Stumbling Fully Invested Into COVID-19 As Rookie Investor, Here's What Happened

This overview might provide some insight, inspiration or just one example about what goes into creating a portfolio.

Prologue

Imagine creating a portfolio in December. As any investor, S&P 500 is the benchmark you aim to beat, which means delivering 10-20% annual returns. So image seeing your portfolio just a few weeks in already returning what you had hoped for to get many months down the line. But little did you know just several weeks later there was a pandemic coming to disrupt the whole stock market, and end an over a decade long bull run (as the market did go full bear)...

(Also of note, imagine thinking (or not even thinking) that fraud in multi-billion dollar public companies with thousands of stores was a thing of the past...)

Growth Portfolio Update 1: 1H20 - 60% Returns Despite COVID-19

In this note, I will provide an update on my growth portfolio, to give the reader perhaps some sense of how my own holdings are doing - I write mainly about Intel (INTC), but I do (did) not own the shares. I started the portfolio in December, so this can be seen as the first semi-annual update. Writing about this portfolio might serve as review.

To get one caveat out of the way, I do admit to have owned shares of Luckin Coffee (LK). These have lost all their value. In fact, I sold the majority of my iRobot (IRBT) position at a small loss in March to pick up this name. (IRBT has lately rallied and my remaining position in the name is meaningfully in the green.) LK actually did not interest me, as I prefer to stay in my area of comfort, which is tech. However, reading some (Fool) articles about its stunning growth, and reading the earnings call transcripts, did convince me in the company's medium to long-term opportunity (using tech to disrupt Starbucks (SBUX)). After all, the company was tracking to profitability, it was innovating in new products such as Luckin Tea and more, and even considering international expansion.

Since I obviously could not have foreseen the fabrication of its earnings results, I suppose I have to accept Luckin as a learning. Unlucky. I will not generalize Luckin to all Chinese stocks, though, as I continue to own Nio (NIO) which has done well and which has ties with Intel. But I will not include Luckin's performance in this (or any future) update's returns.

So in that sense, admittedly the 60% return I alluded to in the bullet points is not quite my real-life return yet.

Investment Philosophy

I have two main guidelines for architecting my portfolio.

First, to quote my bio: "looking for companies with expertise to be well-positioned for growth and leadership."

This is why I did not pick up for example Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or any other FANGMAT name. These are already the $1 trillion companies. Maybe they will become $10 trillion down the line, or maybe not. What interested me more was looking for companies that could become the next Microsoft (MSFT) or Facebook (FB) or so over the next decades.

So that is, however, why I did pick up DocuSign (DOCU). I wrote about the company here.

My second guideline is to not buy the high. Buy low, sell high. I have come across interesting companies such as Shopify (SHOP) and Square (SQ), but they had just run up, or "worse", were making new all-time highs. That's not the time to enter. (Square also has recently published its Q2 results, of which half of its "revenue" were bitcoin transactions. I suppose Visa (V) by that token would be a $10T company or so.) For now this serves as more or less a risk mitigation strategy.

I have seen many comments about "timing the market", which this strategy is to some extent. I would consider the difference here that I am not a trader. While I have considered cashing out of some names recently, for now I will stick with my simple, long-term buy-and-hold strategy. So I would say that this rule is more about getting a good entry point; there's a lot of stocks, so there is no reason to pick up a name that has just rallied 100%. The chance of it rallying another 100% or even 10% are slimmer than it selling off due to people cashing out; so there could be a better entry point in a few months or quarters, is what I'm saying. (As another saying goes, great companies will continue to make new highs, so that's all the more reason to buy the dip on the expectation that it will go back to its old highs, and then some.)

What this all means in practice is that the portfolio is of course to some extent be influenced by the time it was created, for example investing in Pinterest (PINS) instead of Tesla (TSLA), which has already rallied considerably (but would definitely have bought a few months prior).

Lastly, one other point of discussion in investment strategies is diversification. While I have changed my mind several times about how diversified exactly I'd want to be, in general my conviction is to find businesses that you can understand and follow. Hence my extensive coverage of Intel, for example. If you own 20 or 40 stocks, you can only have a superficial understanding of them. Moreover, it will likely limit upside returns as they likely won't all be multibaggers.

