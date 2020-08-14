A Diversified Dividend Growth Portfolio - Undervalued Stock From Each Sector

Thesis

A very common message I get on my website is "How would you invest X amount of money if you had to start a portfolio right now?"

Although everyone's financial goals and risk tolerance are somewhat different, I decided to give my thoughts on it.

For developing a model dividend growth portfolio, I selected a quality, undervalued stock from each sector.

Many of those stocks already belong in my personal portfolio.

The model portfolio has a 3.9% portfolio yield with an 8.3% yearly dividend growth potential (based on historical growth rates) trading at an average valuation of 13.3x blended earnings.

Using my Dividend Growth Calculator, I estimate that this model portfolio will deliver a 10.9% Yield-on-Cost in 10 years with dividend re-investment.

Utilities

UGI Corporation (UGI) is a gas and power distributor. The company operates in the US and Europe in 4 different business segments: Amerigas, UGI International, Gas Utility and Midstream & Marketing. UGI has paid uninterrupted dividends for 136 years, increasing the dividend for each of the last 33 years. UGI is currently trading at a blended P/E of just under 14.

Dividend Yield 5-yr CAGR Dividend Growth Earnings Payout Ratio (2020e) Debt/Equity 3.77% 8.1% 52% 1.55x

Real Estate

STORE Capital (STOR) is triple-net lease REIT focusing on single-tenant operational real estate. The company has a diverse portfolio that boasts a high occupancy rate and is leased out on long-term triple-net leases. It's the only REIT in Warren Buffett's Berkshire portfolio and has increased the dividends each year since going public in 2014. STOR is currently trading at a blended P/FFO valuation of 13.3.

Dividend Yield 5-yr CAGR Dividend Growth FFO Payout Ratio (2020e) Debt/EBITDA 5.52% 6.1% 76% 4.8x

Information Technology

Cisco (CSCO), the multinational tech conglomerate, is a former growth stock that has lately turned into a solid income pick. Since initiating a dividend in 2011, the payout has grown every year since. CSCO is focusing on generating more earnings from subscription-based SaaS offerings, which would make earnings more predictable and CSCO an even better dividend growth stock. Currently trading at a blended P/E valuation of 13.3.

Dividend Yield 5-yr CAGR Dividend Growth Earnings Payout Ratio (2020e) Debt/Equity 3.37% 13.3% 44% 0.39x

Health Care

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is a pharma company that manufactures prescription pharmaceuticals in 4 main therapeutic areas: Immunology, Cardiovascular Disease, Oncology and Fibrotic Diseases. The recent acquisition of Celgene is expected to significantly boost earnings, which will help to speed up the dividend growth, with the current dividend growth streak at 13 years. BMY shares are trading at a blended P/E ratio of 11.2.

Dividend Yield 5-yr CAGR Dividend Growth Earnings Payout Ratio (2020e) Debt/Equity 2.85% 2.5% 28.8% 0.97x

Energy

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) owns and operates North America's biggest energy infrastructure network. It includes crude and natural gas pipelines, a gas utility and renewable energy generation. Around 98% of revenues are either contracted, cost-of-service or regulated, which make it a dependable dividend payer. Enbridge has rewarded shareholders with yearly dividend raises for 25 years now, and shares are currently trading at 9.4x DCF (distributable cash flow).

Dividend Yield 5-yr CAGR Dividend Growth DCF Payout Ratio (2020e) Debt/Equity 7.33% 10.5% 69.7% 1.01x

Industrials

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) manufactures construction supplies, specifically architectural glass, aluminium framing and installation services to enclose buildings. It operates in a highly cyclical industry, but has still managed to pay out uninterrupted dividends for 35 years now. In challenging times, APOG has managed to maintain the dividend, and in good times, it has rewarded shareholders with generous raises. The current growth streak stands at 8 years. Investors can currently buy shares of APOG at a blended P/E multiple of 11.

Dividend Yield 5-yr CAGR Dividend Growth Earnings Payout Ratio (2020e) Debt/Equity 3.26% 11.8% 29.8% 0.52x

Consumer Discretionary

Magna International (MGA) is a Canadian auto part supplier and a complete auto manufacturer. The company lists all the major auto brands as its customers and is positioned well to benefit from future mobility trends such as electric vehicles and autonomous driving. Operating in a very cyclical industry, it's tougher to put together a very long dividend growth streak, but the company has now paid a growing dividend for 10 years after the dividend was cut during the Great Financial Crisis. Shares of MGA are currently trading at a blended P/E ratio of 14.8.

Dividend Yield 5-yr CAGR Dividend Growth Earnings Payout Ratio (2020e) Debt/Equity 3.06% 8.9% 82% 0.61x

Consumer Staples

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is a food procurement and processing company operating globally in 3 main business segments: Agricultural Services & Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The company has grown its dividend each year without fail for 26 years now, which is no easy feat for a company whose business depends on commodity prices. With the broader sector heavily overvalued, ADM offers good value at a blended P/E ratio of 15.3.

Dividend Yield 5-yr CAGR Dividend Growth Earnings Payout Ratio (2020e) Debt/Equity 3.24% 7.8% 47% 0.49x

Financials

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is one of Canada's "big five" banks with a significant footprint in the US as well. Canadian banks are very conservatively managed with TD's common equity Tier 1 Ratio at 11% during the depths of the current crises. Banks are currently having to increase provisions for credit losses, and TD has exposure to struggling oil & gas industry, but this blue-chip company is well-capitalised to weather the storm. This company has incredibly managed to pay dividends for 162 years now. Shares are currently valued at a blended P/E ratio of 12.

Dividend Yield 5-yr CAGR Dividend Growth Earnings Payout Ratio (2020e) Debt/Equity 4.98% 7.9% 63.7% 0.21x

Telecommunication Services

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is the largest home internet provider in the US, third largest home phone service provider in the US and the second-largest broadcasting and cable television company in the world. CMCSA has been bolstering its offerings through acquisitions and is actively taking market share from competitors. The core of CMCSA's business is the cable segment, which has a "wide moat" and provides predictable earnings for the company. Comcast currently has a 12-year dividend growth streak, and shares can be bought at a blended P/E ratio of 16.2.

Dividend Yield 5-yr CAGR Dividend Growth Earnings Payout Ratio (2020e) Debt/Equity 2.12% 13.3% 38% 1.25x

Materials

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is the largest steel producer in the US. Basic Materials sector is not where we usually would find great dividend payers. As the commodity prices are volatile, it's hard for the companies to pay out dividends from earnings throughout the business cycle. Although the dividend has grown at a very slow pace lately, the company's cautious dividend policy has managed to reward shareholders with a growing dividend for 46 years in a row now. This is where NUE has proven its quality. NUE is poised to become a Dividend King soon. Shares are trading at a blended P/E multiple of 15.7.

Dividend Yield 5-yr CAGR Dividend Growth Earnings Payout Ratio (2020e) Debt/Equity 3.54% 1.6% 77% 0.53x

Summary

Below are the numbers for an average-weighted portfolio of those 11 stocks.

Portfolio Yield 5-yr CAGR Growth Rate P/E (DCF or FFO where applicable) 3.9% 8.3% 13.3

Estimated income from a $100,000 lump sum portfolio in Year 1 = $3,900

Estimated portfolio income in Year 10 (with re-investing) = $10,990

I rate all the 11 companies with a "BUY" rating at current valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGI, CSCO, TD, STOR, APOG, ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.