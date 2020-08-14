Nearing Maximum Complacency

After only five months from the recession low, the S&P 500 returned to its all-time record high this week. This once again reflects the new normal of a central bank liquidity-driven world. Historically, following a recession, the average time for the S&P 500 to recover recession losses has been over 2.5 years. The U.S. economy, however, likely remains in the recession which officially began in February.

The disconnect between the stock market and the real economy has become flagrant. The industry "experts" that parade on the financial media networks all claim to be confounded by the stock market performance at a time when the unemployment still exceeds 10% and economic activity remains very limited. Of course, there are many reasons for the disconnect between the stock market and the economy, reasons that encourage new buyers to keep coming in. First, we all know about central bank stimulus and fiscal policy measures, which have added over $6 trillion in liquidity - and counting - to the U.S. economy. Liquidity must find a home, and with the 10-Year U.S. T-Note yielding only 0.60% and inflation on the horizon, equities are once again the only place to invest your money. It's the same TINA (there is no alternative) argument that has driven the equity market for the past years. A second reason that keeps encouraging investors to put money into stocks is that the big companies that drive the S&P 500 are detached from the hardships on the main street. It was said recently that all the small business failings just mean new customers for Walmart (NYSE:WMT). This may be true short term until you consider that all the bankrupt businesses mean lost household income to go spend at Walmart. A third, and related reason, is that suffering on the main street, with thousands of restaurants and hair salons going out of business each week, is not reflected in the S&P 500 since small businesses don't have listed equity. As people stay at home, they shop online (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)) and interact socially, and for business, via computer (software/cloud/social media). Thus, a small number of companies are managing (again in the short term) to benefit from the generalized economic hardships. A final reason, more technical in nature, is simply that no one would have logically expected the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to be at record highs only five months after essentially fully shutting down the world economy. And the more this disconnect confounds cautious investors, the more the S&P 500 will rise in the absence of improving fundamentals or a vaccine.

Readers will know that trees don't grow to the sky and the roots do not descend into hell. At some point, exaggerated movements in either direction will eventually end. And the more ludicrous the movement becomes, the more violent the end will be. The move of the S&P 500 to record highs this week was foreshadowed by the Nasdaq hitting record highs back in June. With this milestone accomplished, the question is now where does the stock market go from here? While the Nasdaq managed to exceed its prior record by +15% over the past couple of months, signs of complacency are too abundant to expect a +15% overshoot in the S&P 500 from this stage. Calling for a major correction in a stock market melt-up is also a fool's game (it will happen, but not at your timetable); however, we can conclude today that risk/reward does not encourage us to put new money in S&P 500 index products today. This week, we share three market indicators that suggest investor complacency is near a maximum.

Three Signs That Investors Are Flaunting Risk

Our first sign of complacency flashing red is our reliable WMA Market Sentiment Indicator. The indicator is a composite of market-based indicators and sentiment survey data. We are once again back to deep Extreme Optimism. Historically, Extreme Optimism at current levels has corresponded to significant tops in the S&P 500.

Next, the CBOE Equity Put/Call ratio is below 0.50, a rather unusual state that merits attention. The 5-year chart below shows that the ratio was as low as today were in late 2019 (S&P 500 subsequently fell by -15%) and in early 2020 (S&P 500 then fell by over -30%). Recall that a low put/call ratio implies that investors are very confident in the direction of their shares, such that buying put protection is seen as a waste of money.

Our final warning sign of complacency today is the decision of major firms - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) - to announce stock splits. Apple announced a 4-for-1 split with its price at roughly $460 and Telsa will do a 5-for-1 split with its shares at $1,650. In both cases, investors increased purchases of both companies' shares. Remarkably, Tesla's price surged +20% since the split announcement, with absolutely no other fundamental news about the company. To be clear, a stock split changes nothing about the company's value or prospects. A split is no different from having a $100 bill or ten $10 bills. Buying a stock for such an uneconomic reason smacks a euphoria. As if the stock price will grow faster after the split like an amoeba in a petri dish.

Stock splits are anachronistic today, with fractional share trading at most brokerages. In the old days, when a broker's commission was determined by round lot (100 shares) trading, there was a sense for companies to keep their stock price below $100 nominally. Today, stock splits make no sense, except to drive traders' emotions.

And there is historical precedent for a trend towards multiple stock splits. In late 1999 and early 2000, investors may remember, we saw dozens of companies split their stock each week. We need not remind readers of the epilogue in 2000.

Conclusion

Be fearful when others are greedy. This is our best investment advice today. When the market-leading stock, Apple, sees its price go parabolic (below), even long-term investors need to engage in some serious introspection.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.