Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) CEO Marshall Dodson on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Katherine Hargis - Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel & Secretary

Marshall Dodson - President & Chief Executive Officer

Nelson Haight - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today Ms. Katherine Hargis, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Secretary.

Katherine Hargis

Thank you, Catherine, and thank you all for joining Key Energy Services for our second quarter financial results conference call. This call includes forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations expressed in this call, including risk factors discussed in our 2019 Form 10-K and other reports most recently filed with the SEC which are available on our website at keyenergy.com.

This call may also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our previously posted earnings release which can be found on our website for a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures provided in this call to the comparable GAAP financial measures. For reference our general investor presentation is available on Key's website at keyenergy.com under the Investor Relations tab.

On the call this morning is Marshall Dodson, Key's President and CEO and Nelson Haight, Key's Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

I'm now going to turn the call over to Marshall.

Marshall Dodson

Thanks, Katherine and good morning to everyone listening to today's call. Before jumping into the quarter, I'd like to publicly welcome Nelson Haight to Key. Nelson brings over 30 years of experience in accounting and finance leadership roles, working with both oilfield services and E&P companies and adds a great dimension to our team. I'm pleased to have him as a part of Key.

The second quarter of 2020 brought a drop-in activity unlike what most people in our industry have experienced before as well as unique challenges brought on by operating through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our revenues in the second quarter of 2020 were $34.8 million down $40.6 million or 54% from the first quarter of 2020 revenues of $75.3 million. Operating loss before taxes in the second quarter of 2020 was a loss of $18.9 million as compared to operating income of $109.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, which included $171 million gain on our restructuring which was completed in the first quarter of 2020.

Our efforts to change and reorient Key were underway before the impact of the pandemic and decline in oil prices and we continued and effectuated those changes along with changes to align our business with the lower activity. Reducing our G&A $4.6 million or nearly 30% quarter-on-quarter after excluding severance and restructuring charges. Our G&A run rate today is nearly half of what it was this time last year on the same basis. And we're not going to taking steps to operate more efficiently.

Turning to our segments. Revenues in our rig services segment were $20.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to first quarter revenues of $47.9 million. We averaged 55 rigs working in the second quarter versus an average of 117 rigs working in the first quarter.

Rig hours were approximately 44,000 hours in the second quarter of 2020 with completion activity accounting for about 14% of those hours. Our low month of the quarter May, we averaged 47 oil service rigs working. We exited the second quarter at 57 average rigs working.

Activity has continued to improve in July and thus far into August. So far in the third quarter, we've seen our production activity improve in all basins with the biggest increase being in the Permian where last week our average rig count was up about 2.5 times our May low point and we expect more rigs to go out in the coming weeks. Deploying additional completion rigs in the Permian since July and have stayed steady in the gas markets. Recruiting labor back into the workforce has provided some challenges at times, but we are finding enough good people ready to get back to work to meet growing demand.

While we do not anticipate a significant spike in activity over the next several months, we are seeing and do expect continual increases in demand and in our activity as we move through the third quarter and into the fourth quarter.

Revenue per rig hour increased 1.2% to $478 an hour in the second quarter, from $473 an hour in the first quarter due to a change in geographic mix, but underneath that mix change actual pricing was down in all markets. Pricing is fairly stable today in most areas, and generally sufficient to cover the cost of the job itself and yield some margin.

In some areas though, it's also generally well below what we believe is necessary to provide for the ongoing upkeep of our assets over a sustained period of time, and well below pricing that would yield an acceptable return on that capital deployed. With the size of our fleet and our thorough and matured maintenance processes, we believe we're well positioned to weather this period of time in our industry.

Loss before income taxes was $2.4 million with adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 in our Rig Services segment as compared to income before income taxes of $3.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.

With the dramatic decline in activity and price quarter-on-quarter, our efforts to reduce our costs, both structurally and to keep them in line with our activity, resulted in a 17% decremental EBITDA margin on the activity and price decline.

Revenues in our Fluid Management Services segment were $8.1 million in the second quarter, down from $13 million in the first quarter. Our truck hours fell to about 71,000 hours in the second quarter of 2020 from 105,000 hours in the first quarter.

Income before income taxes was $0.1 million and adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to a loss before income taxes of $23.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Revenue per truck hour was $114 per hour in the second quarter, compared to $124 per hour in the first quarter. Loss before income taxes included an impairment charge of $23.7 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Our fluid hauling activity has been the most resilient in the face of lower oil prices, and we've seen a slight improvement in demand from the lows experienced in the second quarter.

Revenues in our Fishing and Rental segment were $4.0 million as compared to first quarter 2020 revenues of $9.6 million, with most of the decline being in the Permian Basin and central marketplaces with lower completion and workover activity.

The loss before income taxes was $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to a loss before income taxes of $19.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. The loss before income taxes in the first quarter of 2020 includes an impairment charge of $17.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of less than $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, compares to adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, with the quarter-on-quarter decline being due to the lower activity.

As we're moving through the third quarter, we are seeing improving demand for ancillary equipment and some fishing jobs as production maintenance programs resume along with some completion and workover activities.

