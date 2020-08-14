Drax Group has transferred from being one of the UK's largest polluters to producing more than 10% of the UK's renewable energy by cutting carbon output by 85% since 2021.

Investment Thesis

I am at a "strong-buy" on Drax Group (OTC:DRXGF) (OTCPK:DRXGY) due to their market positioning in a growing defensive industry whilst trading at a forward P/E of 10.8x and a P/B of 0.61.

Company Summary

Firstly, I would like to recommend this article by Sunset Analysis as it is what encouraged me to research Drax Group.

Drax Group operates as one of the UK's largest generators of renewable energy. It has an extensive portfolio of renewable generation assets, particularly in biomass and hydro. In 1974, the Drax Power Plant began generation as the most efficient coal-fired power station in the UK using the deposits at Selby coalfield. By 1986, it was the largest power station in the UK. Since the demand for coal has declined rapidly as the world seeks to decrease the amount of carbon that it creates. Drax began to pump biomass into its coal-fired reactors after extensive R&D to generate cleaner energy. By 2009, the boilers were co-firing wood and biomass, which is a technology that allows for the replacement of coal. Since 2015, the company has purchased Opus Energy (large UK power supplier), began construction on 4 open cycle gas turbines (OCGTs), and constructed two wood pellet mills while purchasing another one. Concurrently, it purchased hydro, pumped storage, and gas-fired generation assets, while re-tooling another of its coal-fired reactors and announcing its intention to build the first European bioenergy carbon capture storage (BECCS) project. Drax Group is split into three main sections: Pellet Production, Power Generation, and Customer.

Strengths

Drax Group generates the 4th most renewable energy in the UK. It has the largest biomass plant in the UK, which is also the 4th largest in the world. They generated, between October 2019 and March 2020, 6% of the total electric demand of the entire UK. As of the 2019 Annual Report, this energy equated to a total of 12% of the UK's total renewable energy. They currently benefit from UK government incentives to increase the amount of renewable power being generated. This bumps profit margins especially as they cut their costs. These strengths all add to make Drax one of the best-positioned companies to benefit from the accelerated efforts of the UK to become carbon neutral by 2050.

It has reduced its carbon emission by more than 85% since 2012 and intends to be carbon negative by 2030. It is the first company in the world to have announced this ambition. It intends to do this through further investment into its BECCS projects. This process pulls more carbon from the atmosphere than it creates and safely stores it. Currently, the company has BECCS projects at its biomass units removing carbon from the atmosphere. This removes 16 million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere which is 1/3 of the total amount targeted by the UK. It is one of the foremost companies implementing and developing this technology. Pair this with the high capital cost and the time-intensive nature of the infrastructure and the Drax Group has a wide-moat.

In H1 2020 report, we see a continuation of the progress the company is making to reduce the cost of its pellet production (9% YOY) and increase the production level (15% YOY) whilst also increasing the quality. It has also progressed with cost reduction plans in its energy generation section which will allow for it to become economically viable by 2027 when the UK government incentives stop.

Weaknesses

Drax Group's weaknesses mainly stem from its legacy coal systems. Energy generation using coal contributed over 10% to the total company output.

Figure 1 - H1 2020 update on planned coal-generating asset closure

The recognition of the obsolescence charge caused H1 2020 results to appear much worse than they were and the fear of the uncertainty around the remaining costs suppresses the company value. Assuming a cost per annum of £60m in the section stated, we can assume that before the coal is decommissioned at least £100m of charges will be recognised. As stated, the amount the decommissioning will cost is unknown; however, the Drax Group has transitioned from being entirely coal to only 10% in the past; therefore, I am confident they will handle it well.

Exposure to only a single regulatory board in OFGEM is a strong negative. Earnings become dependent on political will, which is never a good mix. However, Drax's business is not focused on the highly regulated sectors and is predominantly in sectors which are receiving incentives to growth. This comes in the form of long-term energy pricing. This assurance makes an investment in the sector more economically viable, thus stimulating growth.

COVID-19 depresses energy demand. The production and generation segments suffered only a minor impact on EBITDA but the customer-facing section was trounced. EBITDA impact in this section was estimated to be £44m, which is about three-quarters of the total estimated EBITDA impact of £60m. Lockdowns in the UK will further decrease energy demand; as one of the worst impacted countries due to COIVD-19, this demand suppression may continue. Brexit has added to the uncertainty of the economy and has decreased the exposure to EU incentives for renewables.

