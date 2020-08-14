Weekly data from the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use, OMMU, pointed toward Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) reporting record sales when it released its Q2 2020 financial results. Investors were not disappointed by information contained in Trulieve's scheduled, pre-market August 12th release and conference call. Accordingly, on Wednesday, TCNNF closed at $22.50, which was up $2.00 on the day and it traded as high as $23.35 during that day.

Florida's Booming Market

Trulieve is blessed to be located in Florida, which may be the best state in the United States to prosper in the marijuana business. It did not miss a beat during the rolling Covid shutdowns, because medical marijuana dispensaries were deemed to be essential and allowed to remain open in Florida.

As of August 6th, Florida had 389,235 qualified patients with active medical marijuana user ID cards and about 5,000 new patients are being added each week. That represents only about 1.8% of the state's population so there is plenty of room to grow. It has been suggested that those with medical marijuana IDs may, in fact, buy product for family and friends; therefore, actual consumers probably exceed the number with OMMU IDs. If and when Floridians approve recreational consumption, the growth in sales will be astronomical since Florida welcomes 130 million vacationers a year.

Trulieve is the one MMTC in Florida able to meet the demand for marijuana today and for the foreseeable future. It presently has 1.8 million square feet of cultivation able to produce 74,000 kgs per year, which equates to 81.57 tons or 163,140 pounds. By the end of 2020, it expects to add an additional 100,000 square feet of indoor cultivation thereby bringing its total cultivation to 1.9 million square feet.

For its Q2 2020, it reported that the average number of grow days for a plant was 126 days and the average plant yielded 219 grams. Importantly, Trulieve's cultivation facilities are located in four separate locations around Quincy, Florida.

For the week ended August 6th, Trulieve sold 65,440,771 mgs THC, representing 49.5% of total sales in Florida. It also sold 20,161.865 ounces of flower, representing 48.9% of total flower sales in the state. Trulieve's average sales price for Q2 was $8.40 per gram, which was down significantly from the $9.30 per gram price reported for Q1.

Trulieve Customer Base

Trulieve states it has 344,293 customers in its database with a 76% customer retention rate. It has 85,000 followers on Facebook and 10,000 on Instagram.

The average active customer visits the dispensary 2.8 times per month and the average basket size is about $125. An active Trulieve customer can therefore be expected to spend about $350 per month.

As of August 12th, Trulieve had 55 dispensaries in Florida, one in Connecticut, and one in California. It is scheduled to have 66 dispensaries in Florida by the end of 2020.

At the present time about 40% of its sales are to customers who walk into a dispensary, 10% are served via home delivery by a fleet of 200+ vehicles, and the other 50% are orders picked up at a dispensary. Those percentages have fluctuated with the pandemic lockdowns.

Comparative Financial Results

Financial information contained in Trulieve's Q2 Sedar filings is presented in the following table to show the YOY and sequential comparisons. As shown below, revenue rose 108.5% YOY, 25.7% sequentially, and 111.7% for the recent six months versus the first six months of 2019. These impressive revenue growth rates were reinforced by the revelation during the conference call that same store sales YOY were up 30%.

Gross profit before biologicals was up 142.5% YOY, 35.7% sequentially, and 134.6% for the first six months. The gross profit margin for Q2 was an impressive 75% and 73% for the first six months of 2020.

Despite robust growth in revenue and gross profit, Trulieve was unable to record impressive results in income because of accounting for biologicals and increases in sales and marketing expenses. Net income after taxes, NIAT, amounted to only $6.56 million in Q2 and that was down 88.6% YOY and 50.0% sequentially versus Q1. In the conference call Trulieve's CFO stated that NIAT in Q2 would have been $23.4 million under GAAP accounting. Interestingly, market participants ignored the dramatically lower income results and chose to focus on the highlights.

