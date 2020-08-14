The newly announced CEO is a long-time company engineer who has a favorable view of renewables - and that bodes well for the future.

With its expertise in off-shore drilling, combined with a very long coastline, Equinor is primed to profit from wind energy.

Norway's Equinor (previously known as Statoil) was one of the first O&G companies to embrace renewables.

This week, Norway's Equinor (EQNR) announced that 23-year company veteran engineer Anders Opedal will become the company's new President and CEO upon the retirement of Edlar Saetre:

The Board is proud to present Anders Opedal as our next CEO. Equinor is entering a phase of significant change as the world needs to take more forceful action to combat climate change. The board's mandate is for Anders to accelerate our development as a broad energy company and to increase value creation for our shareholders through the energy transition.

Mr. Opedal said:

I am honoured and proud to take over the responsibility as CEO. I am confident in Equinor and all our people, and in our ability to change and continue creating long-term value for our shareholders also in a low carbon future. We have a great starting point for what will be a massive transition with our strong assets, outstanding competence, technology and innovation skills, and we have highly engaged people and strong values to guide us in this process. Together, we will accelerate the development of Equinor as a broad energy company and our growth within renewables.

The reason I include the quotations is that it is clear: Equinor's Board of Directors and new CEO Opedal are putting a priority on transitioning the company to a low-carbon future. While the announcement may seem to come on the heels of BP's (NYSE:BP) recent strategy shift (see BP Pivots To A Low-Carbon Future), the fact is that Equinor has been quietly building up a renewables business for quite some time and has a head-start over all other international integrated O&G companies.

Renewable Assets

Equinor already supplies Europe with enough electricity from wind power to power the equivalent of one million homes. Recently, the company has been moving into North America - in 2018, Equinor secured the winning bid for a 128,000-acre lease in Massachusetts; and in 2019, the company won the first large-scale competitive offshore wind solicitation to take place in the state of New York. The appropriately named "Empire Wind" project will power more than 500,000 New York homes and will require investments of ~$3 billion.

By 2026, Equinor expects a production capacity from renewable projects in a range of 4-6 GW based on the current project portfolio. This is around 10X higher than today's capacity, implying a CAGR of more than 30%. Towards 2035, Equinor expects to increase installed renewables capacity further to 12-16 GW, dependent on the availability of attractive project opportunities.

Source: Q2 Presentation (available here)

A positive by-product of the strategy to diversify into renewables is that Equinor estimates it will reduce its carbon-intensity by 50% by 2050.

Q2 Earnings

Investors need to only look at the company's most recent earnings report as proof that its renewables strategy is not only pragmatic and environmentally sound but it is also profitable:

Source: Q2 Presentation (available here)

As can be seen, while the E&P International and USA segments had after-tax losses, the "Other" segment, which includes renewables, had $203 million in adjusted after-tax earnings.

Part of the rationale for diversifying into renewables is to smooth out the volatility in energy prices and returns. As the following slide shows, long-term renewable PPAs (power purchase agreements) - typically in the neighborhood of 20 years - are a source of very stable returns and cash flow:

Source: Equinor presentation.

The red box in the lower left-hand corner is a key consideration when it comes to returns. One reason the energy sector has been a complete disaster for investors over the past decade (or perhaps longer) is that the returns have been volatile and undependable. In an era of energy abundance, margins have declined over the past 7-8 years. Indeed, from the chart, renewable returns have beat O&G returns over that timeframe.

Near Term, It's All About Johan Sverdrup

Meanwhile, the company's crown jewel is now the massive world-class Johan Sverdrup discovery (3 billion bbls+). Equinor is the operator of the field and holds a 42.63% stake along with its partners:

Equinor: 42.63%

Lundin Petroleum OTCPK:LNDNY)

Petoro: 17.36%

Aker BP OTCPK:DETNF)

Total (NYSE: TOT

Note from a slide shown previously in the article that - despite the turmoil in the O&G sector in Q2 - Equinor's Norway E&P Segment delivered after-tax adjusted earnings of $323 million. That's amazing considering the upstream earnings reports of its peer group (or should I say losses reports...). On the NCS (Norway Continental Shelf), Equinor's liquids production growth was a whopping 33% in Q2. The start-up of Johan Sverdrup - with its very low operating costs - led the way and was the main driver.

Summary & Conclusion

Equinor has a big lead over its integrated international peer group when it comes to expertise and investments in renewable wind and solar capacity (and returns). While its overall returns are still tethered to oil and gas investments, over the long-run, its investments in renewables will pay-off and help to smooth out the volatile oil market with long-term steady and reliable cash flow. Meantime, the world-class Johan Sverdrup project will be the chief source of Equinor's low-cost oil production (and profits) while the downstream and marketing operations will recoup margins from EQNR's lower cost upstream assets. Equinor is moderately attractive at dips under US$15.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.