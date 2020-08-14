I think the shares are undervalued at $37 and would set a target price of >$49. Peers' stock prices have made stellar gains. Quanterix could be next in line.

That won't happen in 2020 but the company has coped admirably with pandemic headwinds, and is heavily involved in progressing COVID-19 testing.

The company has grown top-line revenues by 65% and 51% in the past 2 years, and is targeting long-term growth of 30-40%.

Quanterix share price performance since IPO. Source: TradingView

Quanterix (QTRX) is an innovative provider of immunoassay platforms to the life sciences, research, and diagnostics industries, that IPO'd in December 2017, raising $74m after selling 4.9m shares at a price of $15, plus a further 0.64m shares to its underwriters pursuant to the exercise.

Since IPO, the company's share price has grown by 59% to trade at $34.13 at the time of writing. Between 2017 and 2019 Quanterix grew top-line revenues by 148%, from $22.9m to $56.7m, but has also recorded consecutive net losses of $31m, $32m and $41m between 2017 - 2019.

Based on year-to-date performance (Quanterix has earned $28.9m of revenues in the first six months of this year, despite COVID-19 headwinds) the company looks set to match or exceed 2019 revenues, and as its product suite and addressable market grows, management's stated goal is to generate 30-40% long-term annual growth rates.

Quanterix estimates its market opportunity to be ~$1 - 4bn today, based on its ability to provide testing in the fields of oncology, and neurology, plus work related to COVID-19, but long-term, the company is targeting far larger markets, such as immunoassay diagnostics, oncology + liquid biopsy, and neuro-disruptive diagnostics - which it estimates to be worth >$55bn.

The immunoassay market is dominated by major players like Illumina (ILMN), Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories (ABT), and Thermo Fisher (TMO), who recently acquired another sector rival Qiagen (QGEN), but Quanterix - led by its entrepreneurial CEO, Chairman and President Kevin Hrusovsky, has already secured a large number of blue chip customers, from major universities, to big pharma concerns AbbVie (ABBV), Amgen (AMGN), Gilead (GILD) and Merck (MRK), to contract research organisations ("CROs") and healthcare concerns like LabCorp (LH), Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealth Group.

As such, I can see Quanterix exploiting an opportunity to grow exceptionally fast by providing a more agile and streamlined service, and more price-competitive and, potentially, technologically advanced products that its far larger rivals.

A good example of what can be achieved in this space is Quidel (QDEL), an immunoassay and diagnostic specialist company that has grown its share price by 745% in the past 3 years, and its revenues by 92%, from $278m to $535m over the same period, despite continuing to post substantial losses.

Meanwhile, microcap Co-diagnostics Inc. - a company that posted just $0.2m of revenues in 2019 - has seen its share price climb 1,629%, to $22, on the promise of its saliva-based COVID-19 tests. By comparison, Quanterix' share price has grown by just 34% in the past year.

As such, Quanterix looks like an attractive "buy" opportunity with strong near-term (COVID-19 testing, sales out-performance in tough conditions), and long-term (technologically advancing products addressing massive markets), that can be picked up at a reasonable discount to what I estimate the fair value price of the shares to be.

The consensus target price for Quanterix (based on 2 analyst's estimates) is $39, but I would set a higher one. Based on my DCF analysis model (available to all Haggerston BioHealth subscribers), which assumes that Quanterix - which expects to continue to incur losses for at least the next 24 months, according to its Q220 10Q submission - reduces overall OPEX to around 84% of revenues by 2023, whilst growing sales at the higher end of its expectations (40%), the company's shares ought to be worth around $49.

In truth, Quanterix' path to growth is unlikely to be so linear, but I see a buying opportunity here, and in the rest of this article I will explore the company in more detail, consider its growth opportunities and strategy, and explain how I can see the company's share price rewarding shareholders handsomely over the next 2-3 years.

Company Overview

Quanterix product offerings. Source: Q220 earnings presentation.

Quanterix has developed 5 instrument products based on its proprietary SIMOA technology to date - besides the HD-X, SR-X and SP-X shown above, the HD-1 was the company's first product and predecessor to the HD-X, and there is also a micro-arrayer printing platform, the Quanterix-2470 - and also offers its own fully-developed assays, including antibodies and supplies, or a slimmed down "home brew" kit to its customers.

Quanterix' installed instruments therefore generate recurring revenues streams

Quanterix revenue split as at Q220. Source: company Q220 10Q submission.

As we can see above instrument sales make up ~22% of Quanterix' total revenues, and consumables ~32.5%, with service warranties (~8.5%) and research services (~35%) contributing the remainder. Revenues are split between North America (62%), EMEA (30%) and Asia Pacific (8%).

