Earnings of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) dropped to $1.74 per share in the second quarter from $1.93 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The earnings decline was mostly attributable to higher provision expense and lower non-interest income. Earnings will likely recover in the remainder of the year due to a decline in provision expense. Moreover, fees from the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will likely boost the bottom line. Excluding the impact of PPP, the net interest income will likely remain somewhat stable in the year ahead because a decline in loans will offset a slight net interest margin expansion. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to increase by 44% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I'm expecting MTB to report earnings of $8.95 per share, down 35% from last year. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; hence, I'm bullish on the stock for a holding period of one year. For the near term, however, I'm adopting a neutral rating on MTB because of the elevated level of credit risks that will likely keep the stock price subdued.

Existing Loan Loss Allowances Appear Sufficient for the Current Economic Outlook

MTB reported a provision expense of $325 million in the second quarter, up from $250 million in the first quarter of 2020. The management used forecasts for GDP and unemployment to determine the provisioning requirement for the second quarter. The following quote from the second quarter's conference call gives details on the economic forecasts the management incorporated in the loan loss provisions.

Our macroeconomic forecast uses a number of variables with the largest drivers being the unemployment rate and GDP. Our forecast assumes the quarterly unemployment rate falls to 9% in the third quarter of this year from a peak at 13% in the second quarter, followed by a sustained high single-digit unemployment rate through 2022. The forecast assumes GDP contracts 6.7% during 2020 and recovers to pre-recession levels by the second quarter of 2022."

The management's unemployment and GDP forecasts appear reasonably stressed under the current economic environment. I'm not expecting the economy to worsen beyond these forecasts; hence, I'm expecting the provision expense to decline in the remainder of the year. For the full year, I'm expecting MTB to report a provision expense of $975 million, up from $176 million in 2019.

MTB has elevated credit risk because of high exposure to COVID-19 sensitive industries. According to details given in the second quarter's 10-Q filing, pandemic sensitive industries made up 24% of total loans, excluding PPP, at the end of the last quarter. Moreover, MTB allowed payment deferrals on a hefty 18.5% of total loans. If the pandemic worsens beyond expectations, then delinquencies can arise among the modified loans and pandemic sensitive industries.

Paycheck Protection Program to Chiefly Drive Net Interest Income

MTB had around $6.5 billion worth of loans outstanding under the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the second quarter's earnings release. Assuming average fees of 3.0% and funding cost of 0.35%, PPP will likely add an estimated $172 million to net interest income over the life of the loans, which is a maximum of two years. As mentioned in the conference call, the management expects 60-70% of the PPP loans to get forgiven in the second half of 2020; hence, I'm expecting the company to accelerate the booking of the fees in the year ahead.

Excluding the impact of PPP, the net interest income is likely to remain stable in the year ahead because a slight expansion in net interest margin, or NIM, will cancel out a slight loan compression.

MTB's NIM declined by 36bps in the second quarter following the 150bps federal funds rate cuts in March. MTB substantially improved its deposit mix during the second quarter, which will help lift NIM in the year ahead. MTB's non-interest-based deposits made up 37.4% of total funds at the end of June 2020, as opposed to 33.4% of total funds at the end of March 2020, and 31.8% of total funds at the end of December 2019. Moreover, the management expects deposit rates to further decline in the year ahead, as mentioned in the conference call. Considering these factors, I'm expecting NIM to increase by a basis point in each of the third and fourth quarters. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

MTB's loans increased by $3.6 billion in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2020 because of the addition of $6.5 billion of PPP loans. The loan balance will likely decline in the remainder of the year due to the forgiveness of around 60-70% of PPP loans. Excluding PPP, loans will likely decline slightly in the year ahead because of subdued credit demand in the commercial segment. Uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and, to a lesser extent, the upcoming presidential elections will likely lead to a decline in commercial loans. On the other hand, the management expects consumer loans to increase, as mentioned in the conference call. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the year-end loan balance to stand at $91.8 billion, down 4.5% from the end of June, and up 2.2% from the end of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Earnings Likely to Increase by 44% in the Second Half of the Year Compared to the First Half

The accelerated booking of fees under PPP will boost earnings in the remainder of the year. Additionally, lower provision expense in the second half of the year compared to the first half will likely drive earnings growth. Further, the management expects the non-interest expense in the second half of the year to be unchanged from the first half, as mentioned in the conference call. Considering these factors, I'm expecting earnings to increase by 44% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I'm expecting MTB to report earnings of $8.95 per share, down 35% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Bullish for a Holding Period of One Year

I'm using the historical price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value MTB. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.10 in the first half of 2020. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the June 2021 forecast book value per share of $121 gives a target price of $133.5 for the mid of 2021. This target price implies an upside of 23.8% from MTB's August 13 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

MTB is also offering a decent dividend yield of 4.1%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $1.10 per share. The threat of a dividend cut is low because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 49% for 2020, which is manageable. Based on the price upside and dividend yield, I'm bullish on MTB for a holding period of one year.

Risks Likely to Constrain the Stock Price in the Near Term

MTB is currently facing a high level of credit risk because of COVID-19 and the company's high exposure to pandemic sensitive industries. Moreover, around 18.5% of total loans are in payment deferral programs, which shows that credit risk is quite high. The elevated level of credit risk poses threats to earnings and valuation. I'm expecting the risks to keep the stock price subdued in the near term of two to three months; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on MTB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.