Thesis Summary

The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) covers a portfolio of large stocks in the U.S. consumer staples sector. The VDC consists of commodities that can be called recession-proof but also have lower growth profiles than the S&P 500 Index. The VDC has underperformed against both its peers and the broader market, but the fund remains a good option to protect your wealth. Given current macroeconomic uncertainty, it might be prudent to allocate some funds to the VDC.

ETF Overview

The VDC is a competitively priced fund, with an expense ratio of 0.10%. The main attractiveness of the fund lies in its defensive nature. The fund has full exposure to North American stocks, with less than 1% exposure to cyclical stocks. 97% of its exposure is in a too defensive sector, with healthcare taking up a mere 2% of its investment share.

Once you see the holdings table below, this will make sense as the top 4 holdings of the fund are Procter & Gamble (PG) with 15% weighting, PepsiCo Inc. (PEP), Coca-Cola (KO), and Walmart (WMT) with 9% each.

Other staple sector stars like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) are also in the top ten holdings, but their weights are comparatively on the conservative side.

The detailed list of the top 25 holdings of the VDC is as follows:

As we can see, the top 5 holdings of the fund make up almost half of the ETF's fund size, with 47% holdings invested by these five stocks. This distribution is top-heavy, and it doesn't seem to be working out well. This poor performance can be seen from the performance graph of the fund below:

We can see from the chart how the fund has performed. The performance vis-à-vis its peers in terms of returns and the broader market in the past year is not very remarkable. Interestingly, the VDC has underperformed compared to the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and the John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (JHMS), while it is nominally performing above the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples ETF (FSTA).

Out of the funds listed above, the FSTA has the lowest expense ratio, 0.08%, followed by the VDC. The iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) is the most expensive one, at 0.46% followed by JHMS, 0.4%

In terms of dividend yield, all the funds above pay out around 2-2.5%. The XLP has the highest layout at 2.52% yield, while the KXI is the lowest at 2.13%, although this is a small difference.

Arguably, the XLP could be seen as a superior investment, due to its better performance, but investors must bear in mind that the XLP has only 34 holdings, while the VDC holds 95 different companies. The KXI is the most diversified of the ETFs, with 112 different holdings.

What I (don't) like about the VDC

The VDC seems like an excellent sector to allocate funds during a recession while other segments take hits. But as the recession recedes and markets start to give out good returns, there are other, better-performing sectors to look at. A prime example would be healthcare and technology.

The VDC is limited in its growth potential due to the nature of the stocks it holds. Think of it like this, how much household goods, food, beverage, hygiene products, etc. would you be able to consume? There is only so much that you will use. The growth potential in this fund is limited, and there is little hope for growth. The fund is well managed and has a low cost.

Some underlying risks apply to all ETFs. These are also valid for investing in the VDC. Funds that invested in stocks are vulnerable to market volatility. As an ETF that focuses on a specific sector of shares, the VDC is subject to comparatively higher market risk. The investment of more than 40% in 4 companies is a considerable concentration risk.

The ETF holds stocks that are operating globally, so it is vulnerable to emerging market risks too.

What I do like about the VDC

Having said those, the VDC is a great way to protect your wealth in the event of a recession. Although the economy has shown somewhat of a recovery, the extent of the effects of the coronavirus is still hard to calculate. Unemployment is still high, and the real economy is still recovering from this shock. Given the weakness, we could see another recession start in a few years. Under these circumstances, companies like the ones held by the VDC will be great bets. During the 2008 recession, the VDC lost around 35% of its value. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 lost around half of its value. Of course, in these scenarios, higher cash holdings also serve to preserve your wealth.

Takeaway

The VDC is a good defensive fund, although as we have seen, there are better performers in the sector. While it has ridden a short-term high due to a spike in demand for consumer staples as people stocked up on necessities during the pandemic. The VDC will not outperform in the short-run, but it would be prudent to gain some exposure to this ETF given the weakness in the economy.

