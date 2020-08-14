Introduction to Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining (NYSEMKT:GPL) was originally incorporated in 1965 under the name Lodestar Mines Ltd. and on February 8, 2011, the Great Panther Shares were listed on the NYSE. Great Panther is presently a gold and silver mining and exploration company and its current business was effectively established on February 18, 2004 when the Company entered into an option agreement, which granted it the right and option to purchase 100% of the ownership rights to its current day Topia mine in the state of Durango, Mexico. Following this, on October 25, 2005, the Company signed a formal purchase agreement to purchase 100% of the ownership rights in a group of producing and non-producing silver-gold mines in the Guanajuato Mining District, which included the primary assets and concessions that comprise the Company's current day Guanajuato Mine Complex, including the San Ignacio mining concessions and the Cata processing plant. On June 30, 2017, Great Panther expanded their operations by purchasing the Coricancha Mine in Peru. In March 2019, Great Panther acquired the 2nd largest gold mine in Brazil, the Tucano Gold Mine. Great Panther is also advancing towards a decision to restart the Coricancha Mine in Peru with the initiation of another bulk sampling program, which we last received an update in June 2019. All three mines are operational and although the silver mines in Mexico were shut down in April and May, June was a very promising month for (GPL) as the Tucano gold mine set a new production record, and the Guanajuato Mine Complex and Topia mines resumed mining operations with zero setbacks.

The Turnaround Story

It wasn't that long ago that Great Panther Mining looked like a top producing junior miner with a lot of promise, having one of the best all-in sustaining cost in the industry as well as multiple, promising mines with years of production a head of them. In Q1 2017, GPL had an all-in sustained cost (AISC) of $7.59 at the GMC mine and in Q2 2017, the Topia mine's AISC was only $10.78. Fast forward 3 years to GPL's Q1 2020 Earnings Call and you would think you are reviewing a different company. Tucano's gold AISC climbed to $1752/ Ounce while GMC's silver AISC had almost doubled to $14.21/ Ounce. In Q1 2017 Great Panther beat expectations with $.02 EPS, but had fallen to an EPS of $-.13 by Q1 2020. Investors lost confidence as Great Panther fell to the 2nd worst costs in the industry and despite rapid revenue growth, EPS had rapidly decreased. Many were not in favor of the $105 million acquisition of Beadell Resources in order to purchase the Tucano gold mine, especially after GPL only mined 29,899 ounces of gold in their first full quarter operating the mine in Q2 2019. To make matters worse for investors, Beadell had 82 million in debt and in July 2019 Great Panther had to enter into an at the market $25 million offering to raise funds to maintain its working capital balances as it further explored the Tucano gold mine. From January 2017 to March 2020, GPL had fallen more than 90% down to $.22 a share.

Luckily in Q2 2020, the company greatly changed their future outlook as the price of gold and silver continued to rapidly rise. The first major change for the company was Rob Henderson was appointed as President and CEO effective April 21, 2020. Rob has an engineering background and is a seasoned mining executive with 35 years of experience in operations, capital projects, and mining finance. Previously, before working at Great Panther, Mr. Henderson was President and CEO of Amerigo Resources Ltd., a copper producer with assets in Chile. He oversaw a successful $95 million debt financing to complete a major expansion project, safely increased production, lowered cash costs and extended the life of the operation to 2036. Prior to Amerigo, Mr. Henderson was SVP of Technical Services with Kinross Gold Corporation and Assistant Head of Technical Services for DeBeers. Rob's field experience at well run, large miners coupled with his proven history of lowering operating costs make him a promising leader to turn around Great Panther Mining.

In terms of operations, the first tailwind for Great Panther was they already incurred half of their annual capitalized stripping costs in Q1, which directly affects AISC. This will lead to increased production for the rest of the calendar year. Second, the Tucano gold mine reached record production in June and record production in Q2 with 35,421 in Gold Equivalent ounces. This represented a 35% increase over the same period last year and 11% sequentially. More importantly AISC dropped 13% to $982/Oz, which means if gold stays over $1900 an ounce, their net cash flow would be over $900 an ounce. Although Rob Henderson mentioned production could be a little lower for Tucano in Q3, he fully expects Tucano to hit annual guidance production numbers, come in at the low end of AISC guidance, and also increase their recovery rates at the Brazilian mine. The third promising factor for Great Panther is their guided decrease in costs for both of their silver mines in Mexico, Topia and the Guanajuato Mine Complex. The Topia mine saw a 6% increase in silver G/T from Q1 to Q2 2020, climbing from .82 to .87. After the temporarily suspension of mining operations in April and May, under the direction of the Mexican Federal government, Great Panther was still able to produce 146,128 silver equivalent ounces in June. If you multiply that production by 3, it gives you back of the napkin math production of 438,384 ounces, a 16% increase over the first quarter of 2020. Although the Guanajuato Mine Complex saw a slightly lower silver grade of 2.8% quarter over quarter, Great Panther completed an in-fill drill program with 4 drills, which is guided to increase production in the back half of 2020. Great Panther has confirmed their guidance that they will still produce 2.2-2.4 million silver equivalent ounces in 2020, between both of their Mexican silver mines.

