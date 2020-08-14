A further issue is Smith Micro's use of inappropriate non-GAAP financial measures used in reporting EPS, as well as a perception this is a high margin business.

I concede analysis of the business was not included, having determined reported earnings were not translating to increases in shareholders' equity, making the shares prima facie unsuitable for investment.

Background

In my previous article on Smith Micro (SMSI), "Smith Micro Software: 'Leaky Equity Bucket', EPS An Illusion" I explained how headline non-GAAP EPS had not resulted in increases in equity available for distribution to shareholders. In fact, despite reporting non-GAAP earnings totaling $13.4 million over the last 3.5 years, the actual change in shareholders' equity, as a result of operating activities, had decreased by $0.9 million over that period. Well, I certainly stirred up a hornets' nest with that article, with overwhelmingly negative comments. Here are some excerpts from responses,

Virtually everything you said about the company relates to the past.

It's just a template article. Authors that "write" these articles by changing the ticker symbol and a few numbers in the article are completely worthless.

Pure " Click Bait " to get paid.............

Please - no more articles!

You are entitled to a bearish opinion - but you have to understand the company -- how do they let you publish....?

So true. It's a shame this guy has 6k followers

Rather than respond to each individual, I replied to all commenters as follows:

Together you have raised concerns about the article and my sentiments expressed in the article. I have a two-step process where I first examine the financials, and in particular whether there is what I term a "leaky equity bucket." There are strongly performing businesses where shareholders do not do well out of that performance. And there are run of the mill businesses where shareholders do very well. When I find a company, such as Smith Micro, where reported earnings do not reflect as increases in shareholders' funds and/or there are no distributions for the benefit of shareholders, I tend to rule that company out. I did not write about the business of the company and its prospects as, from a preliminary review I formed an opinion the future for Smith Micro is not as rosy as it seems. This opinion was reinforced by analysts' consensus EPS estimates for 2020 and 2021. But, I have to be concerned I could be wrong about this given the numbers in opposition to my views. It's difficult to adequately address all the issues raised by way of comment. I plan to author a further article addressing the business and the outlook for Smith Micro from that point of view. I plan to let each of you know when that article is published. Thank you again for commenting.

What follows is my best efforts to more comprehensively explain my bearish attitude toward this stock and in the process to hopefully address the concerns of commenters. I will cover:

Smith Micro: Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Inappropriate HI change

Smith Micro: The myth of 90% margins

Smith Micro: Short cycle software development, exploitation and obsolescence

Smith Micro: Estimated Results For 2020 and 2021

Smith Micro: Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Inappropriate H1 Change

GAAP Reporting -

The aim of GAAP reporting is to improve comparability of earnings metrics across all companies.

Non-GAAP Reporting -

The aim of non-GAAP financial measures is two part. One is to exclude certain items to improve comparability of earnings metrics against peers. The other is to exclude unusual and non-recurring items to give a better understanding of underlying earnings that can be expected to recur in the future. This aids in estimating future earnings.

Smith Micro Non-GAAP Adjustments -

The two main items Smith Micro adjusts out of GAAP earnings to arrive at Non-GAAP results are Stock Compensation and Intangibles Amortization. As far as I can see this is consistent with sector peers. I do not have an issue with the exclusion of intangibles amortization to improve comparability between peers. Intangibles amortization is an arbitrary allocation over time of a sunk cost which has little to do with current performance of the business, and for historical reasons the amounts can vary widely between peers in a sector. I do have an issue with the exclusion of stock compensation, which is a very real cost affecting the current performance of all the businesses in a sector. Exclusion of stock compensation sector wide is not necessary to maintain comparability with peers. This excerpt from a Forbes article, "The Danger Of Relying On Non-GAAP Earnings" goes to the probable reasons for this exclusion of equity compensation and other regularly recurring costs from non-GAAP financial measures,

It is naïve to assume that accurate communication of the true profitability of the business is a top priority for management teams. Experience has taught us that executives are primarily concerned with maximizing their compensation, which leads them to report the results that drive the metrics to which their compensation plans are linked, not the results that are the most accurate.

And that brings me to the danger in relying on Smith Micro non-GAAP earnings.

Smith Micro: The Inappropriate Change To Calculation Of Non-GAAP Earnings -

Included in Smith Micro's Q2-2020 Earnings release per 8-K filed with SEC on August 5, 2020, and also in the Q1-2020 earnings release,

Management believes this non-GAAP presentation may be more meaningful in analyzing our income generation and has therefore excluded the following items from GAAP earnings calculations: Stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, transaction gains, acquisition costs, and preferred stock dividends. Additionally, since the Company currently has federal and state net operating loss carryforwards that can be utilized to reduce future cash payments for income taxes, these non-GAAP adjustments have not been tax effected and the resulting income tax expense reflects actual taxes paid or accrued during each period. This presentation may be considered more indicative of our ongoing operational performance.

The text I have italicized and bolded differs from the past, as per this excerpt from Q4-2019 earnings release per 8-K filed with SEC on March 5, 2020:

Additionally, since we are in a cumulative loss position, a non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) was computed using a 24 percent tax rate for 2019 and 2018 using the Company’s normalized combined U.S. federal, state, and foreign statutory tax rates less various tax adjustments. This presentation may be considered more indicative of our ongoing operational performance.

