK expects total retail volumes to decline by 3% to 5%, which is driven by a 6% to 9% reduction in commercial load and a 7% to 10% reduction in industrial load, partially offset by 2% to 4% increase in higher margin residential volumes. Management announced a cost reduction program to achieve a notable $350 million to $450 million of cost reductions in 2020, or 6% to 7% of annual operations and maintenance expense. It is expected the cost savings program will improve earnings per share by $0.40 (midpoint) and will offset the negative $0.30 (midpoint) per share impact from COVID-19.

For the year 2020, management's guidance is for earnings per share in the $5.05 to $5.45 range, with the lower end of the guidance being the most likely result. Like many utilities, DUK investment pipeline over the next few years will continue to grow its regulated asset base and, combined with a 1.7% customer growth profile, provides the basis for a 4% to 6% earnings growth projection. Overall, annual dividend growth is expected to follow earnings growth in the 4% to 5% range.

NextEra Energy is an electric utility operating in two major sectors: regulated electric service in Florida and a very active renewable energy business. With all its regulated utility customers in Florida, NEE operates in one of the best regulatory environments in the country. RRA has Florida's regulatory environment rated as 1-3, or More Constructive. Similar to its utility peers, earnings growth is being driven by an aggressive capital expenditure budget. Management has targeted $50 to $55 billion for investment from 2019 to 2022, or about $12 to $14 billion a year.

The combination of NEE Florida-based regulated utility and its profitable renewable energy business does not go unnoticed with analysts. For example, Morningstar's overall comments include the following:

NextEra's high-quality regulated utility in Florida and a fast-growing renewable energy business gives investors the best of both worlds: a secure dividend and industry-leading renewable energy growth potential. NextEra's largest regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, benefits from constructive regulation that offers high allowed returns, little regulatory lag, and low customer rates. Florida's strong economy and population growth support our rate base growth forecast through 2024. FP&L's goal to build 10 gigawatts of solar by 2030 will increase solar to 20% of its energy mix. Investors will earn an immediate return on those investments under automatic customer rate adjustments. The highly contracted competitive energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, is well positioned to benefit from our bullish renewable energy growth outlook. NextEra has proven to be a best-in-class renewable energy operator and developer. Management enters into long-term power sales contracts, which reduce cash flow volatility and exposure to volatile commodity prices.

An intriguingly attractive aspect of NextEra is management's ability to provide electricity at the lowest price and to generate profits for its shareholders - year after year. Management has created an operating model which produces electricity at a lower cost than many of its peers and neighbors. For example, according to the most recent investors presentation, since acquiring Gulf Power, operating costs have declined by 9% year over year and 25% since its acquisition in 2018.

However, their competitive advantage seems to be slipping a bit with Tampa Electric (TECO), a subsidiary of Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF), nipping on NEE's heels for the title of the "lowest electric bill" in Florida. According to the local news in Feb. 2019, and with recent changes affecting ratepayer's bills, the race may be on for the "lowest electric bill" in the state.

FP&L's typical 1,000-kilowatt residential bill recently increased to $100.73 from $100.42, as the utility's four newest solar energy centers begin serving customers. But Tampa Electric Co.'s current residential bill for the same electricity is only $99.53. Other monthly bills of major utilities in the state are a bit higher, as of February 2019: Duke Energy, $128.78; Gulf Power, $128.86; and Florida Public Utilities (CPK), $134.86.

NextEra operates a large and profitable renewable energy power generating company, NextEra Energy Resources (NEER). NEER owns 20,000 MW of power generating capacity, making it one of the largest in the country. 64% is generated by wind, 13% nuclear, 11% solar, 8% gas and 4% oil. By the end of 2022, NextEra expects to bring online additional capacity to increase to a 20 to 23 GW wind portfolio and to a 9 to 13 GW solar portfolio. In addition, NextEra has been expanding its utility-scale battery storage capacity to 1.5 to 2.0 GW, mostly 4-hour cycles, and increasing its investments in a growing electric transmission and natural gas pipeline network. NEER earned $1.08 per share in the most recent quarter.

