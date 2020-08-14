American Airlines (AAL) has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. This is no surprise, considering the shaky fundamentals of the company even at the start of the pandemic. This legacy airline with the largest fleet in the world is currently down 53.63% YTD. And chances of fast recovery are slim, considering that the pandemic is still far from over and travel confidence remains low. The company also has a weak balance sheet.

The airline business is highly cyclical and hence is bound to suffer during economic downturns. However, the way to pick up good cyclical stocks has been to buy them cheaply during the tough times. The question is whether American Airlines fits the bill. Although the company is trading at rock-bottom multiples, which include a PS multiple of 0.20x and PC multiple of 0.69x, I believe that it doesn’t.

Agreed that the chances of American Airlines going bankrupt remain pretty slim despite its many operational and financial troubles. The U.S. government in all likelihood will help the company to survive. But we can expect many more setbacks for the company’s share prices in the coming months. Hence, AAL investors can expect a bumpy ride for many more months to come.

Debt and equity dilution are big problems for AAL

AAL had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments worth $9.81 billion at the end of June 2020. On the other hand, the total long-term debt was $28.19 billion, while pension liabilities were worth $6.02 billion. The company also had capital leases worth $7.47 billion, which are also long-term liabilities. We see that despite significant government aid, the company’s debt is much more than the available liquid assets as of June 30, 2020.

Equity dilution is also a major problem for AAL investors. In June 2020, the company announced a secondary offering of around 74.1 million shares at $13.50 per share and a convertible note offering to further raise $2.0 billion. Considering the number of diluted weighted average outstanding shares of 432.8 million at end of June 2020, the secondary share offering amounts to almost 17% additional shares in the market.

There is a significant possibility of the convertible notes further adding to equity dilution. The conversion price is set at $16.20, just $2.90 higher than the company’s last closing price. In case the stock crosses this price, these convertible notes can potentially result in an influx of almost 61 million shares or almost 14% of the current outstanding shares. The senior convertible notes have also been priced at 6.50%, which is pretty high in today’s ultra-low interest rate environment.

Based on the recent capital raises, there exists a possibility of around 32% equity dilution for the company. Further, leading investment banks, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup, BofA Securities, and J.P. Morgan, are book-running and underwriting these offerings. This implies that American Airlines will be paying a hefty amount in underwriting fees to these banks. Additionally, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase around 11 million common shares and $150 million worth convertible notes at some discount to the offer price. This further adds to the already immense equity dilution.

American Airlines had shaky fundamentals even at the start of the pandemic

Here, we will check out how AAL performed from fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2019 to assess the company’s fundamentals prior to the pandemic.

As we can see, revenues grew at a CAGR of only 4.5%, but both net income and diluted EPS fell from 2016 to 2019. The decline in EPS seems even more worrisome when we consider that the company reduced its shares outstanding by almost 20% to 444.3 million in this time frame.

We also see that the company’s long-term liabilities which include long-term debt, retirement benefits, and capital leases have increased by around $4.5 billion in this time frame. On the other hand, cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments dropped by almost 40%. Finally, we see that the company’s cash flow from operations fell by more than 40% from 2016 to 2019. Hence, the company’s financials were definitely not in a healthy place even before the pandemic.

There are some positives for AAL

In the second quarter, American Airlines saw a huge decline in demand for air travel as people continue to avoid any kind of travel. Revenues were down by 86.44% YoY to $1.62 billion, while non-GAAP EPS was -$7.82. However, the consensus analyst estimates were already so low that the company managed to beat them even with this weak performance.

At the end of June 2020, American Airlines had a pro forma liquidity balance of $16.2 billion. Much of this is from government aid. In April, the U.S. Department of the Treasury approved financial assistance of $5.8 billion for AAL from PSP (Payroll Support Program) under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act. This includes a $4.1 billion grant and $1.7 billion in low-interest rate loans. In exchange for the money, the company has agreed not to cut pay or fire workers at least till the end of September 2020. In July, the company signed a term sheet with the U.S. Department of the Treasury for an additional $4.75 billion. This loan is expected to be closed in the third quarter.

On July 31, Reuters also reported that airlines are pushing the U.S. government for an extension of a $32 billion payroll support program which is set to expire in September 2020. Additional government aid can enable the company to survive this crisis.

American Airlines has also been trying hard to keep itself afloat by reducing its cash burn rate from $70 million to $55.0 million in the second quarter. The company has aggressively reduced daily cash burn from $100 million in April to $56 million in May and only $30 million in June. American Airlines expects the daily cash burn rate to gradually reduce further in the third and fourth quarters.

American Airlines has managed to strike a deal with the Allied Pilots Association for voluntary options for pilots. The company saw more than 41,000 employees opt for leave or early retirement in 2020. The company has also saved almost $0.5 billion with a 30% reduction in management and support staff. All these are commendable achievements, considering that almost 85% of the company’s labor force is unionized. American Airlines had to downsize the labor, considering that it accounted for almost 30% of the company’s operating expenses.

The company is also working towards reducing operating and capex by around $15.0 billion in 2020. To that effect, the company has slashed its active fleet count by around 150 aircraft. This move implies reduced maintenance, training, and aircraft sparing costs in the coming months. The company expects the capacity reduction to also reduce its fuel and environmental-regulation related costs.

Fuel accounts for almost 22% of the company’s total expenses. The low fuel prices due to excess supply can be somewhat of a respite for the company in future months.

AAL has a dividend yield of 2.95%, which is not very high. The company is also working towards repaying its debt. Finally, the company does not have large non-aircraft debt maturities until June 2022.

American Airlines expects to become cash positive in 2021. However, despite all the cost-cutting, this may be challenging. The passenger air traffic may take much longer to improve. According to S&P Global Ratings, the global air passenger traffic is expected to fall by 60-70% in 2020. The rating agency expects the air traffic to improve pretty slowly and go back to pre-Covid 19 levels only by 2024.

Conclusion

Although the airline sector may hold potential, I believe that it is quite risky for a retail investor at this juncture. Even Warren Buffett has highlighted the huge uncertainty and the significant challenges faced by commercial airlines and aircraft manufacturers in current times.

According to Finviz, the 12-month target price of AAL is $11.56. While the majority of analysts have a negative rating on the stock, there have been few upgrades in the last two months. Please check the analyst ratings and target prices here.

I believe that there may a consolidation wave in the airline industry in the near future. However, while this can help bring synergies and reduce flak, AAL does not seem to be a very likely acquisition target.

Based on its fundamentals, AAL is definitely one of the more-riskier airlines in the market. While there are some positives, they are largely outweighed by the company’s weak balance sheet and potential equity dilution. Hence, it will be better for retail investors to avoid this stock in August 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.