Our Coiled Tubing Services segment generated revenues of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. Our utilization of large diameter coiled tubing units fell to 0.4 average units from 1.4 average units in the first quarter due to the falloff in completion work.

Loss before income taxes was $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to loss before income taxes of $1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.

With the steep decline in completions activity, we effectively hibernated much of our completions oriented coiled tubing business in the second quarter. But so far in the third quarter, we've activated some of our crews and in July began to see some completion utilization again.

With that I'll turn to Nelson to cover some of the other areas of the second quarter. Nelson?

Nelson Haight

Thanks, Marshall and thanks for the kind words. I'm excited to be part of the Key team. As Marshall mentioned our second quarter consolidated revenues declined $40.6 million to $34.8 million from $75.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. Our consolidated operating loss totaled $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to an operating loss of $53.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Our first quarter operating loss included several charges and expenses related to the company's March restructuring and an impairment charge of $41.2 million to reduce the carrying value of our Fluid Management and Fishing & Rental Service assets to fair value.

I won't go over what Marshall has already covered. So on a consolidated basis G&A for the second quarter of 2020 was $13.6 million as compared to $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. Second quarter G&A includes $300,000 of severance costs, $1.3 million of expense related to the company's first quarter restructuring and $300,000 of equity-based compensation expense.

G&A for the first quarter of 2020 included $2.3 million of costs associated with the company's restructuring a credit of $4.3 million related to a restructuring-related concession on some accrued legal, accrued professional fees and $700,000 in severance costs.

Excluding severance and restructuring-related expenses and credits, our second quarter G&A was $12 million as compared to $16.6 million in the first quarter on the same basis. A 28% decline quarter-over-quarter as we realized the full run rate benefit from the cost saving steps taken earlier in the year we expect quarterly G&A for the remainder of 2020 to average closer to $10 million.

We continue to aggressively evaluate our overhead costs for additional cash savings opportunities. Depreciation expense was $8.1 million in the second quarter, a decrease of $2.2 million from the first quarter's $10.2 million. The decrease is primarily due to the $41.2 million impairment charge in the first quarter discussed earlier, which reduced the company's depreciable asset base.

Interest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.1 million a decrease of $6.1 million from the $8.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease represents a full quarter of interest under our new term loan. We expect interest expense to be around $2.2 million per quarter going forward. Our new term loan matures in 2025 and we have the option to pay interest in kind to February 2022. We currently expect to take advantage of that feature.

Cash flow used in operations was $19.8 million in the second quarter and that includes a negative working capital impact of $21.2 million of cash collateral posted as additional borrowing base under our asset-based lending facility. Cash flow used in operation was $38.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Capital expenditures were $300,000 for the second quarter and $1 million for the six months then ended. We expect capital expenditures to be less than $5 million for the second half of 2020. We also received proceeds from asset sales of $1.6 million in the 2020 second quarter and $3.4 million for the six months then ended largely from the sale of real estate and surplus equipment. We expect to receive additional proceeds from future sales of surplus and our obsolete equipment and real estate during the second half of 2020.

At the end of June, our total liquidity was $14.7 million consisting of cash on hand of $6.9 million and $7.8 million of borrowing capacity under our asset-based lending facility. At June 30, 2020, our borrowing base under that facility was $44.1 million consisting of $15.5 million of eligible accounts receivable and $28.6 million of cash posted as additional collateral to support outstanding letters of credit.

While our ABL facility remains undrawn, the severe drop in demands for our services in the second quarter had a negative impact on our ability to generate borrowing base eligible accounts receivable, and as a result we were required to post $21.2 million of additional cash collateral during the quarter to support outstanding letters of credit.

As activity levels increase off our May lows, our borrowing base eligible accounts receivable have increased and that has allowed for the return of a portion of our cash collateral. This return of cash collateral has also served to offset a portion of the normal working capital build, we typically experience with increasing activity levels.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Marshall.

Marshall Dodson

Thanks Nelson. As Nelson described, we've been proactively managing our liquidity through this downturn as our revenues and thus our accounts receivable borrowing base declined. With the improvements in activity and revenue so far, we see the borrowing base grow been recovering the cash posted as collateral. We expect this to continue over the coming months ahead providing us with sufficient liquidity to navigate through this market.

Despite the difficulties brought on by the collapse of oil prices and the added challenges of operating with the COVID-19 virus, I'm excited about where Key is positioned today. We're lean and will remain so with opportunities to continue to reduce our overhead costs over the coming quarters. I believe we have great assets with talented and dedicated employees across the U.S. focused on meeting the needs of our great and growing customer base safely, reliably and efficiently.

We also have a tremendous equipment fleet that, we can deploy to meet our customers' needs, be it a complicated long lateral plug drill out or a simple cleanout with the swab rig. As this market continues to recover, we'll leverage these strengths to generate cash and ultimately returns on the capital, we have and will deploy in this business. Katherine?

Katherine Hargis

Catherine, this concludes our remarks. A replay of this call can be accessed on our website at keyenergy.com under the Investor Relations tab. Also, under the Investor Relations tab, we have posted a schedule of our quarterly rig and truck hours. Thank you all for joining us today.

