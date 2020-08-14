Allison Transmission (ALSN) second-quarter results were ugly but expected, with sales dropping by 49% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Demand for their products dropped in each of their end-markets, except for their Defense segment, which saw strong resiliency by reporting an increase in sales of 14% compared to their prior-year period. The impact of COVID-19 was felt throughout the sector, with many capital expenditures deferred as companies were looking to preserve cash.

With that said, we believe ALSN's decision to keep R&D investment at a constant rate to be positive for their long-term outlook. Their strong balance sheet allows them such privilege. The company ended its quarter with a net leverage ratio of 2.7x, with $434M in cash and $319M in available liquidity. ALSN's debt matures in September of 2024, giving them enough time for the cycle to rebound.

Although management stated a near-term lack of visibility, they are seeing sequential month to month improvement, which should bode well for their second-half results. That said, even with a decline of 49% in sales, the company was EBITDA positive for the quarter and should end the year with positive FCF as well. Management is expecting to reduce CAPEX by 35% for the year compared to 2019 levels.

ALSN stock price hasn't reacted to their earnings release like it has for many players in their industry. For example, PACCAR (PCAR) and Cummins (CMI) are trading at their 52-week highs, while Navistar's stock (NAV) has rebounded from the March market sell-off. All three companies showed weak quarterly results but better than expected earnings.

Currently, analysts are expecting EPS of $2.85 and $4.37 in 2020 and 2021, respectively. That puts ALSN at a forward earnings multiple of 13x and 8x. For context, ALSN's five-year PE multiple stands at 17x. Considering improving trends ahead, the possibility for the market to price ALSN at its historical earnings multiple is not too farfetched. That would give us a fair value estimate in a range between $48 to $74 per share. At a recent share price of $39, there is a potential upside of 23% to 89%.

We are changing our view on ALSN from neutral to bullish.

Weakness across the board

ALSN reported earnings a couple of weeks ago. Total sales for their second quarter came in at $377M, a decrease of 48.8% compared to their prior-year and missing analyst's expectations by $21M. However, the company beat on earnings, by reporting GAAP EPS of $0.20 which was ahead by $0.03 from the consensus estimate.

While ALSN's manufacturing operations were not affected by temporary closures, weak quarterly results came from a global drop in demand. From all six end markets served by ALSN, only one showed growth, which was their Defense market. The commitment from the U.S military to support their national defense programs continued unabated even during the pandemic, resulting in sales growth of 14% from the prior year. The company has recently partnered with the U.S Army's Tank-automotive and Armaments Command to continue its support of their armored light vehicle fleet. The uninterrupted production in their manufacturing facilities allowed them to be on schedule for the delivery of their X200 cross-drive transmission in June, as specified by their contract requirement.

That said, their largest end market (North America On-Highway) which accounts for almost half of their total sales, saw a steep decline of 59%. Their Service Parts segment also showed a decline of 39% for the quarter.

Usually, their Service Parts end market is the less volatile as truck operators would still need to keep up with their vehicle maintenance. However, the decline in sales from replacement parts is not that surprising when considering the number of businesses that were shut down during the pandemic, thus lowering miles driven in trucks due to fewer deliveries. Lower miles driven reduces the wear and tear in trucks, thus deferring maintenance schedules or the possibility of failure.

As economies start reopening, we expect the sales of replacement parts to normalize as miles driven increases. Although the company didn't give an explicit outlook for their Service Parts business we can get an idea about the current trends by looking at similar companies. For example, PACCAR (PAC), which also runs a replacement parts business said the following about increasing demand:

PACCAR Parts achieved quarterly revenues of $824 million, and pretax profits were $152 million. Many customers deferred truck maintenance during April and May's economic uncertainty. In June, parts demand recovered nicely and is returning to normal levels. - PACCAR Q2 earnings call

ALSN is still committed to growth

While the macro environment has been tough for ALNS, the company hasn't stopped working on its growth initiatives.

ALSN spends on average around 5% of total sales in R&D. During the quarter, the dollar amount of R&D expense increased by $1M on a quarter-over-quarter basis. For the six months ended June, ALSN has invested $74M in R&D compared to $68M in the first half of 2019. Management expects the same amount of R&D investment in their second half, keeping it a priority to fuel future growth:

I'd say, briefly, in terms of your R&D question, our priorities haven't changed. As we begin our analysis and how we think about that, it's market-driven. I would say, overall, we haven't really come across the need to change. I think unlike probably some others that you've heard of in terms of public comments and redirects or significant level of retiming as such as it may be, we're staying very close to what we believe is market-driven demand at this stage. - Q2 call

During the quarter, the company also highlighted some milestones achieved such as the release of their new 3414 Regional Haul Series transmission with Navistar (NAV) in July; the announcement of the delivery of 50 electric hybrid-equipped buses to New York City Transit in partnership with New Flyer, which would be equipped with ALSN's electric hybrid propulsion system; and continue making progress in their Chinese and European markets by winning contracts with OEM's.

The Bottom Line

While ALSN kept its R&D investments at the same level, the company took steps to align its SG&A costs to match the current environment. The company took a restructuring charge of $12M during its second quarter. Management anticipates annual cost savings of approximately $25M due to their restructuring initiatives.

We have been following different companies in different sectors of the economy. One common theme around this earning season is the sequential improvement in operations by many companies following the trough in April.

While not having enough visibility to give full-year guidance, ALSN's management team feels cautiously optimistic about their second half. However, that would depend on economies staying open.

Currently, analysts are expecting EPS of $2.85 and $4.37 for 2020 and 2021 respectively. With shares currently trading at $38 per share, ALSN is trading at a forward PE multiple of 13x and 8.7x, while its five-year PE multiple stands at 17x. Applying ALSN's historical multiple to expected EPS gives us a fair value range of $48 to $74 per share.

If trends start to improve, a multiple re-rating by the market to their historical average is very probable. We believe the market is giving investors a chance to buy shares in a well-managed company at a cheap forward earnings multiple. Let's not forget that ALSN dominates the on-highway automatic transmission market.

We are bullish ALSN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.