China's Recovery, Fits And Starts But It's Getting There

The Chinese economy, by most measures, is back and in many ahead of where it was 8 months ago. This bodes well for us of course.

The only real example we've got is China which is a few months ahead of everyone in the process.

We'd all really, really, like to know how an economy opens up again after a coronavirus lockdown.

Our big economic question

No one has ever tried to deliberately close down an economy before. Plenty have managed it through mismanagement of course but that's a slightly different matter. Thus we don't really know how quickly or completely an economy recovers from a deliberate close down.

The only example we've got before us is China. They, largely, closed down around the end of last year - part of this being their usual seasonal closedown anyway - and so are two to three months ahead of the rest of us. The comparison isn't going to be perfect but we will be able to see at least what is possible.

For example, there are those telling us that normality cannot return, that we've got to entirely upend our current economic arrangements. Others, like me, mutter that if we just stop closing it down then the economy will recover. An actual example of an economy recovering will tell us that this is at least possible.

As investors

As investors we're also more narrowly interested here. Currently the stock market indices are about right if there's to be a reasonably swift recovery to about where we were when we started and then we carry on from there. The point being that sure, a recession is lost output and lost profits. But the current value of a stock is all future income from it. This is near entirely determined by what profits - and thus dividends etc - are going to be over the next 15 years or so.

What does therefore change stock values is the realisation - if it happens - that the future is going to be poorer than we thought it was. So, if the recovery is going to be lengthy, or if there is significant scarring to the economy's productive capacity, then the indices should, perhaps, be much lower. And it's a reasonable bet that they will be if that becomes the realisation.

Thus we're really rather interested in how China is doing. Not so much because of that economy's influence upon us, although that is there, but as an example.

China CPI

The basic background of the Chinese economy is of one still growing swiftly. This implies significant inflationary pressure - that's just how it works out. As wages rise then so does the cost of producing and providing services - inflation. We'd thus expect to see higher inflation in China than in a more mature economy:

China’s consumer inflation increased slightly to 2.7% y/y in July, from 2.5% in June, while in monthly terms, inflation increased by 0.6% m/m, compared with a 0.1% fall in the prior month. The inflation uptick was mostly felt in consumer goods, reflecting higher demand as the economy ramps up

And:

(China CPI from Moody's Analytics)

We expect the rate of inflation to be higher there in general. And we are seeing the return of inflation as a result of higher demand. We should take that as a sign of economic recovery.

Monetary aggregates

Of course, inflation - and some other economic statistics - could just be created by money printing and government support. We'd prefer it is we were seeing the economy beginning at least to take its own strain:

China's credit demand expectedly slowed down in July, as policymakers turned down the level of support after robust second-quarter GDP growth, but policy remains accommodative to growth.

It's still easy money but they're not solely and only gaining growth as a result of a flood of new money:

(China money supply from Moody's Analytics)

Industry and services

China is back to growth on a year on year basis:

In July, the total value added of the industrial enterprises above the designated size grew by 4.8 percent year on year, the same level as that of June, or up by 0.98 percent month on month.

Industrial output is up by that near 5% compared to this time last year. As to services:

In July, the Index of Services Production increased by 3.5 percent year on year, 1.2 percentage points higher than that of June.

Services output is up year on year while still some 5% or so below the peak reached just before lockdown.

We can read this either way really, a matter of taste more than anything else. Year on year figures say it's all over. Being below peak shows there's still ground to catch up.

What is clearly true though is that this isn't a disastrous depression, this is even now only a recession. China's a few percentage points dependent upon how we measure it, behind where it was, at worst. This isn't the end of civilisation or anything, this is just a setback, no more.

Retail sales

Retail sales are still improving even if still slightly down on a year on year basis:

Retail sales in China continue to catch up with production but are still behind last year’s levels, falling by 1.8% y/y in June after dropping by 2.8% in May.

And:

(China retail sales from Moody's Analytics)

Sure, this isn't complete recovery and absent the coronavirus we'd expect to be well ahead of last year's numbers as well. And yet it's clearly not the long term meltdown of the Chinese economy. We're, at most, 6 months after the full impact of the pandemic and lockdown and more or less back to the starting point.

My view

We really are trying to work out what is likely to be the long term effect of the lockdown and the pandemic. Not quite the same things as our behaviour would have changed even in the absence of the compulsion of the lockdown.

The best example we've got is that one economy a couple of months further along the road than all the rest of us - China. As far as we can tell they've recovered. Not entirely and not wholly but the medium term effects there are clearly those of a recession, not the collapse of the economy.

The investor view

This bodes well for our view of our own economies. Sure, times are hard and it hasn't all been a great experience. But the idea that we're going to have a longterm meltdown of the economy looks to be refuted.

Or, to be rather more honest about how this science stuff works, we as yet have no evidence against that hypothesis. This the stock market indices seem to be at about the right sort of level as this is the situation they reflect. A reasonably swift recovery to about where we were.

We thus have no grand macroeconomic signal pointing one way or the other. Until we have a disproof of the swift recovery story we won't either. So, in our investing strategy we're left with specific stocks and special situations - microeconomic investing that is.

