The company has an FCF Yield of 9%, and net cash that is nearly half of the market cap valuation - catalyst.

DHIL still has an attractive Dividend Yield of 7%, with all of these payouts being special dividends.

6.5x ex-cash P/E, 9% FCF yield, 7% dividend yield

The Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) is an active asset manager, with a 20-year history, close to $18bn in AUM and a value investing philosophy. They had a mixed set of 2Q20 results, which despite a decline in revenues was however offset by higher investment income, leading to a net income gain of +7.6% YoY - see further details in section on quarterly results. We have attached our model in this post (see end). Our buy recommendation on the stock is predicated on its consistent fund performance, significant cash on the balance sheet, ability to generate robust free cash flows, attractive and inexpensive valuations, as detailed in our initial coverage of DHIL. 2019 net cash to market cap [at current prices] stands at 44% and the company generated 2019 FCF yield of 11.7%.

Looking ahead, in 2020/2021 we expect Diamond Hill's FCF yield to be at 9.2%/10.3%. Given this, a low 2020/2021 P/E of 12.2x/10.9x, and 2020 expected dividend yield of 7.3%, we think the stock offers a favorable risk-reward scenario for investors. Importantly, ex-cash P/E, looks very attractive for the company and stands at 6.4x and 5.8x for 2020 and 2021 respectively.

$155.00 target price implies 25% potential upside

We value Diamond Hill at an ex-cash P/E of 8x, using our 2021 EPS estimate, and add it to current net cash per share to arrive at a target price of $155.00. This represents a potential upside of 25% from current stock levels. At the $155.00 target price, implied P/E is 13.7x. The company's stock price has traded over $200 in the past and if the management is able to significantly increase AUMs and improve performance, this remains a possibility. However, at this stage, we would wait to see better numbers from the company.

Robust Cash Position and Strong FCF Generation

The company has a robust net cash position [incl. investments] of $187mn on its balance sheet that is directly held by Diamond Hill Capital Management as at end of 2019. This compared to $197mn in 2018 and $110mn in 2015. This net cash, held directly by Diamond Hill Capital Management, represents $54.50 per share and 44% of current market cap for the company. Diamond Hill has been accumulating cash due to its ability to generate free cash flows. With operating cash flow generation of $57mn in 2019 and Capex of just $0.7mn, the company's free cash flow amounts to a significant $56.3mn, which implies a very large and attractive free cash flow yield of 11.7%. Free cash flow yield for 2018 was 5.2%. Looking ahead, we expect the company to continue reporting strong free cash flows and estimate FCF yield of 9.2% and 10.3% for 2020 and 2021 respectively.

11.7% net income CAGR over the last 5 years and AUM growth of 8.4%

Diamond Hill, over the last 5 years, has reported a fairly steady set of growth in financials and AUM. Reported revenue CAGR over the last five years is 5.5% with net income growing significantly faster - at an 11.7% CAGR, over the same time frame. Diamond Hill derives its revenues largely from investment advisory fees that are earned through managing client accounts under investment advisory and sub-investment agreements. The average advisory fee rate in 2019 was 0.59%, lower than 0.62% in 2018. These fees are dependent on the size of the account, investment strategy and servicing requirements.

Mixed 2Q20 results on higher EPS & margin pressures

Diamond Hill reported a mixed set of 2Q20 numbers with AUM's increasing sequentially to $20.6bn from $17.5bn in March 2020 [but down YoY from 2Q19 AUM of $21.6bn] despite market and COVID-19 conditions. Net inflow to AUM during the quarter was $231mn. AUM growth has come from fixed income strategies and the mid cap fund. Revenues however declined 15.8% YoY due to an increase in the mix towards lower fee earning strategies and lower average YoY AUM.

The average advisory fee declined from 0.59% to 0.55% QoQ. This also resulted in some margin pressure with adjusted operating margin standing at 38% during the quarter against 40% in 2Q19. Reported operating margin however was lower at 25% [36% in 2Q19]. Net income was only down 7.6% YoY as higher investment income aided profitability and offset the revenue and margin decline.

2Q Buyback leading to solid EPS, 47% net cash still high

Diluted EPS of $3.79 for the quarter was flat YoY. The company repurchased shares worth $2.8mn, which contributed to the EPS remaining flat. Net cash per share directly held by Diamond Hill continued to remain high at $58.67, which amounts to 47% of current market cap. This compares to net cash per share of $54.50 as of end 2019. The Diamond Hill Corporate Credit Fund was upgraded to a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Silver. Barring this fund, the company already has five other funds with either Gold, Silver or Bronze Medals from Morningstar.

Commenting on the results, Heather Brilliant, President and CEO of Diamond Hill said -

Our team continues to focus on providing superior long-term investment capabilities, and we are honored to receive recognition for the results we generate for our clients.

Stock buybacks completed by Feb 2020

Diamond Hill had authorized a stock buyback plan amounting to $50mn that was instituted in September 2018. The company repurchased the entire $50mn worth of shares by February 2020. By December 2019, Diamond Hill had repurchased 0.3mn shares outstanding at an average price of $143. At the company's current share price, the buyback program amounts to a substantial 13% of market cap. In 2Q20, buybacks amounted to $2.8mn. With a strong cash position on the balance sheet, we believe the potential for further buyback plans in the medium term remains.

