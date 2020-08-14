The Market Is Sending Warning Signals

There are a number of signals that are now suggesting a pullback is very close.

No matter how you try to look at the market, there are warning signs. From copper breaking down to weakness in big technology names, the risk-on trade is under assault. Meanwhile, the big rotation trade some are looking for only materializes for days and then vanishes as quickly as it appears.

The equity market is tired, perhaps worn out. Those messages are being sent all over the market from bonds to commodities, and yes, even stocks. The messages should be listened to clearly, as they suggest the next major leg in the equity market is likely to be lower. As I noted last week about some of these, they continue to grow louder.

Technology

The most significant source of the concern from the equities seems to be coming from its most vital component, the technology sector. That one sector accounts for nearly 1/3 of the entire S&P 500 index. The weakness in the group can be felt not just here in the US, but around the globe. The relationship between these stocks is rather stunning.

The most startling relationship is the one between Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) in Hong Kong and one between the technology giants in the US. This relationship began to break down a few weeks ago, and the focus needs to remain on it. The chart below shows how closely Tencent has traded versus the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ). The chart below shows that in recent weeks, Tencent has struggled and even started heading lower, creating a divergence.

The relationship with Amazon.com (AMZN) and Tencent appear to be even more robust, and again, a divergence has begun.

The relationship between Netflix (NFLX) and Tencent appears to be even tighter, and there is no divergence this time. They are both heading lower together.

Bonds

It isn't just in the technology space that weakness is creeping in. There is a divergence forming between the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the high-yield bond ETF (HYG). Again, as a sign of willingness to take on risk, however, the risk appetite for high-yield debt is now diverging from that of the S&P 500. The two have tracked each other closely since the March lows.

It isn't just in the high-yield debt, the investment-grade debt ETF (LQD) has also taken a noticeable turn lower, moving away from the S&P 500.

Copper

We are also now seeing commodity prices slip lower, and diverge from the broader equity indexes. The price of copper has fallen to $2.86 from a peak of $2.99. But since the beginning of August, copper prices have drifted lower while the S&P 500 continues to drift higher.

South Korea

Additionally, there are signs that some key international markets are overheating and due for a pullback. For example, the South Korean KOSPI has surged by more than 60% off its March lows. It has resulted in the index's relative strength index hitting a very high level of around 82. The last time the RSI got that high was back in April 2015, which led to a sharp decline in the index.

All of these indicators seem to suggests that markets, not just equity markets, are beginning to show signs of fatigue. Or perhaps, they are picking up on something, a trend in the economy that the equity market has not picked up on yet.

It could be that some are beginning to get worried that without a new relief bill from Congress, the economic recovery here in the US could stall out. Additionally, the lower unemployment benefits could result in retail sales declining after a very rapid recovery.

Whatever the reasons, the signals that are being picked up on by market participants seem to be very loud. And unless something changes quickly, then the case for an equity market pullback continues to grow stronger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.