In particular, brokers participating in the conference call praised the fact that Trulieve once again showed positive free cash flow from operations of $53.3 million, which was up 415.8% YOY and 116.7% sequentially. They were very impressed by the fact that Trulieve ended Q2 with $150.3 million in cash, which was up 178.2% YOY and 49.1% sequentially. They were equally enthusiastic about the $60.5 million in adjusted EBITDA, which was up 91.5% YOY and 22.5% sequentially. I had the impression that the brokers participating in the conference call could not wait for the podcast to end so they could call clients and tell them to buy TCNNF. It is clear that the brokerage community continues to focus attention on the adjusted EBITDA metric despite Berkshire's Charlie Munger's statement that it is bullshit.

No mention was made of the fact that at the end of Q2 Trulieve had shareholders' equity of $316.1 million, which was up 80% YOY and 6.25 sequentially. The book value of a share of Trulieve was therefore $2.73 as of June 30, 2020, since there were 115.7 million diluted shares.

Historical Performance of Trulieve

The following table was prepared to provide insight into the financial performance of Trulieve since its inception. Metrics presented include cash flow from operations, net income after taxes, adjusted EBITDA, actual revenue, cash at end of quarter, and shareholders' equity.

The above table reveals that the only metrics showing consistent growth from quarter to quarter have been revenue, shareholders' equity, and adjusted EBITDA. It should be noted that net income after tax has now declined for three consecutive quarters, while cash flow from operations has increased for three consecutive quarters.

Cash flow from operations has benefited from the fact that Trulieve did not make its normally scheduled tax payments to the IRS in Q1 or Q2 of 2020. If Trulieve actually paid the taxes it incurred during Q1 and Q2, its cash flow from operations would have been $6.1 million in Q1 and still healthy $29.6 million in Q2.

Investors who value companies based on EBITDA should be comforted by the above table. On the other hand, investors who focus on net income after taxes should be less than enthused by the observed trend in reported NIAT per IFRS. The observed volatility in NIAT has been caused primarily by IFRS treatment of biologicals, and such volatility should disappear after Q3 when Trulieve switches to reporting its financials under GAAP.

Concluding Observations

Trulieve is at a critical point in its evolution and faces many important episodic decisions. The decision process is consuming a significant amount of time and money as management pursues its dream of becoming a national brand.

Thus far, its decisions to enter the promised lands of California, Connecticut and Massachusetts have failed to add anything meaningful to Trulieve's bottom line. In fact, Massachusetts will require Trulieve to obligate itself for at least $40 million before it earns a dime. In this quarter's conference call Rivers noted that the company plans to have one medical marijuana dispensary operating in Q1 2021. Given that Trulieve is limited to three adult and three medical dispensaries and a 100,000 square foot cultivation facility in Massachusetts, the chance of that venture adding materially to company net income is negligible.

Shareholders should be discomforted by the fact that on Q2 sales of $120.8 million, Trulieve was only able to earn $6.6 million in after tax income. They should also not become overly enamored with the $150.3 million in cash shown on Trulieve's June 30, 2020, balance sheet, since $55.1 million of that cash was on its books simply because it had not paid its current taxes. In fact, if Trulieve actually paid its taxes when due and did not take advantage of the Covid extensions, its reported cash flow from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020, would have been $35 million instead of the reported $77.8 million.

I remain bullish on Trulieve because of its overwhelming presence in the rapidly growing Florida market, the fact that edibles should be introduced before the end of 2020, the hope that it will get out from under Section 280E of the IRS Code, and the possibility of the state of Florida approving recreational consumption. At the same time, I remain highly alert to the management actions that stress Trulieve's balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow.

As observed in the conference call Q&A, investment bankers are continually encouraging Trulieve to widen its horizon beyond Florida. In that regard, investment bankers' interests may not be in the best interest of Trulieve or its shareholders.

It is notable that in the Q2 conference call, the CFO forewarned everyone that Trulieve expected to spend $7 million per month through the end of 2020 on capital expenditures, which he did not enumerate. He also said that in July it paid $45 million in taxes to the IRS. Six months at $7 million per month plus $45 million equals $87 million, and if you deduct that from the $150.3 million in cash shown on June 30, Trulieve's cash position is reduced to $63.3 million. Fortunately, all Trulieve's sales are for cash and revenue continues to grow in Florida.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCNNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.