Vroom's losses also continued to grow, owing to a disappointing drop in gross profit per unit - one of its most important metrics.

Vroom (VRM), the used-car sales e-commerce company, has just reported its first earnings quarter and the results dramatically disappointed expectations. After going public in early June at $22 per share, Vroom was an instant winner in the markets, more than doubling on its first day of trading and continuing to rise ever since.

The fact that Vroom's closest competitor Carvana (CVNA) continued to ride up to all-time highs didn't hurt either. But now, after reporting Q2 results, Vroom has suffered its first sharp turn downward, with shares peeling ~20%.

Data by YCharts

Just as Carvana reported a few weeks earlier, Vroom's results suffered from extremely poor inventory levels stemming from an (understandable) inability to predict demand. Echoing Carvana's comments, the pandemic initially brought on a slowdown in car sales then a renewed surge, but in between both Carvana and Vroom decided to be cautious on inventory levels. The result was insufficient on-hand vehicles to meet surging customer demand.

One of the key differences in Vroom's case, however, is the company is guiding to continued weakness in Q3, suggesting that its path to recovery is extended. For a young company like Vroom that is still struggling to gain market share - from both direct competitors like Carvana as well as more traditional car dealerships - the pandemic was an excellent time to gain the spotlight. Instead, poor execution led to a missed opportunity and weak near-term results.

I am no longer bullish on Vroom given the lack of visibility on its fundamentals, and am remaining on the sidelines until its results clear up.

Q2 download: coronavirus volatility hampers what could have been a great quarter

Let's now dive into the specifics of Vroom's latest results. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Vroom Q2 results Source: Vroom Q2 earnings release

Unfortunately, there are a slew of negative red flags to highlight. Starting off with revenue, note that Vroom's revenue growth crumbled to -2% y/y to $253.1 million, decelerating sharply from last quarter's 60% y/y growth rate. Retail unit sales, Vroom's key source of growth, also declined at -2% y/y.

Digging into the underlying metrics also yields a poor story:

Figure 2. Vroom key metrics Source: Vroom Q2 earnings release

Vroom's unit sales also declined at -8% y/y. Even though e-commerce units (as expected) grew at a blazing 74% y/y pace, it wasn't enough to offset the declines in Vroom's wholesale arm nor its brick-and-mortar showroom, TDA (Texas Direct Auto).

Vroom's overall mix shift also hurt its revenue. Average selling price per unit (NYSE:ASP) dipped -18% y/y to $25,393 as sales of higher-end SUVs were impacted by the coronavirus.

Perhaps even more importantly of all - Vroom's gross profit per unit slid -40% y/y to $686. This metric was key for Vroom to continue rallying in its share price and catch up to Carvana in terms of valuation. For comparison's sake, note that Carvana's GPU also slid in Q2, but only by -13% y/y and its nominal GPU dollars was still much higher than Vroom at $2,726. We're extremely disappointed to see this GPU gap grow, when we were hoping Vroom to begin closing that gap as it scales its operations.

The company blamed the entirety of these results on supply, driven by their own conscious decision to ease back on inventory levels to protect against an extended coronavirus (that at the time, they didn't know would produce a boost in demand, especially for e-commerce). Here's how CEO Paul Hennessy described the situation in his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

And that brings us to today. We definitely have a bit of a high class problem right now. We were so successful selling down our inventory in April, that we were somewhat caught off guard is demand snapback. Thus, we spend every day since May trying to build back our inventory, all while our customers prevents us from doing so to the degree that we want and with the speed that we want, because demand has been so robust. From a sales perspective, we have been a classic example of a V-shape recovery. As I mentioned, we delivered a record month of unit sales in April, as we sought to derisk our business. With the inventory at extreme lows in May, our unit sales that month were roughly half of April levels. We have rebounded rapidly off of the May lows, with strong monthly sequential increases in unit sales in June and July. As Dave will discuss momentarily, we've made great strides in building back our inventory, but we're still not where we want to be in terms of cars and inventory that are fully reconditioned and ready to be sold and delivered."

While Vroom's commentary around a "strong monthly sequential increase" in June and July should point at a stronger recovery in Q3, Vroom's guidance update still looks conservative - hence the backlash in the stock price reaction.

Here's a look at that guidance:

Figure 3. Vroom guidance update Source: Vroom Q2 earnings release

The revenue range in the guidance above implies growth of +3% y/y to +11% y/y, still a stark decline versus pre-coronavirus growth rates. And while retail GPU of $1600-$1700 is substantially better than the $1,075 we saw this quarter, it's still also below the $1,799 that Vroom reported in Q1.

And unsurprisingly, Vroom's losses also continued to pile up in the current quarter, dragged down by the gross profit declines. Vroom's adjusted EBITDA, its primary profit measure, sank to -$39.0 million in the quarter, or a -15.4% margin; which is 400bps worse than -11.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 4. Vroom adjusted EBITDA Source: Vroom Q2 earnings release

Key takeaways

It's probably not necessary to say that brand-new IPOs rely on strong momentum to continue rallying, and the first earnings quarter after an IPO is a strong indicator of future momentum. Unfortunately, with the sharp reversal from hyper-growth to revenue decline in a single quarter, and with a limited line of sight to recovery, the market is going to regard Vroom as a company that missed out on a great opportunity to pick up market share from traditional auto sellers. Steer clear here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.