Natural Gas Prices Squeezed As DGAZF Gets Liquidated

Fundamentally, nothing has changed for natural gas. The outlook 10-15 days out is actually worsening leading to possibly lower cooling demand.

But since UGAZF is still trading and if only DGAZF's position gets liquidated, then the short covering is causing market distortion like we are seeing today.

As a result of the unreasonable price move, SEC is looking at it and resulted in a trading halt. This has led to speculation that DGAZF will get liquidated.

DGAZF made headlines this week with a ridiculous squeeze that saw the share price rocket to $25,000.

Welcome to the market distortion edition of Natural Gas Daily!

DGAZF made headlines this week with a ridiculous squeeze that saw the share price rocket to $25,000. Yes, that's $25 with 3 zeros behind it. DGAZF was positioned in September contracts (shorts), but the way these levered ETNs get positioned is through counterparty contracts meaning they aren't actually short 3x September contracts. Instead, they are derivative contracts that settle based on the moves in the underlying via a counterparty.

Normally, these 3x ETNs can offset each other's exposure. For example, UGAZF would be long 3x the equivalent of the underlying September contracts, while DGAZF would be short. But if in an event where one is liquidated like DGAZF is after shooting to an unreasonably and illogical price point, then it causes a massive distortion in market pricing.

Now there's nothing official to confirm that DGAZF is being liquidated yet, but the halted trading has led to furious speculation that it will. For starters, DGAZF should not have traded anywhere near $15,000 let alone $25,000. It was stock manipulation at its best, and the end result is that the SEC is investigating likely forcing it to be completely liquidated.

This distortion, as you can tell from today's natural gas price movement, also is causing a total blowout in natural gas prices. In fact, the short squeeze is moving contracts across the board with short sellers being forced to cover.

Fundamentally, nothing changed for natural gas. In fact, we would even argue that the outlook for natural gas prices in the near term has worsened.

Source: HFIRweather.com

You can see in the 10-15 day outlook above that the Northeast may actually see cooler than normal temperatures, which would be bearish for power burn demand.

So whatever frenzy this squeeze is causing to underlying prices will fade, and natural gas prices will likely drop as fast as it went up. As a result, we remain bearish to cautious on prices in the very near-term.

The distortion caused by DGAZF won't continue, and if UGAZF ends up getting liquidated as well, then it will pose bearish pressure on prices following this price spike.

