With the domestic markets pushing towards new highs, turning towards emerging markets could bring decent returns in recovery, especially when paired with a dividend. Enel Chile SA (ENIC), a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A. (OTCPK:ESOCF), provides a high yield as well as exposure to Chile, one of South America's strongest and fastest growing economies. Enel Chile focuses on the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as other involvements in renewable energy, and is one of the largest energy companies in the country.

ENIC offers an outstanding $0.26 dividend for a forward yield of ~6.7%, and has great coverage on both and EPS and levered FCF basis. Although EPS for 2019 slumped to $0.26, forward estimates for 2020 and 2021 are $0.41 and $0.43, giving ENIC forward estimated payout ratios of 63.4% and 60.5%, assuming no changes to dividends. Levered FCF ensures that the dividend is indeed safe - ENIC has more than enough levered FCF to pay out their dividend, especially on a TTM basis; nearly all of the levered FCF is put towards a dividend, signaling that if levered FCF continues to grow, dividend growth might follow. However, since the payout ratio is in the 60% range, in line with ENIC's stated payout ratio for 2019, a dividend increase might not be all too likely, but it's still a solid yield nonetheless.

Data from SeekingAlpha

Investing in foreign or emerging markets comes with more risks than domestic investing, partially from currency volatility and FX fluctuations. Looking at the exchange rate of 100 pesos to 1 dollar, the peso has been weakening against the dollar quite consistently since early 2016, leading to generally negative returns of the ADR shares compared to the Chilean shares.

Source: Bloomberg

As seen in the graph below, when the peso was rising against the dollar, returns of ENIC were better than the Chilean shares; if the peso continues its rally against the dollar, as it has generally done so since March, minus two setbacks, ENIC could continue to outperform its national shares.

Source: Bloomberg

While returns have been negative since ENIC's introduction to the NYSE in 2016, the plunge in March to both domestic shares and the CLP FX looks to have ended, with both recovering off of those levels. While economic activity will take time to ramp up back to normal, this could be a solid long-term entry point into ENIC as it provides high exposure to renewable energies and e-mobility, two segments poised for long-term growth.

Source: EIA

While this data is sourced from the EIA, and primarily focuses on US renewable electric forecasts, the transition to renewable energy sources across the globe will follow a similar growth pattern. ENIC's net installed capacity is 65% renewable, and wind/solar/geothermal posted a 50% YoY increase in production from 2018 to 2019, a trend that should continue with a projected rise in renewable electricity generation in the next decades.

Source: ENIC Investor Presentation

ENIC is also dedicating itself to fostering sustainability and the growing trend of e-mobility within Chile. 275% growth YoY has been seen in electric buses, up to 285 in 2019 from just 2 in 2017. Charging points for electric vehicles are growing rapidly as well, up 105% YoY. From the numbers, 2017 was just the infancy stage of e-mobility, and while the growth is rapid, there looks to be room more to grow in line with the EV market over the course of the next decade.

Source: ENIC Investor Presentation

Although ENIC doesn't have the best track record of returns since the ADRs have been trading on the NYSE, the potential long-term growth from a sustainability, e-mobility, and renewable electricity standpoint remains high. Currency spot rate fluctuations do affect the prices of the ADR compared to domestic Chilean shares, as the relative weakening of the peso against the dollar has led to quite consistent underperformance from the ADRs since mid-2018. As the peso looks to have bottomed in March, favorable currency tailwinds could help the ADR recovery in the near-term, while the safe ~6.7% dividend will provide the long-term growth aspect in concordance with opportunities for e-mobility and renewable energy to shine in the long-term picture.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.