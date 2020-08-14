Investment Conclusion. As expected, due to the effects of the pandemic, Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) business experienced significant damage over F2Q2020. QSR was particularly hard hit as a significantly large fraction of its restaurants are located in countries that underwent relatively stronger government-imposed lockdowns than the United States (U.S.). Therefore, as stay at home measures are being relaxed across associated countries, QSR is witnessing considerable improvement in retail sales on a month-over-month basis.

In that regards, the firm’s Tim Horton’s restaurants, 81% of which are located in Canada, where the lockdown was strictly enforced, experienced a substantial uptrend in retail sales, with comparable sales going from roughly -45% over the final weeks of March to -15% by the end of July. In addition, although, that 61% of QSR’s Burger King restaurants are located in regions other than the U.S., exposes them to continued pandemic-related headwinds, retail sales at the brand’s U.S. restaurants surged, with comparable sales going from roughly -30% over the last two weeks of March, to flattish by the end of July. Moreover, comparable sales at the company’s Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen’s U.S. restaurants went from flattish in the final weeks of March to an increase of roughly 30% by the end of July.

Given the trends in comparable sales, it appears that the second quarter represented a floor for QSR’s Covid-19-related decline in retail sales, and going forward retail sales will continue to expand. Nevertheless, given the inorganic and completely recoverable nature of the pandemic-related decline in QSR’s business, we don’t view the disappointing financial outcomes: of the prior quarter or of those anticipated over the next few quarters as concerning to the company’s long-term growth potential.

In our opinion, QSR with FY2019: retail sales of $34 billion, representing a growth of 8.3% over FY2018, comparable sales growth of 3%, revenues of $5.6 billion, and net income of $1.11 billion, is a solid business. In FY2019, its Burger King and Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen brands generated year-over-year retail sales growth of 9.3% and 18.5%. Although Tim Horton’s is experiencing sluggish retail sales growth, the company has rolled out several initiatives to turnaround the business, which remains highly profitable with FY2019: retail sales of ~$6.7 billion and segment income of ~$1.1 billion. In addition, QSR has indicated plans to expand its geographic footprint to 40,000 restaurants (from 27,086 at year-end FY2019), opening new stores, particularly in markets other than its home markets. Moreover, the company has the resources, scale, and scope to overturn any damage its business might encounter.

Given the above-described narrative, we remain confident that QSR will generate substantial growth in revenues, earnings, and free cash flows over the longer term. Therefore, we reiterate our Buy Rating and 1-year Price Target of $124/share for QSR. (Please go through our initiation report “Restaurant Brand International: Significantly Under Valued – Buy On Growth Plans” for our long-term opinion on the stock).

F2Q2020 Results Summary. For the quarter, retail sales came in at ~$6.5 billion (-20.9% compared with F2Q2019), revenues were $1.05 billion (-25.1% on a year-over-year basis), in-line with consensus estimates, and earnings per share came in at $0.35 (-36.6% compared to F2Q2019), ahead of analyst projections of $0.34 cents. In addition, comparable sales at Tim Horton’s and Burger King declined by 29.3% and 13.4%, and that at Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen increased by 24.8% over F2Q2019. Net income for the period was ~$163 million reflecting a decrease of 36.2% over the previous year. The bright spot in the quarter’s financial performance was the successive decrease on a month-to-month basis in the comparable sales decline figure associated with all three of QSR’s brands.

Drive-Through, Delivery, And Take-Out Drove Retail Sales Recovery. Given that 12,000 QSR restaurants in the U.S. and Canada are equipped with drive-throughs proved highly favorable to the company’s retail sales over the recent quarter. Between the drive-throughs and delivery services, QSR was able to keep almost all of its restaurants in the geographies open over the second quarter, including during the height of the pandemic.

In that regards, comparable sales were up by 20% and 100% at drive-throughs associated with Burger King and Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, at the end of April, and by double digits at Tim Horton’s drive-throughs at the end of May. Moreover, with a view to drive additional retail sales, the company added ~3,000 restaurants to its delivery network over recent months, bringing the total number of QSR restaurants that offer delivery in the U.S. and Canada to ~10,000.

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen Fired On All Cylinders. The fried chicken chain posted retail sales of ~$1.2 billion representing a growth rate of 24% over F2Q2019. Comparable sales expanded 24.8% in the quarter. We believe, Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen represents a significant growth opportunity for QSR. Given that the brand is highly under-penetrated in international markets, presents QSR with an opportunity to derive substantial growth in retail sales by rapidly opening new stores in countries with large addressable populations, such as China. In that regards, it is noteworthy that Yum Brands’ (YUM) Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants are so popular and profitable in China, that YUM has opened ~27% of the brand’s total restaurants in the region.

Burger King Comparable Sales In The U.S. Turned Flattish For July. Although Burger King’s F2Q2020 retail sales, coming in at $4.13 billion (-25.2% on a year over year basis), were disappointing, we were nevertheless encouraged by the continued recovery in the restaurant’s U.S. retail sales over the period. Comparable sales at Burger King U.S. went from roughly -30% over the final weeks of March, to -9.9% for the quarter, to flattish by the end of July. That of 7,257 Burger King restaurants in the U.S., 6,500 are equipped with drive-throughs, and 6,100 provide delivery, proved highly beneficial to drive retail sales over the quarter. In addition, novel menu items such as the Impossible Whopper, and value deals including dollar nuggets and 5 for $4 meals, further supported improvement in retail sales at domestic Burger King restaurants. Looking ahead over the next few quarters, in the U.S., Burger King is set to roll out additional value deals, and further strengthen its digital platform and delivery network

Tim Horton’s Turnaround Initiatives On Track. Despite the pandemic, QSR continued to execute on strategies to reignite growth at Tim Horton’s. In that regards, the coffee shop’s value promotions of dollar iced coffee and two for $5 breakfast sandwiches appeared to gain traction with customers over the period. In addition, over recent quarters, the company rolled out a meaningfully improved English muffin and crispier naturally smoked bacon across Tim Horton’s breakfast sandwich platform. Moreover, QSR completed installation of several hundred additional brewers and water filtration systems at Tim Horton’s restaurants and expects to install the final 700 by the end of the year. Furthermore, as the Covid-19-related situation has stabilized, the company has renewed installing outdoor digital menu boards at Tim Horton’s drive-throughs. Finally, delivery is now available at 1,200 Tim Horton’s Canadian locations, after the company added 1,000 restaurants to the coffee shop’s delivery network over recent months. We are encouraged by QSR’s efforts to effect meaningful change at Tim Horton’s and remain confident that strategies implemented to turnaround the business will succeed.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong. At the end of F2Q2020, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$1.5 billion and long-term debt of ~$12.9 billion on its balance sheet. The cash and equivalents figure reflects the balance remaining after the company paid down a revolving credit facility of $1 billion it had accessed in the first quarter, to deal with Covid-19-related uncertainties. QSR’s debt to EBITDA ratio at the end of the period was 5.6, inline with associated covenants. The company declared a dividend of $.52/share over the quarter. Given these factors, we believe that QSR will handily maintain liquidity over the projected course of the pandemic.

