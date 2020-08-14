Valuations are low, and there is the possibility for stockholders to be rewarded with a special dividend.

There are some challenges in terms of restructuring, but financial strength is seen as an important positive in this case.

A spin-off of the MSP business is envisaged, a move which should enhance profitability of remaining core segment.

In addition, revenues are much higher because of the new subscription model.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) specializes in monitoring IT infrastructure performance and availability. The company is a well-known player in the networking, applications, and server monitoring space.

In addition, regular product updates to respond to the needs of IT administrators have earned the company top scores by reviewers.

Figure 1: Reviews for SolarWinds network, server, and application monitoring systems

Source: Image built using SAM, NCM, NPM from Trustradius.com

However, these superior products have not been reflected in the stock price which has failed to sustainably break through the $20 level.

This is despite some very good second quarter results and a rebound in tech stocks seen earlier this week.

Figure 2: SolarWinds stock price evolution

I check the reasons for this poor stock performance by analyzing the revenue and profitability metrics as well as potential challenges.

I will also shed light on some new developments I read about in the Q2-2020 earnings transcripts with hints of a possible dividend payment.

First, I provide an overview of SolarWinds' key attributes.

A misunderstood company

One of the main issues with SolarWinds as viewed by technology purchasers in the recent past was that the price tag was generally perceived to be on the high side compared to the multitude of open source and cheaper products available to customers.

Now, this "price problem" has been addressed when SolarWinds started to migrate towards a subscription-based model from its traditional one based on perpetual license back in April of this year.

However, analysts doubted that this move would deliver returns rapidly.

Their doubts were based on the experience of other service providers which had transitioned from a model involving charging customers a large upfront fee to one involving yearly-recurring payments.

The primary risk anticipated was that the transition would take years to yield benefits as the shortfall constituted by the absence of the large upfront fees would not be offset rapidly enough through the subscription revenues gained.

However, in the case of SolarWinds, these analysts have been proved wrong as the company has seen its new revenue model working beyond expectations.

Not only the total revenues increased by 7.5% to $246.0 million, but more importantly, the subscription component increased by 21%. This means that SolarWinds' revenue transition model is delivering results.

Figure 2: SolarWinds statements of operations

Source: Second quarter results on Seeking Alpha

It is also worth mentioning that license revenue from the older revenue model is decreasing (as planned) but only decreased by 16% when compared to Q2-2019.

This means that SolarWinds is managing to generate more sales (21% increase) from its newer revenue model than losing out (16% decrease) from the older model.

Now, this rise is explained by the fact that SolarWinds seems to have found a solution for major budgetary constraints faced by procurement officers in IT infrastructure solutions providers.

These providers often embark on massive projects requiring large investments in new offerings, examples being multi-tenant cloud solutions with lead times spanning a few months to years.

Now, by no longer having to focus only on the long term by enduring costly license payments, procurement can now adapt their business models using SolarWinds' more flexible subscription payment opportunity.

This is also proving helpful in the face of the new budgetary challenges being faced due to COVID-19.

The flexibility is explained by the fact that SolarWinds does not force customers to choose the new subscription model.

Instead, customers have different options open to them, and according to an independent customer review on TrustRadius, SolarWinds' solution is viewed as "a cost-effective solution for small or enterprise business needs".

However, reviewers on TrustRadius also talk about potential competitors.

Competition

In terms of competition, SolarWinds scores better than peer Nagios for Server and Application Management ("SAM") but less than VMware's (VMW) vRealize.

Figure 3: Comparing SolarWinds with the competition.

Source: Gartner

However, on further investigation, I found that the reasons for scoring less than VMware were not necessarily because of SolarWinds' product capabilities but due to the fact that the latter's marketing teams were judged as "too aggressive".

In this context, one reviewer complained that:

As great as the software is though, the SolarWinds experience is nearly ruined by their RELENTLESS sales and marketing. I typically receive sales calls/emails multiple times a week even after requesting that I not be contacted."

For my part, as an investor, I do not mind SolarWinds' marketing team making more calls to drive sales.

Furthermore, others who found VMware's monitoring solution to be better were already using the virtualization giant's product before and only used it to monitor virtual servers, not physical ones.

This shows SolarWinds' software capability to be used both on virtual and physical devices and is, therefore, more likely to be used.

I now dig deeper into the finances and throw some light on that spin-off.

More profitability through spin-off

First, net cash provided by operating activities was $106 million in Q2-2020 compared to $78 million in the same quarter last year.