So in short, I tried to find (high quality) names whose business I understood and would want to own, not just because of their stats maybe. In practice, I own about a dozen stocks, and I would classify them as either "big bets" or "small bets": some core names that I am convinced of for their long-term potential, and then some smaller positions in names that also caught my attention for whatever reason. For example, IRBT was my only real "value" play as it had clearly sold off too much.

Semi-annual portfolio update v1

At the time of the creation of this portfolio, I considered it too late to invest in the fall 2019 dip in Tesla stock (as mentioned), one of the most debated names. I obviously did not see its break-out and hyperbolic rally to $1000 coming. However, I did manage to find some other interesting names in accordance to the section above.

At present, over 50% of my portfolio consists of PINS and Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR). Interestingly, these are also the names that have returned the least yet (of the names I have held since December). I will not discuss the full portfolio for brevity, but these two names are potentially worthy of some discussion.

The reason for this arguably oversized position, is that when I started in December, I thought I would have more funds available for investment, but as I mentioned in a few articles, I have had some 'funding issues'. PINS and IIPR were my first two conviction picks in December, but due to those issues, I have been unable yet to grow some other names to the amount of shares I would have liked to (in particular my DocuSign and Nio positions come to mind). These issues have also made me miss some opportunities in March.

PINS

I have written about PINS in an article published in June. Basically, I am "betting" that it can perform similar to Facebook (~10x). In that sense, PINS is not a business venturing into some unknown opportunity. The returns of monetizing a large, global userbase have been seen before. Pinterest only started international expansion last year, for example. So it has a large runway ahead, so it fit very well into my timeline on the order of perhaps buy-and-never-sell.

The name also clearly seemed to have bottomed.

IIPR

IIPR admittedly is a bit like LK. I jumped into IIPR for several reasons. It is a growth stock, it pays out a nice dividend which is also growing, and at the timing of getting into the name, it clearly seemed to have bottomed quite a lot from its high. So in that sense, I bought it to hold for perhaps several years - if it could double within the next one to two years or so, which would basically come down to getting back to its old highs, then this seemed like a good opportunity - so a shorter term horizon in mind, but the dividend also gave it an option to stay. So this name really was a matter of appealing value plus "I came for the growth, I will probably stay for the dividend", which altogether made it a diversified play.

When I was first looking at creating the portfolio, I had also been looking at some dividend names, so in that sense a sizable position in IIPR seemed like a decent alternative.

Missed Opportunities

Due to not investing in March-April as I tried to resolve those still ongoing issues, I obviously have missed out on many opportunities (which could have provided even more returns already, obviously). My cost basis for PINS, for example, is around $18, but it dipped to $10. I had also planned to further add to my NIO position.

The one example perhaps worth noting most, is that I had researched Zoom (ZM) in January, well before it became a worldwide phenomenon. Together with Slack (WORK), it was part of the next companies that belonged to my "big bets". But alas, Slack is still a minor holding, and I never got to initiate the meaningful position in Zoom that I had planned. If I had done so, it would obviously be a 3-bagger or more now.

As mentioned, Tesla also seemed to have a good value in the second half of 2019 at below $300.

A last name worth mentioning is that I had also considered Beyond Meat (BYND) for similar reasons as IRBT, PINS and IIPR: its (bottomed) valuation and decent longer-term outlook. Looking at the November to January timeline of the chart, it was very obvious that it had bottomed out after the post-IPO sell-off, and it also seemed to have a good long-term opportunity given its growth rate. It was on my watch list, but I guess its January rally started too soon before I had really decided on the name. So looking at its June highs, here I also missed out on a 2-bagger.

Results

Ticker Date (initial position) Price Price 07/01 % change PINS 12/23/2019 18.41 23.28 26.5 IIPR 12/23/2019 72.92 93.76 28.6 DOCU 12/23/2019 73.65 178.96 143.0 TWLO 12/26/2019 102.73 227.77 121.7 NIO 12/27/2019 2.46 7.91 221.5 CAMP 12/30/2019 9.30 7.93 -14.7 IRBT 01/15/2020 52.48 84.77 61.5 WORK 01/30/2020 20.31 31.09 53.1 ROKU 06/11/2020 110.73 128.39 16.0 SMAR 06/29/2020 50.32 53.86 7.0 LK 01/06/2020 38.88 1.38 -96.5

Source: Author.

