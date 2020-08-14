CORN: Derecho Smashes/Boosts Grains, Hold On For La Nina

USDA reported 4,137.9 thousand metric tons in known and unknown sales this week, up over 1500 metric tons from this time last week. Accumulated exports, however, are still 7,000 tons short of last year.

Many Iowa corn plants were in key developmental stages. The storm might have damaged their ability to recover and produce expected yields.

Farms in Illinois and Iowa also reported damage. Tens of millions of bushels of stored grain in the Midwest were lost or severely damaged.

Iowa, the country's top corn producer, had an estimated 10 million acres (43%) of its corn and soy crops affected by winds of up to 112 mph.

Rolling at freight train speed across the Midwest, on Monday, August 10th a derecho flattened corn and soybean crops. For 770 miles, winds up to 112 miles per hour battered fields and communities, leaving two people dead.

The worst hit state was Iowa, the country's leading corn producer. Governor Kim Reynolds said an estimated 10 million acres had been impacted by the storm. The USDA estimated that 23.4 million acres in Iowa had been seeded with corn and soybeans this spring. The derecho had hit around 43% of those fields.

Corn is a $10 billion industry in Iowa. This derecho was devastating to farmers and caps what has already been a difficult few years of farming for many. Governor Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 20 counties.

I have been watching thunderstorms for years. In fact, living in Iowa through the mid-late 1980's, I used to chase thunderstorms, looking for tornadoes-NOT a smart thing. Anyway, a DERECHO, has to do with the colliding of several storms at the same time and extreme down-draft winds. Less than 1-5% of all thunderstorms produce such conditions.

The strong, swirling winds from a tornado cast debris everywhere. A derecho's straight-line winds are similar to a regular thunderstorm-but stronger.

Here is a good definition and video of a derecho:

The derecho that hit the Iowa crops is not a "land hurricane," as some call it. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) definition of a derecho is "a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms." High wind speeds, with gusts over 58 miles per hour, accompany a derecho.

The destruction from these winds are why Iowan agronomists refused to make predictions on crop production, taking into account the damage from these winds, after the storm. Many acres of corn were in key developmental stages when the derecho hit, and that may have impacted the plants' continued growth.

Derechos are far more rare than hurricanes or tornadoes. The name itself was revived by NOAA only in 2012, when a derecho swept across Ohio to the mid-Atlantic coast, covering nearly 700 miles, killing 22 people, and causing serious damage in cities like Chicago and Washington, D.C.

In their own way, the straight-line winds of derechos can be as damaging as swirling hurricanes or tornadoes. Fields in western Iowa, already declared a drought zone, were called a complete loss after the storm. Some farmers face not only destruction of this year's crop, but also the loss of some of last year's. Iowa State University agronomists said that the derecho also damaged or destroying tens of millions of bushels of stored grain.

Before and after crop damage north of Marshalltown, Iowa. Credit: Matthew Darr.

Conclusion:

Strong global demand for corn and at least 300 million bushels of Iowa's corn crop lost from the Derecho has helped corn (CORN) prices bottom. However, the soybean crop probably fared better. USDA reported 4,137.9 thousand metric tons in known and unknown corn sales this week, up over 1500 metric tons from this time last week. Accumulated exports, however, are still 7,000 thousand metric tons short of last year.

At this point we do not recommend taking a long position in grains until after the US harvest. It is possible that a developing La Nina could mean higher grain prices later in 2020 or 2021 if South American grain production is hurt.

Stay tuned as grains are one commodity group that has been in the doldrums and may have longer term bullish potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.