Second, total cash and debt stood at $331.4 million and $2,034.7 million, respectively, meaning the net debt is $1.7 billion.

Third, with total equity standing at $2.7 billion, the debt-to-equity of 0.76 means a relatively high level of debt but not yet alarming in view of the company's high revenue growth and even higher gross profits when compared with peers.

Figure 4: Comparing with peers in the IT infrastructure monitoring sphere.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investors will note that I have compared the company with VMware, which is also present in the infrastructure monitoring space through vRealize and Microsoft (MSFT) through SCOM.

However, when looking at the EBITDA, the company still has some way to go, given the high SG&A expenses which currently stand at 38% of revenues.

This is explained by the MSP (Managed Services Provider) business (or unit) dragging down the profitability, and this is the reason the executives want to have the unit separated from the company to exist as a spin-off (subsidiary).

Figure 5: The MSP business within SolarWinds organization.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This separation will thus result in reduction in expenses, and the core IT management business will benefit in terms of increased EBITDA margins and free cash flow to the point of enabling payment of a special dividend to stockholders.

In the words of Kevin Thompson, during the Q2-2020 earnings call:

This optimization may provide us the opportunity to create incremental shareholder value for our core IT management business by incorporating an investor capital return program, whereby this business could pay a special dividend, concurrent with the potential transaction and distribute a substantial portion of its future profit to shareholders in the form of an annual dividend as a component of our future value creation strategy."

Now, with an un-levered free cash flow of $108 million (as at June 30), there is plenty of room for dividends.

Also, since a spin-off implies distribution of shares of the new entity (MSP subsidiary) to existing shareholders, it makes sense to hold on SolarWinds' stock.

Figure 6: Creation of Spin-off

Source: Keylogin M&A matrix

As for the spin-off, the executives target a higher growth at 20% due to continuous expansion in the use of public and private clouds and increased outsourcing of IT management services to MSPs.

One of the reasons is that IT departments are having to manage more complexities brought by a multi-cloud environment.

Figure 7: Multi-cloud environment.

Source: Thousandeyes.com

Consequently, services development and sales should consume a large portion of the expenses resulting in less profitability for the spin-off.

Finally, in terms of challenges, I see dis-synergies arising from the restructuring because of the current shared R&D, marketing, and administrative functions.

Potential challenges

One of the risks pertains to the way SolarWinds will split HR and financial resources to meet the objectives of having two separate and operational corporate entities. This should be mitigated by the fact that the current head of the MSP business, John Pagliuca, will serve as the new CEO of the spin-off.

The latter already has many years of experience in the MSP domain and, more importantly, knows which strings to pull within SolarWinds to make things move faster.

There are also additional costs for recruitment of new talent and duplication of functions within the two entities.

In this case, two shock absorbers in the form of the revenue diversity and maintenance income should provide some financial cushion.

In this case, SolarWinds has a broad and diverse customer base not concentrated in any segment or vertical industry. As a matter of fact, it has 958 customers (a 23% increase on a year-over-year basis) who had spent more than $100,000 each.

Secondly, a large chunk of the company's sales at $116 million consists of maintenance charges, which, when added to the $96 million of yearly subscription revenues, come to 86% of the company's total $246 million revenues.

These sales can be classified as "recurring", in that, they are more likely to occur again year after year as SolarWinds regularly improves the quality of its software.

Therefore, I see the company's financial strength as enabling it to navigate its way through a period of the additional corporate restructuring costs.

Valuations and key takeaways

For a stock selling at 22 times forward earnings, SolarWinds is currently undervalued compared to the figure of 33 for Microsoft (figure 4), given the path to higher profitability.

Additionally, SolarWinds being a pure software play, my forecast is for an EBITDA margin which is even higher than Microsoft's going forward.

However, I target a moderate target price of $23-25, taking into consideration a current deceleration of revenues in the MSP business because of a reduction of devices under management, followed by slower growth for the standalone core IT business following restructuring.

Interestingly, SolarWinds is viewed as an independent solution provider whose software can be used to safely monitor the health of critical systems residing in multi-cloud environments with no vendor bias.

Moreover, that unique position as being able to perform cross-selling of subscription products into the existing customer base is a strong positive capable of shielding SolarWinds against adverse economic conditions and higher than planned restructuring costs.

Finally, with a high free cash flow which makes payment of dividends a real possibility, SolarWinds is a strong buy at current prices.

Additional disclosure: I am long CSCO. This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.