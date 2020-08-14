The company remains one of my top oil picks that will likely do well as soon as economic growth accelerates.

Marathon Oil (MRO), which is one of the worst S&P 500 stocks with a performance of -55% since the start of the year is everything except dead money going forward. The company has a very low breakeven price, a strong balance sheet, and offers a great risk/reward position for both traders and long-term investors. While the current dividend yield is 0%, I believe the company will see a positive payout in the not too distant future, which adds to my call that current prices offer a great entry point.

Breakeven Prices, Financial Stability & Shareholder Value

While I am writing this, Marathon Oil is the 10th worst S&P 500 performer since the start of this volatile year trading at a loss of roughly 55%. A bad performance makes sense as global economic sentiment imploded as soon as lockdown measures were implemented. This hit oil demand hard as global air traffic suffered along with the impact on automotive transportation. The question is whether a 55% decline is justified - I don't think it is.

I think the company is a good buy at current prices - even if oil does not rally immediately. For example, the company's cash flow is in much better shape than one might think. The company ended its second quarter with $522 million in cash. While this is a decline compared to $817 million at the end of the first quarter, it is worth mentioning that this was caused by a $261 million change in working capital. According to Marathon Oil, this is expected to normalize in the second half of 2020. What matters even more, especially on a long-term basis, is that the company has a free cash flow breakeven point in the low $30 WTI range. At current oil prices, this means the company is roughly $10 per barrel above its breakeven point, allowing for healthy cash flow.

The 16.5-year free cash flow history can be seen below. Note that the company is different since 2011 due to a number of divestitures and the general trend that reshaped the domestic shale industry. Regardless, the company is able to generate free cash flow as soon as oil prices recover. 2015, for example, was quickly followed by a huge boost in 2016 through 2018. Note that capital expenditures were higher back then, which explains the relatively small impact we are witnessing in the first half of 2020.

I expect cash flow to rapidly increase in 2021 and beyond due to a bottoming economy and a rotation to basic materials (commodities). Not only does this matter because it will likely give Marathon Oil's stock price a boost, but the company will also use free cash flow to boost its balance sheet. Based on a low $30 WTI breakeven point in 2H20, management reduced its 2020 capital budget by $1.2 billion and has a record low production expense of $4.09/BOE, which is down 20% from 2019. This has allowed the company to hold $3.5 billion in available liquidity with no significant maturities until November of 2022.

Even if the company were to refrain from lowering debt any further, the company would be in good shape. For example, total liabilities are valued at 40% of total assets with net debt valued at less than 2x EBITDA prior to the second quarter of 2020. Note that this value is 20x in Q2/20 due to the short-term EBITDA implosion (which will not last). Moreover, current assets are covering 132% of current liabilities.

The graph below shows the long-term history of liabilities/assets. The fact that the company not only reduced debt but kept it at sustainable levels for a long time has been a reason why the stock has always bounced back in a big way as soon as oil prices showed upside momentum. This is not what happened to a lot of oil stocks with too much leverage - and it is the reason why Marathon Oil has been one of my favorite stocks for a very long time.

With regard to shareholder value (beyond potential capital gains), the company used to pay $0.20 in dividends over the past four years. This has been cut to zero this year to support liquidity. Based on a current stock price of $5.90, a $0.20 annual payout implies a yield of 3.4%. A $0.52 payout like we saw in 2015 would imply an 8.8% yield. While I cannot promise that dividends will come back soon, I believe this to be a bonus for investors buying the 2020 crash. The company has healthy financials and will almost without a doubt start paying dividends again as soon as oil prices normalize.

As you know, we have done that over the past couple of years to the tune of about $1.3 billion, a return of free cash flow that we've generated to shareholders, and we're committed to getting back to that. I think the most likely way to start that would be to reestablish a competitive yield base dividend. And then, look at other alternatives beyond that. Some of our peers are talking about things like variable dividends. - Source

Additionally, over the past few years, the company has used buybacks to distribute excess cash. While this means the company is still working on reducing the shares it offered to boost cash after the 2015 oil crash, I think we are looking at a scenario of long-term buybacks without the threat of additional secondary offerings - as a result of the company's strong financials.

With that said, let's move over to the last part of this article.

Takeaway - MRO Is Cheap And Volatile

Let me show you an interesting graph displaying the ratio between Marathon Oil's stock price and the price of WTI oil. Never in the company's history has marathon Oil been cheaper compared to oil. In other words, US shale plays have never been more hated than now - even with oil back above $40.

All things considered, Marathon Oil continues to be one of my favorite oil stocks on the market. The problem is that the company is volatile and a very risky play compared to some of the safer stocks in my (and I guess everyone's) portfolio. The stock will take big hits during slowdowns and rally hard during upswings. The best way to play this stock is by buying a small position (volatility adjusted). If oil rises, we are looking at a $15 stock over the next 3 years. In addition to that, in such a scenario, I believe dividend payments will return - providing a good yield for buyers at current prices.

However, I cannot mention this often enough, please keep your positions small if you decide to buy Marathon or one of its peers. Do not give high volatility stocks the chance to damage your portfolio. Use them as wildcards you buy at great prices.

