Takeaways From Earnings Calls: Trends In Travel And TV

We note that consumer habits have significantly changed in this pandemic and some of the changes are here to stay.

As of Friday 7th August, 88% of the S&P 500 companies have reported their Q2 earnings. That means that the bulk of earnings calls are behind us and we can now start preparing for Q3. A few companies (12) are reporting this week:

Source: Refinitiv

The key theme this week is the trend in changing consumer habits. The pandemic has created such a significant shift in the way people spend their money and time. Habits that have been formed have now been challenged and changed. Etsy (ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman had this to say about this shift:

There are very few times in one’s life when you have an opportunity to reshape their habits. You know the classic three are when you get married, when you move home, and when you have a baby, and otherwise your habits are pretty cemented and you’re not really open to forming new habits. And so what this current moment has created is, it’s created a moment when everyone’s habits are up for grabs. Suddenly before you go buy anything, you’ve got to stop and think for yourself, where can I go to get that

In this week's takeaways, we want to explore two areas where habits have changed or where the rate of change have accelerated:

Travel and Leisure

Normal travel and leisure activities have been disrupted. That does not mean that people's desire to travel has been put on hold. In fact, people want to get out of their houses and do something with their free time now more than ever:

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that people will do anything to get out of their house or their apartment. If you told me right now I could go spend three hours at a hardware store, I would tell you that’s an exciting afternoon – AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) CEO Adam Aron

Given that consumers cannot travel abroad, they have had to be innovative and to look for unique ways to enjoy life. The demand for unique experiences like RVs, cabins, treehouses, and houseboats is very high. For instance, the RV Industry Association’s Craig Kirb has said that the sales of RVs have increased by "as much as 170 percent over a similar period last May." Little wonder then that stocks of companies dealing in these areas have been on a tear this year:

Source: Google Finance

We believe there is a realistic chance that 2020 will be the Company's most profitable year ever and over the next three to five years, we see no reason other than items outside of our control that we would ever look backwards. It is estimated that approximately an 11 million households in the US own an RV and as more people experience the outdoors, we believe there is an opportunity for significant growth in this number. We feel that this growth is more likely today than ever based on the number of first-time buyers we see showing an interest in entering the RV and outdoor lifestyle - Camping World Holdings (CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis

Consumers are substituting normal travel experiences with different ones. Listen to Airbnb CEO in this podcast:

We have thousands of tree houses, thousands of Airstreams, thousands of years. Thousands of houseboats. And I think that people are discovering unique. One of a kind, they want things that are a little more intimate, more local. And one of the cool things about Airbnb is like the most insane space that you ever imagined. These A-frame homes are these like really interesting architectural gems. They're saying I want to go somewhere with an interesting home. This home is in the middle of blank and it's really cool looking. And so you're starting to see some really interesting homes and Airbnb being booked they're there. There is a giant boot that you can sleep in. In New Zealand, somebody built a giant boot. It's like a 15 for high boot. There is a dog that you sleep in. That's called the dog bark park BNB about 20 foot high dog. And it's a BNB. And I think in Idaho and it's. Got a waiting list now. Yeah.

The TV and Streaming Landscape

The TV landscape has changed also. Consumers who were used to live TV are having to adjust without them. Linear TV has been experiencing double-digit declines even before the pandemic. Significantly though, the pandemic has only accelerated this decline:

Our research suggested that 11% of U.S. households would cut the cable TV cord by the end of the year. That’s about triple the rate of cord cutting that we’ve come to expect the last few years. That cord cutting rate rises to 18% for the coveted 18-34 year-old demo – The Trade Desk (TTD) CEO Jeff Green ...our view is that the tipping point is here and that COVID ultimately has pulled forward a bunch of cord cutting that was going to happen anyway...our view is that the tipping point here, it’s driven by cord cutting – Roku (ROKU) CEO Anthony Wood

They are moving to streaming and the ad dollars are following suit. Marketing executives are now keener on ad costs and the value they get and the impact of advertising are realizing that streaming is the way to go. Roku CEO calls this the "the streaming decade" and he is not wrong: Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) is beating Linear TV mostly because of its compelling cost dynamics:

Source: Ark Invest

ROKU recently issued its annual survey into TV viewing trends. According to their research, 32% of U.S. households have now cut the cord or never had it, and a further 25% are “shaving” their cable TV costs. 45% of those cord shavers said they expect to fully cut the cord by year end. The number one reason? Cost savings– The Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green

The adoption rates for Connected TV (NYSE:CTV) have rapidly increased as customers desire on-demand TV:

In Q2, despite the impact from COVID, CTV spend grew about 40% year over year. In Q3, we anticipate that the CTV spend growth rate will more than double Q2. We believe the COVID pandemic has permanently accelerated the growth of connected television, changing the TV landscape forever – The Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green Streaming is the most powerful force shaping television today. It is unleashing innovation and bringing greater choice, value and control to consumers. We are also seeing that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the macro trends that will define the streaming decade – Roku CEO Anthony Wood

Conclusion

We continue to see the rapid and seismic changes to consumer habits that are happening in the pandemic. We saw that travel and leisure and Tv have changed and as a result, the companies benefiting from these changes present good investment opportunities in the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.