Quanterix is looking to "disrupt" (in the startup sense) the way that healthcare is provided, helping the industry identify diseases earlier, by identifying and developing tests for new and improved biomarkers of health, and less invasive techniques, e.g. using blood, saliva or urine testing in place of a spinal tap, or MRI scan. The earlier a disease is detected, the more effectively it can be treated, and theoretically, at a much lower overall cost to the industry.

To do this requires superior technology capable of detecting a lower concentration of proteins (fewer proteins will be present when a disease is at an earlier stage, and when less invasive testing is used), and Quanterix is confident that it can be a pioneer in this field, as discussed by CEO Kevin Hrusovsky on the recent Q220 earnings call, based on the below diagram.

advance of digital biomarkers using proteomics. Source: Q220 earnings presentation.

the real breakthrough came when Quanterix started to advance by 1,000x since 2014, another 1,000x into femtograms per ml, and we believe that unlocks the potential to see as many as over 10,000 proteins in research markets that could lead to as many as 1,000 proteins in IVD market. These are all estimates, but we also just announced about 2 months ago that we've also achieved a 100x greater sensitivity beyond the 1,000x.

Quanterix' management team is loaded with life sciences industry experience, with a blend of big pharma and boutique biotech, whilst Kevin Hrusovsky appears to be a media-friendly healthy living and precision health evangelist and entrepreneur.

I certainly found his performance on the recent earnings call persuasive - his knowledge and experience helps to demystify a complex and somewhat elitist field of research, which I believe bodes well for a company that is looking to democratise an industry thought to have high barriers to entry.

The company has been able to build a strong client base by providing a host of different diagnostic options, working with clients like Roche and Novartis on successful drug approvals, and is supported by a strong board of directors.

Martin Madaus was President, Chairman and CEO of Millipore Corporation, recently acquired by Merck KGaA, David R. Walt is a member of the faculty at Harvard Medical School, Marijn Dekkers was a CEO at Thermo Fisher - all in all, Hrusovsky appears to have pulled together a very promising team and product suite that looks to be capable of delivering on his ambitious plans.

Quanterix is ~45% institutionally owned, with the largest stakeholder being the Arch Venture fund - whose MD, Keith Crandell sits on the board of directors. Other stakeholders include New York based Private Wealth Management Firm Gilder Gagnon Howe (12% holding), and Price T Rowe Associates (5%).

Recent Performance

Quanterix progress since 2015. Source: Q220 earnings presentation.

Quanterix has performed well across most key industry metrics in recent years. As we can see, the company has assisted academics and research centres with publishing nearly 900 research papers and articles - primarily in neurology - its most important market - and oncology, in the space of 5 years.

The number of biomarkers identified keeps growing - albeit at a slower rate than in previous years, whilst the slowing pace of instrument placement in the first half of 2020 can be put down to the pandemic. For reference Illumina, the dominant market player, saw its sales fall off a cliff in Q220 - declining 25% year-on-year, and its share price fall by 15% on the news. If anything, Quanterix has had a strong half-year given the current disruption to drug trials and research projects of all kinds.

Revenues were down slightly as a result in Q220, from $13.5m in Q119 to $13.1m, with consumables revenues dropping by 34% to $4.0m, which was offset by a 33% increase in lab services revenue. Overall, the company posted a loss of $12.2m (EPS of -$0.4) which is only marginally more than its losses in each of the past 4 quarters, which have fallen consistently between $10m-$11m.

Over the half year to date, total revenues are up from $25.9m in HY19, to $28.9m, and the overall loss is ~$24m (compared to a total loss of $40m in FY19, EPS of -$1.31). Clearly this falls some way short of the company's 30-40% growth expectations, but it has not upset the market - Quanterix shares are up to $36.5 from $32 immediately before Q220 earnings were released.

The company's financial position remains a strong one, with $88.8m of near term cash (down $7.6m sequentially by quarter), and it has a current ratio of 6x, and debt to equity of 0.47. Additionally, Quanterix filed for a public offering of common stock at $32 per share, to raise $85m, on Aug 7th, which completed on Aug 11th. It speaks to the strength of the current share price uptrend that the offering did not result in a pullback of any kind.

It's clear that Quanterix won't post anything like 30-40% revenue growth in FY20 (I assume $60m is achievable in my model) which switches the focus to 2021 - an absolutely pivotal year for the company, since I believe it will have to post 50% growth in order to keep investors interested.

I do not see another loss-making year as too much of a problem, as currently, Quanterix management will want to invest every penny into generating exponential top-line growth, but it will be imperative that the company shows it can keep pace with developments in technology, and keeps pushing the boundaries of what's possible in biomarker development and diagnostics. There are many competitors in this market and the company cannot afford to stand still, in my view.

Strategy

I don't think this will be a problem for Quanterix and its management team and staff, however. The earnings presentation is packed with ideas about value-generation, technological progress and how to move ahead of the competition, that strike me as ambitious, achievable, and well-thought-out.

