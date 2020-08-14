In every rank, both great and small, it is industry that supports us all. - John Gay

GEF is well-positioned across industries

Regardless of where things go from here, over the last few months, the pickup and momentum in industrial activity has been quite heartening to watch. US industrial production in April which had fallen to its lowest level in more than 100 years, then saw its highest monthly gains in over 50 years in June. Manufacturing PMI in July hit 54.2, up from 52.6 in June, and reached levels last seen in March 2019. As highlighted in The Lead-Lag Report, what all this has effectively meant is that the materials sector - which provides fodder for these industrials - has been the best performing sector since those hellish days in March.

The materials company I'll be analyzing in this piece, Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF), is a key player in the global industrial packaging products and services space with operations across 40 countries (60% of its revenue is from the US). The company supplies its products to a cross-section of industries, such as chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agricultural, pharmaceutical, mineral, packaging, automotive and building products. Key products include steel/plastic/fiber drums, industrial containers, containerboard, corrugated sheets, coated and uncoated recycled paperboard, and flexible intermediate bulk containers. In my opinion, the company’s prospects are deeply entrenched within this recovery in broad industrial momentum around the world, and if you think we may have seen the worst in terms of industrial weakness, this is a company you may consider looking at.

Even if you do think that industrial weakness was to return, I do feel that GEF is somewhat better positioned this time than it was during the GFC in 2008/2009. Firstly, I like their broad end-market exposure across many industries (both cyclical and non-cyclical), without any significant dependence on any customer or segment. For instance, even during a difficult H1, where there was softness in say lubricants, paints, or coatings, they still saw additional demand from companies involved in the pharmaceuticals, food, sanitizers and disinfectant space (during the GFC, they were predominantly exposed to cyclical industries).

Management is also quite decisive in cutting costs and divesting underperforming assets. For instance, they recently sold their underperforming Consumer Packaging Group unit for $85m, and they've also recently initiated cuts to their variable cost base and back-office that should help bring through $40m of EBITDA benefits in H2. GEF has also increased its exposure to high-margin verticals such as IBC (Intermediate Bulk Containers). In the recent quarter, some good sourcing initiatives saw them get a $7m benefit on raw material sourcing, relative to index prices.

High lumber prices are good for GEF

In addition to their core industrial packaging business, GEF also runs a land management business where they own c.245,000 of timber property in southeast US. They either sell timber to customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to medium and small-sized companies across various industries or, they sell some of that land to other parties. As I mentioned a few days back, lumber futures are currently trading at levels never seen before. This should reflect well on their land management business in the coming quarters.

Dollar weakness is good for GEF

About 40% of GEF’s revenue comes from outside the US, so it does benefit from the dollar depreciation (even though transaction exposure is somewhat limited, as they tend to produce and sell most of their products in the local currencies in which they operate). If you’ve been following my updates in The Lead-Lag Report, you’ll note that I’ve been flagging fundamental and technical risks to the dollar over the last month. GEF has exposure to about 25 different currencies, but the biggest exposure is towards the euro. Worth noting that a 10% decline in the USD helps boost GEF’s euro exposed EBITDA by anything between $9 and $10m. On the charts, the EUR/USD pair has made a decisive move to close above the multi-year channel boundary that it had hitherto been respecting since 2008. All in all, FX is likely to be a useful tailwind in the coming quarters.

Highly indebted but there are options to manage this

GEF's debt levels have gone through the roof over the last couple of years. Net debt, which stood at $868m at the end of Oct. 2018 (GEF reports on an Oct. year ending basis), grew by more than 3x this amount to reach $2,732m at the end of last fiscal, and currently stands at $2,990m. (That said, the current net debt to EBITDA ratio at 3.6x is still well below their bank covenant limit of 4.75x). The spike in debt was mainly on account of the funding of their $1,800m all-cash acquisition of Caraustar – a manufacturer of recycled materials and paper products. The company is looking to bring down its leverage ratio to between 2.0 and 2.5x, by 2023, and is making decent progress on this front. In Q2, their net debt dropped by $107m; this was due to a 75% YoY growth in FCF, and they also managed to monetize their consumer packaging goods unit for c.$85m. Do also note that, if push comes to shove, they have about 245,000 acres of timberland to be monetized. To sum up, the debt levels are not ideal, but it is manageable, given their profile.

Price action, valuations, and conclusion

Looking at the monthly charts of GEF, we can see that, through various cycles, over the last 15 years or so, it has been chopping around within a broad price range of $25-$75. Most recently, during the broad market sell-off, the stock once again revisited those $25 support levels and bounced from there, forming a triple bottom. Considering this general picture, and also considering the fact that it is currently trading close to the middle of the broad range, it is fair to say that the risk-reward is broadly neutral, with a slight upside bias. I say “slight upside bias” because of two reasons - 1) The stock is on the cusp of breaking past the upper boundary of the intermediate wedge pattern, and 2) On the daily charts, last week, I noticed a decisive green candle breaking past the 200DMA - a sign that the previously negative sentiment has been put on hold.

The valuations of the stock too are not undemanding. On a forward P/E basis, the stock is currently trading at a valuation of 12x, which is about a c.20% discount to its 5-year average and substantially below the peer set median multiple of 21x.

If you think the industrial recovery has further legs, you may consider a position in GEF, which can be a key beneficiary on account of its diverse end-market exposure. It may also continue to benefit from momentum in lumber and the ongoing dollar weakness. The indebtedness is a worry, but they have the portfolio to divest if things become challenging operationally. Valuations too are undemanding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.