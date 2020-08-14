There are risks, and a balance sheet that needs attention, but it remains a steadily profitable firm in the current coronavirus-afflicted economy.

Kellogg Company (K) posted strong Q2 2020 results on 07/30/2020, with non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.24 beating estimates by $0.30 and revenue of $3.47 billion (rounded up from $3.465 billion) beating estimates by $160 million. This strong performance in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic should attract prospective investors to Kellogg, as should its current valuation.

Kellogg's performance in Q2 build on what has been a strong showing in the present financial year.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 3.412 billion 350 million Q2 3.465 billion 354 million Total 6.877 billion 704 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Kellogg's investor relations page.

What is the underlying cause of this performance in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis? Demand for at-home consumption during the pandemic rose, and people have turned to brands they are familiar with to satisfy this demand. Kellogg's huge portfolio of well-established food brands (e.g. Cheez-Its, Coco Pops, Corn Flakes, Eggo waffles, Frosted Flakes, Frosted Mini Wheats, Pop Tarts, Rice Krispies, Special K, etc.) has done well in this situation.

Kellogg's packaged food brands have done well during the COVID-19 pandemic. Image provided by Superbrands News.

In the four regions which Kellogg operates - AMEA (Asia, the Middle East, and Africa), Europe, Latin America, and North America - the firm has seen growth in net sales and (adjusted) operating profit specifically because of a rise in at-home demand during Q2 2020. A decline in away-from-home consumption and economic softness due to the pandemic offset this somewhat, but while year-to-date net sales in North America remain in the red, Q2 2020 net sales were encouraging.

AMEA Europe Latin America North America Q2 Net Sales +5.1% +4.1% +13.1% +1.2% YTD Net Sales +9.1% +6.3% +11.4% -3.7% Q2 Adjusted Operating Profit +3.7% +35.2% +89.4% +23.2% YTD Adjusted Operating Profit +4.4% +21.3% +46.6% +7.5%

Figures collated from Kellogg's Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation.

Whether or not Kellogg can sustain this momentum going forward is "unknowable" according to the firm's CEO Steven A. Cahillane:

We recognized that many companies have refrained from giving guidance in this uncertain environment and we can understand why. There are a number of variables that are extremely uncertain right now.

Cahillane has stated that Kellogg has raised its full-year guidance to reflect the fact that it has outperformed on 1H 2020, but the firm is realistic about the risks ahead for 2H 2020 - chiefly the expected downturn in at-home consumption during Q3 in developed markets and smoothing out in Q4, and ongoing issues relating to the pandemic in developing markets during Q3 and recession-related restraints in Q4. Nonetheless, it seems that Kellogg is poised in 2020 to maintain the trend of steady revenue and net income figures that it has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 13.525 billion 614 million 2016 13.014 billion 694 million 2017 12.923 billion 1.269 billion 2018 13.547 billion 1.336 billion 2019 13.578 billion 960 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Kellogg's investor relations page.

Less certain is whether Kellogg will be able to maintain its progressive dividend policy, which it has consecutively raised on an annual basis since 2005. While this 15-year record seems set to continue given the 58.24% payout ratio and reported free cash flow of $474 million. However, at this time, Kellogg may wish to attend to its balance sheet, as its long-term debt of $6.929 billion (excluding capitalized leases) is more than double the firm's net worth of $3.406 billion.

Kellogg's short-term finances are in better shape, as its total current liabilities of $5.856 billion are offset by its total current assets of $4.492 billion, cash-on-hand worth $1.047 billion, short-term investments of $200 million in marketable securities, and total accounts receivable of $1.692 billion. Nevertheless, in the present climate, Kellogg may be better served if it exercises the prudence it showed in the early 2000s and freeze the dividend. As its projections suggest that 2H 2020 will not be as profitable as 1H 2020 was, it would be well-served attending to its balance sheet.

While Kellogg sees its performance softening in 2H 2020, the company remains solid. Its portfolio of well-branded packaged goods remains profitable, and the firm has continued to expand and diversify this portfolio. It is transitioning its portfolio from being over-represented by junk food to providing healthier alternatives. Hence the divestment in April 2019 of brands such as Famous Amos, Keebler, Mother's, and Murrays, along with other businesses, to the Ferrero Group for $1.3 billion. Moves like that are complemented by acquisitions such as the 2017 purchase for $600 million of protein bar maker Chicago Bar Company, and the stake in Nigeria-based Tolaram African Foods Kellogg acquired in May 2018 for $420 million.

Current investors should, therefore, have few doubts about retaining Kellogg in their portfolios. As regards prospective investors, it is clear from the preceding that I am not necessarily recommending Kellogg as an income investment. And with earnings per share forward growth (3-5 year CAGR) of 3.08%, it cannot be recommended as a growth investment either. How does it fare as a value investment at present?

At the close of market on 08/13/2020, Kellogg Company traded at $69.02 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At the close of market on 08/13/2020, Kellogg Company traded at a share price of $69.02 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 based on earnings per share of $3.17 (trailing twelve months) and a forward P/E of 17.45 based on projected earnings per share of $3.96. Both the trailing P/E and the forward P/E are lower than the five-year average P/E of 31.41, while the current dividend yield of 3.35% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 3.19%. Furthermore, both the trailing P/E and the forward P/E are lower than the food manufacturing sub-sector average of 36.05 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 28.79. By most metrics, Kellogg seems to be trading at a discount to fair value. But what is fair value here?

Metric Kellogg Sub-Sector Index P/E 21.73 36.05 28.79 P/CF 14.58 17.64 14.32 P/B 8.27 5.30 3.36 P/S 1.76 2.92 2.33

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.45 (21.73 / 15 = 1.45) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $47.60 (69.02 / 1.45 = 47.60). Then, I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.69 (21.73 / 31.41 = 0.69) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $100.03 (69.02 / 0.69 = 100.03).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.16 (17.45 / 15 = 1.16) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $59.50 (69.02 / 1.16 = 59.50). Then, I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.56 (17.45 / 31.41 = 0.56) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $123.25 (69.02 / 0.56 = 123.25).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.97 (3.19 / 3.30 = 0.97) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $71.16 (69.02 / 0.97 = 71.16). Finally, I will average out these five estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $80.31 (47.60 + 100.03 + 59.50 + 123.25 + 71.16 / 5 = 80.31). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 14% at this time.

In summary, Kellogg's strong packaged food portfolio will enable it to come through COVID-19, and while it would be well-served to attend to its balance sheet, its steady profitability should ensure it can cover its interest payments and its dividend going forward (though this may need to be frozen). At a 14% discount to fair value, it is a buy at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.