Brookfield Property REIT: Courage Or Recklessness
About: Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU)
by: Julian Lin
Summary
BPYU reported results which were very similar to peers, but it has stubbornly maintained its dividend and unit repurchase program.
BPYU has recently attained covenant relief from its credit facilities.
The stock look cheap, but due to management’s “brave” actions, the path forward is anything but clear.
Brookfield Property REIT (BPYU) is a landlord of office and retail tenants - placing it squarely in the crosshairs of COVID-19. Unlike peers, BPYU seems to have taken a unique strategy with regards