Included in the 2nd quarter earnings release was management's outlook for 2020, 2021, and 2022:

NextEra Energy's financial expectations remain unchanged. NextEra Energy continues to expect its adjusted earnings per share compound annual growth rate to be in a range of 6% to 8% through 2021, off the 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $7.70, plus accretion of $0.15 and $0.20 in 2020 and 2021, respectively, from the Florida acquisitions. For 2020, NextEra Energy continues to expect its adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $8.70 to $9.20. For 2022, NextEra Energy expects to grow 6% to 8%, off 2021 adjusted earnings per share, translating to a range of $10.00 to $10.75 per share. From 2018 to 2022, NextEra Energy continues to expect that operating cash flow will grow roughly in line with its adjusted earnings per share compound annual growth rate range.

Duke Energy is currently trading at $84.32, offers a dividend yield of 4.61%, a 2021 PE ratio of 16.05x, and is expected to grow earnings and dividends by 4% to 6% annually. NextEra Energy is current trading at $284.59, offers a dividend yield of 2.02%, a 2021 PE ratio of 28.83x, and is expected to grow earnings and dividends by 7% to 9% annually.

While NEE offers a uniquely high-growth profile for the usually low-growth sector due to the combination of its regulated utility growth profile blended with its irreplaceable footprint of renewable energy production under long-term contracts, its valuation makes recommending purchase difficult at best. For example, DUK is trading at a 2021 PEG ratio of 2.7, while NEE is valued at 2021 PEG ratio of 3.2, based on the higher side of each growth rates. For NEE to trade at the same 2.7 PEG ratio as DUK, its share price would drop to $240. Though I own NEE, it was purchased several years ago at a much lower valuation. DUK, with its competitive current yield and quality profile, is an easier recommendation. DUK is a recent addition to my portfolio at the end of March, and I look forward to years of increasing share counts during the occasional dips.

Early last fall, I began initiating what is now a diversified portfolio of utility preferred stocks, and it started with NextEra Preferred Series O (NEE-O). Issued in Sept. 2019 and officially termed NextEra Energy, 4.872% Equity Units Due 09/01/2022, it is a collared mandatory convertible security paying a $2.44 annual non-qualified dividend, with a par value of $50.00. This means that, on Sept. 1, 2022, each share of NEE-O will convert into a sliding number of common shares based on the then-current price of NEE. The settlement rate will be 0.1785 shares of NEE per NEE-O if the then current market price is equal to or greater than $280 and 0.2231 shares of NEE per NEE-O if the market price is equal to or less than $224. For market prices between those values, the settlement rate will be $50 divided by the market value. As the price of NEE has fluctuated between $220 in Sept. 2019 to $182 during the depths of the "Great Swan Dive" of late March to $284 currently, the price of NEE-O has followed suit, shown by the chart below of NEE and NEE-O.

The "usual" trading range for NEE-O seems to be $50 to $56, based on NEE trading between $220 and $280, or within the collar conversion range. Investors should appreciate that, with the top end capped at a $280 max conversion price, capital appreciation for NEE-O above the top end will be difficult at best. In other words, the current price of $56 on NEE-O seems like the top and any additional rise in NEE will not be reflected in the price of NEE-O. Investors looking for a bit more income (currently 4.4% for NEE-O vs 2.0% for NEE) should review NEE-O, but I would recommend only buying on a pullback closer to the $50 par value. No need to chase either NEE or NEE-O.

Author's Note: Below is the spreadsheet of the seven companies that qualify for inclusion in the Best of the Best Utilities. Over the next several weeks, I anticipate offering additional reviews of these utility stocks.

In addition, the states considered by RRA as being More Constructive/Above Average #2: Alabama, Virginia, and Wisconsin. States considered More Constructive/Above Average #3: Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DUK, IPLDP, NEE, NEE-O,AEP, EMRAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.