It has been interesting times. As I noted, the portfolio was created in December. Since I was aware of S&P's long-term returns as a benchmark, and investment risks in general, I had given myself fairly conservative return goals. I had three scenarios, ranging from 15% to 25% annual returns. For example, at the start I was looking at some dividend stocks approaching or exceeding double digit payouts, to have some level of support in reaching my yearly goals. I did actually own several dividend stocks going into January - but I quickly changed course, as I saw the opportunity cost as too large compared to the (potential) returns of the growth stocks such as DOCU's $40 billion opportunity. So I was relatively ambitious nonetheless to aim for multibagger returns down the line.

Through February, the portfolio was already performing readily ahead of my annual return targets. But then of course COVID-19 became a global issue and I quickly dipped into the red, not the least also due to LK, whose fraud was revealed around the same time... compounding (issues) indeed.

The following graph is based on a calculation (each day) of the value of the portfolio divided by the total investment (and hence includes LK).

Source: Author.

I broke even again in early May (including LK). And since early June, my absolute returns have surpassed the highs from February. As mentioned, the value of my portfolio as of July 1 exceeds my investment by approx. 60% (excluding LK). The only name in red besides LK is a small position in CalAmp (CAMP).

As one last remark, choosing names is one aspect, deciding on the value of the position to hold is another. In hindsight, my investment in PINS and IIPR might be a bit too high; I would not mind if back in December or January I had put a bit more in names such as DOCU and NIO instead of PINS and IIPR.

I recently added to PINS instead of DOCU or NIO as discussed in my PINS article, though.

Discussion

What started as looking at dividend stocks, quickly transitioned to growth-tech stocks, as that is where the returns are to be gained. My strategy of finding a handful of quality companies with no excessive valuation led me to buying some names that all told have delivered good returns after half a year.

Further discussion and outlook

As I discussed, my current returns are approx. 60% as of July 1. As I also noted, the IIPR and PINS investments, despite being my first stocks, have returned much less to date than other names such as NIO and DOCU. But this might give prospects for the further outperformance in the second half.

The portfolio could also decline if those outperforming names see sell-offs.

Returning 60% despite tangibly lower performance of my core PINS and IIPR positions means some have delivered stunning returns. I have mentioned NIO and DOCU. So is it time to sell and either wait for a new entry point (more akin to trading in and out of the names to profit from volatility and excess valuations) or into new opportunities, or keep to buy-and-hold and just wait for a point to add more shares, perhaps, as their long-term theses remain intact (although they likely won't see further rallies like they had)?

After all, selling a name that has doubled within six months comes down to a 4x CAGR. On the other hand, I hadn't expected DOCU to just keep rallying, so when to even sell anyway?

So looking at my return chart, while my YTD return is by all means nice, there is still some sense that one could have benefited two to three time as much during this period by selling in February before the crash and rebuilding the portfolio at the March lows. But I am aware that timing the market is only easy in hindsight.

Alternatively, another possibility could be to keep track of a separate portfolio of shorter-term trades and speculations. For example, I recently published an article 'Intel: Ignore Apple, Buy The Dip' [going into Q2 earnings], which I myself have not done.

Lastly, my IRBT pure-play value position is up at about the rate of the overall portfolio, but it is a small position (since I swapped it for LK and some WORK), so I might cash out of this name altogether to initiate a "small bet" in some other name.

I have recently been looking at some other names again, and I initiated a position in ROKU (ROKU), again as a combination of don't-buy-the-high (value) and growth potential, similar in spirit as PINS. There are a few more names I continue to look at, but I don't have any definite plans at present.

Final thoughts

So summed up, six to seven months into my investments, and the portfolio has actually played out much better than expected due to large rallies of some stocks such as DOCU in the last month, even despite going steeply into the red in March and not investing at all during this period.

All-in-all, my strategy to look for conviction companies to own (not "stocks") seems to be paying off.

The COVID-19 story is surely not over and will continue to affect earnings results for quarters to come, but so far none of the long-term investment theses in any of the stocks have changed, and have played out even earlier than expected in many cases such as IRBT, DOCU, NIO and WORK. This has prevented me from adding further to these positions, though.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The stocks I own are highlighted in the article.