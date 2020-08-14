Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (BMNM) CEO Robert Cauley on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCQB:BMNM) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Cauley - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

George Haas - President, Chief Financial and Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gary Ribe - Accretive Wealth

Robert Cauley

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I hope everybody is safe. After suffering through the most dramatic contraction of economic activity and financial market turmoil ever witnessed during the first quarter of 2020, the second quarter was one of recovery, at least for much of the economy and markets. The financial markets are generally functioning as they did prior to the chaos erupted this March, in large part because of the substantial intervention by the Fed and the government.

Critically for us, the Fed has undertaken a quantitative easing program in which they buy U.S. Treasuries in Agency MBS securities on a scheduled basis every week, and are likely to continue to doing so until the economy has substantially recovered, but most importantly, it was a period of recovery for Bimini. Once the company had stabilized after the turmoil in late March, as the Agency RMBS market was itself stabilizing, we were able to start the process of rebuilding the investment portfolio.

Recall, we had erred on the conservative side and delivering a little more than was necessary in March to ensure we had ample liquidity. This allowed us to start rebuilding quickly once the market stabilized. With shares of Orchid Island Capital trading at a significant discount to its reported book value as of March 31, 2020, we started by adding to our position in Orchid and also increased it by approximately 64%.

At the time, the investment returns on the shares of work could look more appealing than Agency RMBS securities given the share prices substantial discount to book value at the time. We now own approximately 2.6 million shares of Orchid Island Capital. Orchid generated a 15.8% return for the second quarter based on dividends paid and an increase in book value. Orchid’s total return for the second quarter calculated using dividends paid, and the change in stock price was 65.3%. Bimini recorded a 3.7 million mark-to-market gain on our Orchid holdings, as well as 0.4 million in dividends.

At some point, we will likely reduce our position in Orchid shares and reallocate the capital into RMBS securities. But given Orchid is still trading at a slight discount to book value, we intend to hold them for now. While our portfolio has reduced materially in March, our funding costs have decreased substantially as well, and this mitigated the effect on the reduced portfolio on our net interest income.

Our net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was approximately 0.5 million versus 0.8 million for the same quarter in 2019 when our portfolio was approximately four times the size of the portfolio as of June 30, 2020. Since quarter-end, we received the balance of the funds from the securitizations that were terminated in August of 2018. The funds have been withheld for tax purposes by the trustee.

The 1.4 million received was redeployed into the RMBS portfolio. Combined with cash flows generated from our two business segments, we've increased the size of the RMBS portfolio to approximately 75 million as of today. As I mentioned a minute ago, our funding costs have decreased materially as the Fed has reduced short-term rates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this point, our funding hedges are essentially zero as we anticipate funding costs will remain low for several more months at least. We will look to opportunistically add funding hedges as the portfolio and borrowings increase going forward. We are relying on our structured securities to hedge our exposure to the long end of the curve and are comfortable with the modeled exposure to run rate shocks at the moment.

With respect to securities selection, the RMBS portfolio protection from fast pre-payments will be critical. Rates are essentially at the lowest levels ever observed in the U.S., although rates available to borrowers have yet to keep pace with a decline in treasury yields. This is likely to change as mortgage originators add capacity. We anticipate prepayment speeds to remain fast for the foreseeable future. So, we need to focus on controlling premium amortization as best we can. We also intend to continue to hold our Agency RMBS exclusively, and will not be adding credit-sensitive RMBS assets.

Turning to the advisory services segment, Orchid Island’s book value increased by over 12% during the second quarter of 2020. This increases the revenues we receive as the external manager of Orchid. In fact, advisory service revenues were only down approximately 10% for the quarter versus the first quarter of the year. This is a very satisfactory outcome given the state of the financial markets in late March.

The current monthly run rate of advisory service revenue is approximately 91% of the fourth quarter of 2019 level. Our last full quarter before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in late Q1, 2020. With respect to the outlook going forward, the economy is yet to fully recover from the steep contraction during the first quarter of 2020 despite massive intervention by both the Fed and the Trump administration. There remains significant uncertainty surrounding the timing of a full recovery in economic activity and return to life as it existed before the virus emerged.

However, the current market environment, despite elevated levels of prepayment stemming from the low absolute level of rates available to borrowers, continues to benefit from exceptionally low funding levels and currently offers low-to-mid team returns on levered Agency RMBS investments. This benefits Bimini both in our RMBS investment portfolio, as well as our investment in Orchid Island Capital.

In closing, we are cautiously optimistic on Bimini’s outlook over the balance of the year. That concludes our prepared remarks and I will open up the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Gary Ribe

Hi, Bob. Hi, Hunter. How are you guys doing?

Robert Cauley

Hi, Gary.

George Haas

Hi, Gary.

Gary Ribe

Good job on everything. I'm just curious sort of with Orchid now – the stock now kind of within shouting distance of its stated book value, how you guys are thinking about ownership of that versus maybe taking your own portfolio up?

Robert Cauley

Kind of alluded to that. I think for now, we'll probably hold it, it's still at about a 5% discount, although we're probably, you know, hopefully Orchids shares trade above book, which is of course benefits to Orchid Island itself, at which point we could look to redeploy and do the portfolio. So, I would say, as I kind of alluded to, we're close, just not quite there.

Gary Ribe

Okay. Got it. I saw that you guys filed some sort of distribution agreement with JPMorgan for $150 million worth of Orchid stock, is that sort of an aftermarket thing, or is that – are you - or would there be large blocks of it placed? Just that it...

Robert Cauley

That's an aftermarket program. Although there are there are potential new block trades, but that's an aftermarket program. That's our eighth one at Orchid.

Gary Ribe

Got it. And does that replace the registration statement from February? I saw you guys trying to put a pref in February.

Robert Cauley

Well, yeah, two things. We did try to do a preferred offering in February that did not get done, but we also found a new shelf registration, those have a three year life. So, whether it's the preferred in February or this ATM, they're issued off of that shelf. So, that's – so it's a billion dollar shelf that runs for three years. So, any ATM offering, secondary offering, even a debt offering you would do all off of that shelf.

Gary Ribe

Got it. Okay. That makes a lot of sense. I don't think I have any follow up questions. Thanks. Good job, guys.

Robert Cauley

All right. If you have any more, give us a shot. Thanks, Gary.

Gary Ribe

Thanks.

Operator

Robert Cauley

Thank you, operator and thank you everybody for taking the time to listen. As usual, if you didn't get a chance to listen in, and you're listening to the replay or if another question comes up to mind afterwards, please feel free to contact us in the office. The number is 772-231-1400. In fact, we're all actually working remotely. So, we do have someone in the office to field your questions, but they can be funneled to our cell phones as needed. Otherwise, I look forward to talking to you next quarter and be safe. Thank you.

Operator