Opportunities

I have talked in detail about the growth prospects for the UK renewable energy market in articles on EDF (OTCPK:ECIFY) (OTCPK:ECIFF), SSE (OTCPK:SSEZF) (OTCPK:SSEZY), and Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYY) (OTCPK:CPYYF). To summarise it, the UK government will be providing up to £35b (£25b with another earmarked £10b) to companies that have the best ideas for improving the energy network. As the UK's largest biomass energy generator and the leading expert on BECCS, Drax is nearly assured to benefit from this. UK energy demand for renewable energy is also set to increase. With EV adoption rising rapidly, energy demand will be shifted from oil to the grid. This increases the amount of power that companies like Drax must provide, thus increasing the growth runway.

Barclays analysts believe that for the UK and EU countries to reach the aim of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 will require a total investment of $3.7T. National Grid (NGG) has also stated:

The UK can't reach net zero by 2050 without negative emissions from bioenergy with carbon capture and storage. BECCS delivers for the environment and also provides an opportunity to create jobs and clean economic growth in the North and around the country.

This places Drax on the cutting edge of the UK investment. Also, the products that they will be pioneering and the expertise that they will acquire will have international demand. This is an opportunity for Drax to expand its TAM for BECCS.

Drax is also expanding its wood pellet operations in the US Gulf and sees the demand for wood pellets to rise by over 60% in the next decade. Drax has been steadily lowering costs, and therefore, the increased demand will cause healthy profit margins.

Threats

Continued suppression of energy demand due to COIVID-19 will adversely affect Drax's customer-facing group. An increase in bad debt or business customers going bankrupt will have a severe effect on EBITDA for the customer section. Thankfully, the other two sections will receive minimal effects as energy generation prices are regulated and wood pellet pricing is usually written into contracts.

The cost of renovating or decommissioning the old coal assets could be very high. These costs often run beyond estimates and Drax has not even given a consolidated estimate. I don't like this uncertainty; however, Drax has been doing this for years and so have experience in this. Also, I believe that the recent asset obsolescence charge minimises the severity of further obsolescence charges.

Brexit is still not complete and still is not moving in a positive direction. Drax is less affected by this than many companies. However, in the short term, it has caused disruption, and in the long term, it may cut off international expansion opportunities and create further reliance on the UK's political climate.

The current UK renewable energy generation support schemes end in 2027. The company must prove itself profitable before then. It has ambitious plans to achieve this, however, it still has a long way to go.

Financials

Drax Group's credit ratings are good. Fitch rates them as BB+ stable outlook and DBRS rates them as investment grade. This reflects a relatively strong balance sheet. The company aims for a net debt/ EBITDA ratio at the end of 2020 of 2x. Currently, it is at 1.9x, so this seems reasonable. The energy sector often has higher debt levels due to the high levels of CapEx. During this low rate environment, this debt is not too daunting.

Figure 3 - H1 2020 Operational Review

Strong EBITDA growth across all sections if you mitigate for the impact of COVID-19. The main impact was felt in the Customers section. Pellet production has seen progress as has the cost-cutting measures, and investment into new plants is good for future growth. Investment is reasonable and does not seem to overreach. Power generation looks strong; however, there is no talk of expansion or bringing on new assets. Likely cause is that they are focusing on decommissioning the coal assets. The customer section should be watched for COVID-19 impact.

Dividend growth has been strong and is forecast to continue in the future. I predict a wobble in dividend growth this year but for continued expansion at 5% a year until 2026 when the government incentives come to an end. Considering that the current dividend yield is 5%, this could mean a yield on cost of about 6.5%.

Figure 4 - Dividend Breakdown by Hargreaves Landsdown

Valuation

Analyst consensus is at 332.50p with Barclay's target at 535p. These values are upsides of 11% and 80%. Tangible book value is currently 325p and book value of 430p per share. So, why is Drax so suppressed below its book values? Essentially, the market is factoring in a drop in book value due to impairment as the coal-producing assets are taken offline couple this with the poor handling of the COVID-19 crisis and Brexit and it makes sense why the stock price is suppressed. Recent insider buying should encourage us.

Figure 5 - Most recent insider purchases by Hargreaves Landsdown

This following DCF attempt to value the shares using dollar revenue values from SA.

Figure 6 - DCF valuation by author

The current stock price of Drax Group is 300p, which is currently equivalent to $3.91. Therefore, my valuation concludes an upside of 38%. This is still below the current book value of the company, however, I expect this to decrease.

Conclusion

Therefore, I am at a "strong-buy" on Drax Group due to its positioning in a growing yet defensive industry. They have a wide moat in biomass energy production due to the expertise and equipment required to compete. I believe that they will grow their dividend rapidly over the next 5 years and their stock price will rise to meet that. They also have expertise in BECCS which is set to grow both in the UK and internationally. They are currently trading below book value due to fears over the decommissioning of coal assets and fears of COVID-19 and Brexit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DRXGF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.