Dividends

Diamond Hill doesn't declare a regular quarterly dividend but rather pays out special dividends. Special dividend payouts have been a consistent feature with Diamond Hill over the last many years with 2019 being the twelfth consecutive year where the company has announced a special dividend. Such a dividend in 2019 stood at $9.00/share, which is a dividend yield of 7.3%. The amount of special dividend per share has grown over the last 5 years from $5.00/share in 2015 to the $9.00/share in 2019. While the company doesn't intend on beginning to pay regular quarterly dividends, we expect the special dividends to continue going ahead. The payout ratio for the special dividend in 2019 was 56% and has risen from 45% in 2015. Given this, we expect, at the least, the special dividend to remain stable at current levels.

Risks

Risk of Passive Management

The flow of funds to passive investment products, such as index funds and ETFs, is perhaps the single biggest risk for the entire global asset management industry. This is a topic which has seen a great deal of press and visibility and is a focus for all institutional investors and professional fund managers/analysts.

Source: EPFR Global, Bernstein Research

While this is a significant concern for active management, we believe that there is plenty of room for managers such as Diamond Hill with a demonstrated track record in generating meaningful alpha to grow as well. And Diamond Hill has proven this empirically. Investors should remember that the small/mid cap space is by definition more inefficient than large cap, thus ostensibly providing more opportunity to outperform the index. Furthermore, declining research coverage and Wall Street analyst headcount is making it easier for professional fund managers to generate alpha in the small cap/mid cap space, in our opinion.

The asset management industry has many structural and secular positives as well, such as the tailwind of rising equities over the long term, an aging baby-boomer generation and increasing savings, a low capital/high ROIC business model, etc. The stock market has gone too far in focusing on just the concerns of asset management stocks, while ignoring the positive EPS/AUM growth, huge dividend yields, etc. This creates an opportunity for investors in the stocks of positive growth rate "winners" in the industry, and this has been accentuated currently due to coronavirus disruptions.

Poor investment performance and outflow of AUM

The company's financials are primarily driven by fee income, which is a function of AUM. AUMs will be negatively impacted by poor investment performance. This could result in negative growth for Diamond Hill. Additionally, weak investment performance as well as negative economic and market sentiment can result in investor outflows from Diamond Hill's funds.

Pressure on fee income

Any downward pressure on fee income from investor demand for passive funds will likely negatively impact Diamond Hill's financials and business outlook.

Loss of key personnel

Diamond Hill depends significantly on its experienced team of portfolio managers, research analysts and management who have specialized expertise in their areas. Additionally, other than the CEO, employees do not have employment contracts with the company and can terminate their employment at any time. Departures of key personnel from the company can affect fund performance and investor confidence.

Competition

Competition from other investment products and firms like asset managers, mutual funds, ETFs, hedge funds, brokerages, etc. remains high and is a key risk for Diamond Hill.

Cut in dividends

Diamond Hill doesn't pay out a regular quarterly dividend, preferring instead to only pay out annual special dividends. Any reduction in the dividend per share of $9.00 could negatively impact the company's stock price.

Catalysts

Attractive dividend yield

Even though the company pays out only a special dividend, this number has been growing steadily over the last five years and represents a very promising dividend yield of 7.3% in 2020. We expect this dividend to at least remain at current levels given the strong cash balance of the company.

Free cash flow

Diamond Hill has been a significant generator of free cash flow over the years with 2018 and 2019 free cash flow yield of 5.2% and 11.7% respectively. Looking ahead, we expect free cash flow to continue growing [taking aside that 2020 will be negatively affected by the short-term COVID-19 impact]. Our free cash flow yield estimates for 2020 and 2021 stand at 9.2% and 10.3% respectively.

Significant net cash per share

Diamond Hill has a large net cash per share on its balance sheet [including investments] that is directly held by Diamond Hill Capital Management as at end 2019. This net cash per share amounts to $54.50 in 2019 and represents 44% of the current market cap. This gives us comfort on the balance sheet as well as dividend payments.

Conclusion

We believe Diamond Hill stock offers investors with a steady business, large net cash per share, robust free cash flows and a significant dividend yield. The company's 2Q20 results, despite being mixed, yielded high investment income which led to stable bottom-line figures. In addition, the dividend of 7.3% and net cash of 47% still remain very attractive given the economic environment. Diamond Hill's 2020 P/E of 12.2x and 2021 P/E of 10.9x, we believe, provide investors with an attractive entry point and a favorable risk-reward scenario. On an ex-cash basis, Diamond Hill trades at 6.4x and 5.8x in 2020 and 2021 respectively. The company also has strong FCF yield of 9.2% and 10.3% for 2020 and 2021 respectively and 44% net cash to market cap [as at end 2019]. We have a target price of $155.00 for Diamond Hill which implies an upward potential of 25% from the current stock price.

Please see attached our financial model for DHIL. Inclusive of IS/BS/CF forecasts, rigorous ratio analysis, & DCF valuations. Here is a preview:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.