The COVID-19 opportunity is the biggest near-term catalyst for the company (most likely responsible for the recent share price gains). Management views COVID diagnostics as a $5bn opportunity and reminds investors that there are ~139 vaccines in development, 26 of which are in human trials, whilst Quanterix is strongly pushing its high-definition SIMOA tools and services to solve problems such as early stage diagnosis, asymptomatic disease spread, and protective antibody status.

The company has won funding from the National Institutes of Health ("NIH") and believes that its neurology testing capabilities could be of importance, given the effect of coronavirus on sense of smell and taste. Fingerpricking tests (which can be performed at home) are also being considered, as are innate immune responses e.g. cytokine storms which can be profiled and risks evaluated.

Returning to neurology, Quanterix is heavily invested in neurofilament light (Nf-L) testing for MS and brain health, and is pioneering an Alzheimer's blood test related to the identification of p-TAU - a protein which is believed to be heavily involved in the onset of the disease. Such a diagnostic test would be a significant breakthrough for a very tough to treat illness, and Quanterix are working alongside Biogen (BIIB), whose Alzheimer's treatment aducanumab is hovering close to approval.

In vitro diagnostics ("IVD") is another target market, with the company having regained the rights it sold to bioMerieux 2 years ago to enter this market, as well as completing the acquisition of Sweden-based ELISA kit developer and NfL specialist Uman, which has been charged with using IVD to develop a test for multiple sclerosis, on behalf of Quanterix' development partner Siemens.

Frankly, there are so many catalysts described in so much detail in Quanterix's corporate presentation that it is hard not to be impressed, even for a layman like myself. It is certainly the most open and accessible document I have come across pertaining to immunoassay, testing, diagnostics, biomarkers, and how the entire biotech industry fits together around it.

Although I have tried to cover it all here I would certainly urge investors to review the deck. The final area of promise I will mention here is the accelerator the company has implemented, working together with biotechs to develop novel drugs. 118 trials are now in progress and the accelerator has already earned Quanterix nearly $10m of revenues. It is a clever strategy that ensures Quanterix has insight into any new pioneering developments at the earliest possible stage.

Fair Value & Conclusion

AS mentioned in my intro, I do not expect Quanterix' progress to be linear and nor do I expect the company to focus on net profit generation, but for what it is worth here is how I arrive at a fair value of $49 for the company's shares.

I base it on the company achieving just 6% revenue growth in FY20, owing to pandemic headwinds, before a bumper year in 2021, buoyed by COVID testing, a return to BAU levels of oncological and neurological testing, which sees revenue growth of 50% yoy, before returning to levels of 40% - I am giving Quanterix the benefit of the doubt and assuming the company hits the higher end of its growth targets, based on its current body of work, which I find impressive, plus demand for its instruments and consumables, which cost $200k and will likely generate 5-10x that amount in consumable revenues in just a few years.

This gives me a revenue figure just shy of $350m in FY25, and EPS of $2.5 (and PE of 14x) based on a net profit margin of 22%, as OPEX as a percentage of revenue falls by 20% between 2022 and 2023 (the year I forecast the company first makes a profit), and by 5% in each year after that.

This also translates into a free cash flow of ~$85m, and I am using a slightly strict tax rate of 20%, depreciation at 5.3% of revenues, CAPEX of $4.5m (average of the past 3 years) and working capital ~-$4.5m. I am giving Quanterix a beta of 0.9 (since COVID is, in some senses, a catalyst for the company), and, given we are almost certainly entering an economic downturn, a relatively low expected market return of 8%.

All this gives me a FVP of $49, and a firm value of $1.5bn (a premium of 32% to the company's current market cap).

Concluding, based on my analysis and research, that is the minimum target price I would set for Quanterix. The danger here is that only an industry insider could truly spot a pump-and dump merchant amongst all the data and projects and hi-tech, but I am going to stick my neck out and say that Quanterix is anything but.

The strength of the board, the revenue growth, the volume of published research, the relations with academic research centres, the growth in installed instruments, the recurring revenue streams, the addressable market, and the outperformance relative to some of its peers during the recent difficult period, funding from NIH, and thought-leadership all impress me.

There do not appear to be too many similarly sized competitors standing in the way of Quanterix' path to growth, hence I think the company could enjoy something of a free run through the next few phases of its growth until it begins to plateau. perhaps when revenues reach the 500 million-dollar mark.

Quidel achieved something similar (reaching $500m in revenues) and saw its share price grow by 750% over a 3-year period, which I believe bodes well for Quanterix, a company that appears to have most of the important bases covered (management, thought leadership, technology, funding, and access to funding) when it comes to succeeding in the Life Sciences industry.

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QTRX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.