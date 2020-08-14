BRF shares look undervalued, but rising production costs and falling poultry prices are near-term concerns to consider, as is the long-term margin structure of the halal business.

JBS's Seara brand has been gaining share in Brazil and global poultry production is expanding, creating some challenges for BRF's strategy of continuing to boost margins.

BRF saw good results in Brazil, helped by good performance in the processed food business, but COVID-19 hit its global poultry business and raised costs across the operation.

BRF (BRFS) had plenty of challenges in the second quarter, the most prominent being COVID-19, but also higher production costs, increasing competition with the Brazilian processed food market, and increasing competition in global bulk poultry. All told, relative to expectations and the scale of the challenges, while BRF did miss by a bit on the EBITDA line, I’d call it a good quarter on balance.

I remain concerned about the risks from greater in-market competition in Brazilian processed food and increasing global chicken export supply. I do expect high single-digit revenue and FCF growth from BRF over the next decade (and similar growth rates over the next five years) and the upside to my fair value range of $5 to $6 is decent, but this is a business where management can only do so much to contain volatility and I’d still view it as a riskier-than-average business.

All Things Considered, Not A Bad Quarter

BRF did miss sell-side expectations on both revenue and EBITDA (by about 2% and 4% respectively), but relative to the scale of the challenges created by COVID-19, I will argue that management performed rather well, and particularly so in Brazil.

Revenue rose 9% YoY and 2% QoQ in the quarter, with volume down 1% and less than half a percent, while realized pricing improved 10% and 2%. Processed food volume rose 11% YoY and 4%, boosting pricing and offsetting some of the 13% YoY decline in poultry volumes. Gross margin declined 340bp YoY and 350bp QoQ, though COVID-19 had a roughly 190bp negative impact on results. Adjusted EBITDA fell 33% YoY and 18% QoQ, with a margin of 11.3%, but margin would have been above 14% (steady sequentially) without increased COVID-19 costs.

Brazil was the star again this quarter, with revenue up about 14% YoY and down slightly on a sequential comparison. Volume rose 6% YoY and fell 2% QoQ, with processed volume up 13% and 3%, and poultry down 14% and 18%. Pricing rose 7% YoY and 1.5% QoQ, helped by overall increases in processed volumes as well as deliberate actions to improve pricing/margins in processed food. Broadly speaking, BRF benefited from COVID-19’s impact on consumer behavior, as processed food consumption increased, while foodservice declined (a major customer of poultry).

Gross margin in Brazil declined two points YoY and 270bp QoQ, while EBITDA fell 31% and 11% on an as-reported basis, with margin slipping below 12%.

The international businesses were weaker, with sales up a little less than 6% YoY and 5% QoQ. Volume declined 8% YoY, hurt by a 12% decline in poultry that was only partly offset by higher pork (up 24%) and processed food sales. Poultry volumes were hurt by increased competitive global supply as well as COVID-19-related supply chain disruptions; absent those disruptions, management believes poultry volume would have decreased around 2%.

The halal business (OneFoods) reported 16% YoY and 7% QoQ revenue growth, as strong pricing (up 20%/up 12%) offset weaker volumes (down 4%/down 4%). Disappointing to me was the 10% YoY decline in processed volume. Gross margin fell more than 10 points, hurt by hedging, production costs, and freight. EBITDA was hammered (down 63% YoY), but would have done a little better (down 49%) absent elevated COVID-19 costs.

The Asian business saw 23% YoY and 7% QoQ revenue growth, with volume up almost 4% YoY and 7% QoQ. While poultry volumes eased some (down 7% YoY, up 7% QoQ), pork volumes increased 43% YoY and 10% QoQ (and pork is far and away the preferred protein of Chinese consumers) on the impact of the swine fever epidemic. Gross margin improved 460bp YoY and EBITDA rose 34% YoY, with margin over 23%, making this a vital contributor to the international business given the challenges in the halal business.

Challenges At Home And Abroad

I believe BRF management executed well, but the going is not going to get any easier.

In Brazil, the company has lost a little more market share, with Nielsen reporting an overall decrease in total share of about 80bp YoY and 40bp QoQ. Some of this was driven by lower poultry sales (not a bad thing given the margins), but BRF has lost some share in cold cuts and frozen meals.

To an extent, this is deliberate, as the company has been ceding share in exchange for pricing, but JBS’s (JBS) Seara brand has been coming on strong, and the recent approval of JBS’s acquisition of Bunge’s (BG) Brazilian margarine business will create a strong #2 competitor with internal production capability in what has been a cornerstone business (7%-8% of total sales) with elevated margins for BRF.

Globally, BRF is still dealing with the increase in global poultry supply that I discussed in my last piece. There’s really not much that BRF can do about this in the short term, though building up pork operations can help a little over time. I’d also note higher production costs due to global grain price increases, with Brazil’s Empraba estimating a 22% YoY increase in the price of poultry production and a nearly 24% increase in the price of pork production.

It’s not all bad news, though. The price-for-volume strategy in Brazil seems to be going okay, and the company’s Turkish business is gaining share as well. Management is also looking at prudent organic expansion in its global business, adding facilities in markets like Egypt, Myanmar, and South Korea.

The Outlook

The depreciation of the Brazilian real should help the business a bit in the second half, but poultry prices have also been falling pretty noticeably, so I’m looking at this as more of a wash. I’m not making particularly significant changes to my model at this point, and I’m still looking for mid-term and long-term revenue growth in the high-single digits (around 9% and 8%, respectively) and high single-digit to low double-digit FCF growth.

Long-term keys to performance to monitor include BRF’s share in Brazil’s processed market, management’s ability to grow the processed food business in its halal operations, and its ability to establish a lasting presence in China. Of course, also keep an eye on margins, as improved manufacturing and logistics efficiency is a key part of the turnaround/improvement plan.

The Bottom Line

Although COVID-19 has created new unwelcome challenges, I believe BRF’s turnaround plan continues to progress well. There is still upside here today, and potentially significant long-term upside if the plan really works out, but that upside is at least partly offset by elevated operating risk and the reality that BRF is always going to be vulnerable to uncontrollable factors like global grain prices and commodity protein supply.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.