Natural Gas Market Overview: Our Latest End-Of-Withdraw-Season Storage Forecast

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 52 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday).

Aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States totaled around 669 bcf (or 95.5 bcf/d) in the same week.

Aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas totaled around 643 bcf (or 91.8 bcf/d) for the week ending August 14.

This report covers the week ending August 14, 2020.

Total Supply-Demand Overview

We estimate that the aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 643 bcf (or 91.8 bcf/d) for the week ending August 14 (+4.0 bcf/d w-o-w (week over week) and +0.1 bcf/d y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive and increased from +6.2 bcf/d to +11.1 bcf/d.

We estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States (production + imports) totaled around 669 bcf (or 95.5 bcf/d) for the week ending August 14 (+1.0 bcf/d w-o-w but -4.0 bcf/d y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive and increased from +7.7 bcf/d to +9.1 bcf/d.

Here's our latest forecast for the next two weeks:

August 21

Total supply: 95.2 bcf/d (-4.9 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-4.9 bcf/d y-o-y) Total demand: 90.7 bcf/d (-2.3 bcf/d y-o-y)

August 28

Total supply: 95.1 bcf/d (-4.4 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-4.4 bcf/d y-o-y) Total demand: 90.2 bcf/d (+1.4 bcf/d y-o-y)

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

According to the continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS), natural gas consumption in the electric power sector is within last year's level.

Overall, natural gas consumption (seven-day average) is projected to decrease by -1.6% over the next seven days (from 80.1 bcf/d today to 78.8 bcf/d on August 21). Daily consumption reached a near-term peak on Thursday (August 13) and is now projected to trend lower (slowly) until October (due to seasonal factors).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up across the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide cooling degree-days (CDDs) jumped by 21.6% w-o-w (from 84 to 102). Total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be 8.6% above last year's level and as much as 19.5% above the norm.

Non-Degree-Day Factors

In the week ending August 14, non-degree-day factors were "bearish" (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were above the norm (3.5 GW per day on average).

The average spread between natural gas and coal edged down by -$0.048 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas went down (w-o-w), while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 9.5 bcf/d this week (-0.3 bcf/d vs. 2019 but +2.6 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Solar, hydro, and wind generation were stronger. On balance, in the week ending August 14, these three factors displaced some 1,000 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from four non-degree-day factors was positive at around +5.2 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the electric power sector, which is 1.1 bcf/d below last year's results.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Next week, however, it appears that the net impact from non-degree-day factors is likely to be "less bearish" (vs. 2019) but mostly due to base effects. At the same time, renewable generation will be getting weaker until September (due to seasonal factors).

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 52 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +47 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by -120 bcf by September 18. Storage "surplus" vs. five-year average is projected to shrink by -64 bcf (over the same period).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Yesterday, we launched our end-of-withdrawal-season (EOwS) storage index for April 2, 2021. It will be updated every weekday (before 05:00 EDT). Currently, it stands at 1,443 bcf (see the table below). To learn more about EOS storage indices, please see this article.

Source: ICE, EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Implied market's expectations are at 1,340 bcf (derived from EIR-EIA End of Draw Index Future), while five-year average is 1,813 bcf (extrapolated from previous reports; not the official EIA figure). Therefore, our EOwS storage index is currently 103 bcf above market expectations, but 369 bcf below five-year average. This bodes the question: Do the current prices fully reflect market's EOwS storage expectations of 1,340 bcf?

If the answer is yes, then there are more downside risks (for the prices) because we think that 1,340 bcf EOwS expectations are too bullish. If the answer is no, then there is probably more potential for natural gas price to go up.

