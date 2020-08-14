The anticipated ramp in China has slipped again, and it looks as though management may need (or choose) to find a new distribution partner in Japan - a key market.

Accuray came in a little better than expected this quarter, but COVID-19 has pushed product revenue back to levels not seen since FY 2013.

I have said it before and I'll say it again - while it doesn't really show up in the share price, the current CEO of Accuray (ARAY) has done a good job with this business, not only in stabilizing the financial situation, but also reprioritizing/refocusing the R&D efforts and repositioning the company for sustainable growth. The company was never going to win the head-to-head battle with Varian (VAR) in markets like the U.S. and Europe, but taking a page out of Willie Keeler's book ("hit 'em where they ain't"), Accuray has refocused on opportunities in Japan and China where its system designs have some meaningful potential advantages.

Still, factors outside the company continue to weigh heavily on performance, as disruptions related to COVID-19 and the Chinese tendering process have continued to delay the anticipated revenue ramp. The business is profitable now and the shares are up a bit from my last update, but the key catalyst remains a significant ramp in China - the timing of which management pushed back again by another quarter. While this has been a frustrating wait, and major competitors like Varian and Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAY) are certainly targeting China's large market opportunity, I believe Accuray shares remain undervalued albeit with well above-average risk.

A Decent-ish End To The Fiscal Year

Accuray managed to come in a little better than expected for fiscal fourth quarter (the June quarter), but the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact. Revenue beat by about 3% and management did a little better on margins/cost control relative to expectations.

Revenue fell 19% for the period, with product revenue down 33%. Product sales remain hampered by COVID-19, which has impacted both the company's access to bunkers and hospital capital budgets, as hospitals struggle to cope with the financial disruptions created by suspending non-essential procedures. While this is all understandable, I would still note that Accuray logged its worst year for product sales since FY 2013. As has been the case all year, the service business was more consistent, falling just 4% as revenue has hovered around $54M to $55M/quarter for a couple of years now.

Gross margin improved by more than three points, with product gross margin up more than four points on stronger pricing and Synchrony upgrades. Service gross margin improved almost two and a half points. Reported opex declined 18%, with stable G&A and lower sales and marketing and R&D spending. Operating income rose 40% in the quarter, with margin improving two points, while adjusted EBITDA improved 4%.

Chinese Order Torture

Skeptical as I have been on Accuray's total market opportunity over the years, I don't disagree that the company's systems are well-suited to the needs of the Chinese market and that this market, where Varian has not established dominance like it have in the U.S., is a promising opportunity for growth. Still, it continues to be a "hurry up and wait" situation.

The company logged nine more orders from China this quarter, but the company is still waiting on the completion of the Type A license tender process, and that has pushed management's expectation of initial Type A revenue to "sometime in the first half" of 2021 versus prior guidance for the first quarter. It's unclear to me that this has much, if anything, to do with the company or the COVID-19 situation. Having followed other companies that have to go through a tendering process in China, this is just how it is sometimes - the Chinese government doesn't always act with a sense of urgency about these things.

As far as the Type B business goes, Accuray and its JV partner have made progress with its facility in China and management believes that the verification process should be complete in FQ1'21, with shipments starting in FQ4'21.

Ongoing Order Challenges

It's not just China where order flow and execution are frustrating. Gross orders declined 3% in the quarter, with CyberKnife orders down about 30% yoy and qoq, while Tomo orders rose double digits from the prior year, but just slightly on a sequential basis. Net orders were up 16%, helped by better age-ins, and cancellations were moderate. This drove the backlog up 22%, or about 13 quarters' worth of product revenue at the average quarterly run-rate of the past two years.

It's no surprise that U.S. order flow is challenged right now. As I said before, COVID-19 has created a lot of headaches for hospitals, as capital budgets have had to be reallocated to areas like respiratory support and monitoring and revenue from elective procedures has largely evaporated. Said differently, when you have hospitals forced to furlough workers on a rotating basis to preserve liquidity, buying new rad-onc systems slides back on the priority list. This situation won't last forever, but it creates obvious near-term challenges.

Accuray may also see some impending disruption in Japan. While Japan has been a very successful market, as the company's system design works well within the unusual reimbursement environment of Japan, management indicated that the sale of Hitachi's (OTCPK:HTHIY) imaging business to Fujifilm (OTCPK:FUJIY) will "probably" have the company look for a new partner. Management didn't seem overly worried about this, and the Hitachi relationship has been non-exclusive lately, but execution in Japan has been good and it would be a shame to see that disrupted.

The Outlook

As I said in my prior piece, the primary impact of COVID-19 has been to push Accuray's expected revenue ramp to the right. I still believe in the opportunity in China and I don't think Accuray has lost any meaningful ground to rivals during this period of business interruption.

Speaking of business interruption, in response to an analyst question, management did express its belief that there would be some disruption from Siemens Healthineers' (OTCPK:SMMNY) acquisition of Varian. We'll see. There's almost always some disruption and dislocation from M&A, but given Siemens' lack of presence in the market, I think the impact will be pretty minimal, and the companies have been working together for a while on product development.

With the down year of FY2020 now the new starting point, my long-term revenue growth rate on Accuray actually moves up a bit (from around 5% to 6%), but I haven't changed my model all that much. I've pushed some revenue out of this upcoming year (management guided to a first half yoy decline), but I believe the market/revenue opportunity is more or less the same.

The Bottom Line

My discounted cash flow model continues to support a fair value around $6/share. Med-tech stocks frequently trade on the basis of revenue growth, but the current share price reflects a great deal of skepticism that Accuray will ever achieve (or at least maintain) meaningful profitable top-line growth. While there have been a lot of false starts and "wait until next year's" from Accuray, I do think the shares have meaningful upside if and when the company does start delivering on that opportunity in China.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.