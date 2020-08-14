After a 35%+ rise in the stock over the past month, investors might be better off selling the stock now and buying back after the split.

The businesses have had vastly different growth results for quite some time, and this hasn't changed post-COVID.

Aaron's has announced the company will split into two seperate publicly traded companies by the end of the year.

Well, long term investors in Aaron's (AAN) have known for a while that the legacy business hasn't lived up to expectations, but luckily the Progressive leasing acquisition supported the stock until around October of last year. Like has been covered extensively from other great authors here on the site, the Progressive leasing segment has continually looked to be the bright spot of the company while Aaron's has been a drag, like @Vince Martin said:

"Aaron's Progressive Leasing unit continues to post spectacular growth - and based on guidance, almost two-thirds of this year's profits. But the legacy Aaron's business continues to struggle, and there are real questions about the viability of its business."

@Michael Boyd of Energy Income Authority also said this:

"Aaron's, lambasted in 2014 for the purchase of Progressive Leasing, has created a juggernaut in the virtual lease to own market. Unfortunately, at the same time the legacy Aaron's business has cratered. Management might be throwing good money after bad buying out franchisees."

Management Saw It Too: The Aaron's Split

It seemed that management of AAN had been setting the table for some sort of split, first announcing on May 5 a proxy vote to convert the company into a tax-free holding company.

This led to the next big announcement: splitting AAN into two separate publicly traded companies-- one with the Progressive Leasing business and one with the Aaron's business.

To give a synopsis on what's known about this split from their most recent press release:

Tax free spin-off

Expected to be completed by the end of the year

Summary of the two new companies:

"Progressive" Includes Progressive business segment and Vive Financial Will be led by pre-transaction CFO Steve Michaels Current president of the Progressive business Blake Wakefield will remain as president of the new Progressive company. Current chairman of Aaron's Ray Robinson will serve as Chairman of Progressive

"Aaron's" Includes Aarons.com and Woodhaven Furniture Industries Will be continued to be led by pre-transaction president and CEO John Robinson, who will also serve as Chairman of new "Aaron's"



The growth rates for the two segments have been a tale of two conflicting stories under the same roof.

Two Very Different Businesses: Progressive Leasing

Progressive leasing has really been a tech company which is essentially "leasing" its algorithms and metrics to major national and regional retail partners without having to compete against those same partners in a heavily competitive space.

Source: Investor Presentation

Its results have been nothing short of extraordinary, covered up in the GAAP financials by the struggling Aaron's business segment. As has been seen in recent quarters even through the pandemic crisis, Progressive leasing continues to be strong.

Q2 of this current fiscal year: "Progressive Record Revenues up 14.2%"

Q1 of this current fiscal year: Segment revenues for Progressive = $658.5M (+25.8%); Vive = $9.91M (+14.6%)

Like many tech companies, the very attractive component of this company is its ability to scale. The hidden feature of this business's results may be masked right now and could lead to significant Wall Street attention once GAAP financials get posted on a stand-alone basis.

Two Very Different Businesses: Aaron's

The Aaron's business has struggled with slowing revenue growth and has attempted to continue increasing shareholder value by closing less attractive locations, buying back shares, and making acquisitions (like the Progressive leasing business in 2014).

The results in recent quarters have been a stark contrast to Progressive.

Q2 of this current fiscal year: "Aaron's Business Same Store Revenues up 1.4%"

Q1 of this current fiscal year: "Aaron's same-store revenue declined 4.6% in Q1." Segment revenues for Aaron's = $432.8M (-9.8%).

Possible Risks Due to the Split

A going concern in a split like this is the synergies that could be lost and the interconnected transactions that might have been going on between business segments which could've supported each other and made life easier or kept costs down. In the latest earnings call, a question regarding this concern was voiced by an analyst:

Kyle Joseph I'm trying to get a sense for how much the business is still relied on each other, the Progressive how much it relied on Aaron's in terms of collections, and how much Progressive relied on the consolidated balance sheet, or -- sorry, how much Progressive relied on the consolidated balance sheet, but can you just kind of walk us through what's changed since 2014 in terms of how much they relied on each other?

The response by management:

John Robinson So, there's really very few dis-synergies splitting the businesses really due to the way we've managed the businesses since the acquisition, and our expectation is they will be limited and temporary, if at all short-term shared services between the businesses because of that as well. So, there's some back office sharing that's going on obviously around being a public company and Boards and things like that, but largely separately though the whole kind of duration of the acquisition, so that certainly lends itself to being separated going forward.

Another going concern would be the competition for the new businesses between each other after the split, especially considering the overlap between the two addressing the same rental/ leasing market. Management couldn't make any guarantees, and essentially said that both companies have a good competitive position and will operate as such after the split, with no guarantees about restrictions to the level of that competition. It's a significant additional risk to monitor moving forward.

Possible Short Term Price Appreciation Post-Split

Finally, there's also the question of how Wall Street will react on the shares of both companies-- especially considering there will be shareholders who are exclusively interested in only one side of the business or the other, and are likely to be looking to unload shares of one of the newly spun-off companies at an attractive price to still maintain shareholder value representative of the percentage of equity held in the previously combined company.

History is on the side of shareholders on that one, as Joel Greenblatt has analyzed with various special situations in his book You Can Be a Stock Market Genius. I covered this previously in a Youtube video entitled Stock Spinoffs Can = FAST Gains. Here's Why. In a nutshell, an academic study concluded that returns in the periods immediately following a spin-off have generally been favorable for shareholders post-split. This was particularly pronounced in 2017.

However, the big caveat to these findings is that these immediate returns are usually best achieved (as discussed by Greenblatt in his book) by buying the stock (or stocks) of the newly formed businesses shortly after the spin-off, allowing for the effects of initial selling (from employees, shareholders, etc) who don't desire to continue to hold shares of either business moving forward.

Conclusion

Investors interested in only the Progressive or Aaron's might be well served to sell now, and then re-buy shortly after the split. If both businesses still look attractive to you, then holding through the transaction could be your better bet, if you're worried about Fear Of Missing Out..

It wasn't clear from either the press release or the recent call whether the dividend would be sustained for either business, adding additional uncertainty for investors looking to hold through the transaction.

Over the past month, AAN has appreciated 37.73% since announcing the split. This could be a good spot to realize some profits especially considering the uncertainty ahead of how much selling will occur immediately after the transaction, and how managements will choose to treat dividend policy for each separate company when the dust settles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.