Source: July's Q2 Updated Production and Guidance Numbers

In addition to the 3, fully functioning mining operations, there is a lot of speculation around the potential of Great Panther's fully owned Peruvian mine, Coricancha. In July 2019, Coricancha was expected to be able to produce 40,000 gold equivalent ounces annually and the CEO at the time, announced they would begin mining in the back half of 2020. The interest from investors has climbed in conjunction with the prices of gold and several questions were asked in regards to the Coricancha mine on the Q2 2020 earnings call. On Great Panther's website the last results posted from ore sampling were less than stellar, but with gold prices where they are, it becomes a lot more intriguing. CEO Henderson had this to say in regards to opening the mine on the earning's call, "It is a project that's very even to metal price and we have an old study done a couple of years ago, which needs refreshing. So we've allocated a team to have a much deeper dive into what our production rates could be and look at different ways of accessing the ore body. So we expect to refresh the study towards the end of this year with a view of even potentially more drilling if it looks feasible, but at current metal prices, it is a very interesting project.... We have a mill that's running there. So it's a function of mine access that we'd have look at and we'd have to do some rehab work. But we're not talking about a long lead time at all because most of the infrastructure is there."

Source: Great Panther's Website-Coricancha Resource Table

Although I am not currently factoring in Coricancha's production in my valuation of Great Panther mining, if gold prices continued to climb north of $2500, I believe we would see production ramp up very quickly. Especially as Great Panther has stated they could quickly get production and employees in operation. Until then, we will be able to get a better read on Coricancha's gold grades after the more thorough study taking place towards the end of the year.

Undervalued By Several Valuations

Out of all 503 precious metals miners, Great Panther Mining has the lowest Price/ Sales ratio. Yes it is unorthodox to apply a price to sales ratio to miners, as it's more commonly used for high growth or technology companies, but when a company is greatly lowering their AISC, it can be a great indicator that a business is trading below fair value. Of course the price to earnings ratio is the most important way to evaluate a miner, as after all, all miners have plenty of mineral assets, it all boils down to what their margins are from the point of exploration to the point of selling. Still, Great Panther's price/sales ratio is a staggering 30% lower than their next closest miner, which is Sibanye Stillwater LTD. Although in some ways it is comparing apples and oranges, as Sibanye Stillwater is an 8 billion dollar enterprise, it's interesting to see that Sibanye's gold AISC was $1500 compared to Great Panther's guided 2020 $1150-$1250 AISC.

Source: Custom Built Report Via Charles Schwab's Stock Screener

Now let's break down what Great Panther Mining's future EPS will be. To make sure we are conservative we will use the highest guidance points on AISC as well as Q1's production numbers. We will use Q2's expenses as well which were inline with previous quarters. This is very conservative as Q1 produced 35% less gold ounces than Q2. For gold we will use the highest end guidance of $1250 AISC and for silver $18 AISC.

Again this is a conservative estimate as gold equivalent ounces should be much higher than this and GMC is said to have higher production in the back half of the year, but this model shows just how undervalued Great Panther's forward P/E really is. If prices stay the same, Q3 2021's trailing twelve month P/E would be just 3.75 at the stock's current price of $.90. This would make Great Panther one of the most undervalued miners if not the most undervalued miner of all 503 precious metal mining companies.

Risks of Investing in Great Panther Mining

Although I find Great Panther Mining to be the best value in miners and Seeking Alpha gives them an A+ for growth and an A for value, there are still large risks associated with this company. First, the price for silver and gold have been highly volatile as of late. Factors such as future stimulus plans, vaccines for COVID-19, the jobless reports, inflation, GDP shrinkage, the strength of the dollar, and domestic and international COVID-19 positive cases have all influenced the price of precious metals. If gold and silver drop off in price, it would with certainty substantially drop the price of Great Panther's stock. Also if COVID-19 cases continue to climb substantially in Mexico or Brazil, there is a chance the mines could be temporarily shut down. I do not see this happening, but the chances of it happening cannot be ignored. Other factors that can negatively affect all miners is severe injury and death to employees can shut down mining operations. There is always a chance production at one of Great Panther's 3 mining operations is effected by poorer grade ore than expected, poor weather conditions, or worse recovery rates than expected.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have 333,000 shares of GPL and plan to acquire on dips between now and the Q3 Earnings Call.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.