The elephant is the room remains the parlous state of Turkey's economy, the ongoing weakness of the lira, and the lack of investor enthusiasm toward Turkish companies.

Turkcell once again performed well in the quarter, with 12% yoy revenue growth and 11% EBITDA growth as subscriber counts continue to grow in the postpaid, fiber, and IPTV businesses.

As far as “controlling the things they can control”, I find almost nothing to fault Turkcell (TKC) management for as the company has navigated a change in leadership and the challenges of COVID-19 quite well. Turkcell continues to do a good job of shifting its sub base towards postpaid plans, while supporting increased data use through prudent network upgrades and a growing suite of services. The company’s non-cellular activities also continue to grow well, as the company expands its fiber and IPTV businesses.

The problem remains the economy of Turkey and the political leadership of the country. Whether “basket case” is a harsh or fair assessment, inflation remains persistently high (low double-digits recently) and President Recep Erdoğan’s eccentric views on economics remain a problem. Foreign investment in Turkey has dropped, and the average exchange rate between the dollar and the lira fell another 11% from the first quarter to the second quarter. Although I continue to believe that Turkcell is fundamentally undervalued, the currency and country risks remain high, and that makes this a difficult recommendation.

“Only” In-Line Results

Turkcell reported fine results for the second quarter, particularly in the context of COVID-19, but I suspect the results will get little more than a yawn as the company has made a recent habit of good results. Likewise, management didn’t raise guidance, but seemed to acknowledge a bias toward the upside for the second half of the year.

Revenue rose 12% for the quarter, with core Turkish revenue up 14% and international revenue up closer to 18%. Within the Turkish business, consumer revenue rose 15% and corporate rose 14%. Mobile subscribers were basically flat (down 1% yoy, up 1% qoq), but there was ongoing growth in post-paid sub growth (up 12% yoy and 1% qoq). Why does that matter? Postpaid subs use considerably more higher-margin data and services; over ARPU was up 14% yoy and flat sequentially (at TRY 46.4), while post-paid ARPU increased about 4% yoy and was flat sequentially to TRY 64.

Digital service revenue grew 23%, and within that digital business solutions revenue rose 15%. Within the International results, Ukraine revenue improved 8% in local currency, while Belarus declined slightly.

Operating leverage remains strong, with gross margin up almost two points and EBITDA up almost 11%, with margin down slightly (40bp) to 40.8%. Relative to expectations, revenue was slightly better (1% beat), while EBITDA was more or less in line.

For investors concerned about Turkcell’s forex risk, I’d note that over three-quarters of the company’s cash is in U.S. dollars versus 52% of debt, and the company is hedged to a small net-U.S. dollar exposure.

Continuing To Grow The Business

To a certain extent, Turkcell’s mobile business is on autopilot. With over 60% share of postpaid users (and growing), and a superior network, Vodafone (VOD) and Turk Telekom (OTC:TRKNY) aren’t really significant threats to disrupt the market or Turkcell’s business. Vodafone was a fierce competitor at one point, and it really got the company nowhere, so it seems as though price-based competition is done for the foreseeable future.

Where Turkcell isn’t as strong is, perhaps not surprisingly, on the fixed-line side. Turkcell has been steadily gaining share in fiber to the home (subs up 9% this quarter) from Turk Telekom, but is still well behind. Turkcell has been working diligently to improve its service offerings and coverage, and has also been expanding its digital offerings like IPTV (subs up 18% this quarter).

I also want to point out that Turkcell has been increasingly doing an end-run around its own fiber service limitations. Superbox is a fixed wireless access (or FWA) offering that basically provides fiber-like speeds (375Mbps) through the company’s existing wireless network. Superbox is still small, at just under 500,000 subs, but the sub count grew 278% this quarter and it’s closing in on the fiber business (1.55M subs) pretty quickly.

The Outlook

Between its high-quality mobile network, its growing digital service offerings (for cell, web, and TV customers), and its discipline on M&A, I find a lot to like with Turkcell. I’m expecting long-term revenue growth in the high single-digits (around 8%) and double-digit FCF growth, with EBITDA margins in the low-to-mid 40%’s. I also continue to like the potential for “add on” digital services designed for the Turkish market.

The Bottom Line

Both discounted cash flow and a margin-driven EV/EBITDA approach suggest that Turkcell local shares and ADRs remain meaningfully undervalued. Unfortunately, the company just cannot outgrow the recent double-digit depreciation in the lira, and that currency risk (and overall macro risks of a mismanaged economy) is a major impediment. It may be tempting to think that Turkey can’t get much worse, but “how worse can it get?” is a question that investors learn not to ask. I intend to hang on to my small, almost token, position, but it’s a tough stock to recommend absent a change in management in Turkey’s government.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TKC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.