Table 1 below shows the before and after impact of this material change to non-GAAP financial measures.

Table 1

The election to assume zero tax rate for non-GAAP EPS and earnings reporting purposes gives an immediate lift of 32% to EPS and earnings on a non-GAAP basis. The issues I see with this approach are: Firstly it's at variance with peers so it does not serve the purpose of sector comparability, and secondly, it does not give a true picture of earnings when income taxes become payable. It also concerns me the management would even adopt this approach.

Smith Micro: The Myth of 90% Margins

Smith Micro reports a cost of revenues of around or under 10%. But it would be wrong to assume that means for every dollar of incremental revenue, ~90% flows to the bottom line.

Table 2

Table 2 shows there's a lot of expense incurred other than cost of revenues in running the Smith Micro business. Some will consider there are large amounts of current expenditure which is an investment in earning future business. To an extent that may be so. But it does not mean those costs should be reduced or excluded in determining profitability as explained below.

Smith Micro: Short cycle software development, exploitation and obsolescence

The historical record for Smith Micro shows a pattern of continual research and development producing the occasional new product, but with products having relatively short revenue producing lives. This need for constant ongoing product development, or acquisitions, is seen in the following excerpts of comments by Bill Smith, president and CEO of Smith Micro, on the second quarter earnings call,

Aggressively growing our engineering organization even during the COVID-19 driven short-term decline in revenues.

Doing this to ensure that our products are ready to meet the needs of our customers when they are ready to buy.

We are presently in pursuit of multiple new carrier customers.

The R&D investments are focused first on the SafePath platform, followed by ViewSpot and lastly, CommSuite.

Speaking about SafePath, many of these new product features are being delivered as a result of the Circle acquisition earlier this year, but many others are being developed as a result of accelerating our roadmap to meet clearly stated prospect maps.

Currently in contract negotiations with a number of... prospects. Our recently announced Telus (NYSE: TU

A failure to invest now would likely result in our losing apps.

Clearly, Smith Micro products are not "off the shelf" products where the cost to sell a thousand units is not much more than selling a hundred units. I should qualify this to some extent based on this additional excerpt from the Q2-2020 earnings call:

...the modular architecture of SafePath enables us easily expand the offering once it's installed at a wireless carrier. The subscriber value and revenue potential of a SafePath based solution will only grow as the carrier implements additional modules, whether it's supporting another IoT use case or launching SafePath Family or SafePath Home. It's easy for us to ramp these deployments once the relationship is established.

Table 3 below shows a history of large R&D expenditures to develop products with a history of relatively short revenue producing lives. While the current year's R&D spend might not relate to the current year's revenue, it's certain that R&D spend in prior years was necessary to generate current year's revenue. The same will be true of future years' revenues, so any argument R&D expense should not be included as a current cost is without foundation.

Table 3

Table 3 above illustrates the relatively short product cycle for Smith Micro's software.

Smith Micro's earlier reports did not provide much detail, but it can be seen total wireless revenue declined progressively from $33.5 million in 2015 to $18.3 million in 2017. Over the same period, Graphics and other software declined from $5.9 million to $4.6 million revenue per year. While this decline was occurring, a total of $38.7 million was spent on research and development. The fruits of that R&D begins to be seen in 2018, with a new product, SafePath, generating $3.3 million in revenue. At the same time Graphics revenue declined a further $2.8 million from the previous year, and another $8.6 million is expended on R&D. In 2019, SafePath shows explosive growth. SafePath growth continues into first half 2020, but at a far lower rate than in 2019. New product ViewSpot generates $4.2 million in revenue in 2019, but first half 2020 revenues are ~37% below second half 2019 revenues, possibly due to the impact of COVID-19. From 2015 to end of first half 2020, R&D expenditure totaled $67.3 million. Total revenues in 2015 were $39.5 million and in 2019 $43.3 million. Total revenue growth for H1-2020 is up by 36.1% on H1-2019 and a much reduced 9.1% up on H2-2019.

Smith Micro: Estimated Results For 2020 and 2021

Table 4

Table 4 above shows historical non-GAAP EPS for 2017 to 2019 and analysts' adjusted non-GAAP estimates for 2020 and 2021. EPS of $0.23 for 2020 compared to $0.26 for 2019 might seem a good result taking into account the impact of COVID-19. It raises a concern as to whether analysts are basing their estimates on a tax rate of 24% or zero for non-GAAP EPS estimates. If zero then for comparability the 2019 EPS must be increased to $0.35 as per Table 1 above. That would mean analysts are expecting 2020 earnings to be ~34% below 2019. It also would mean analysts are taking a very pessimistic view of 2021, with no projected growth over a depressed 2020 EPS.

Smith Micro: Summary and Conclusions

Smith Micro has a number of irons in the fire. Success with new sales contracts currently being pursued will be of high importance to maintaining and growing revenues. I believe the incremental costs to service growth in revenues will be far, far higher than is generally understood by those who refer to 90% gross margins. Furthermore, reported earnings in the past have not resulted in corresponding increases in shareholders' equity, and this state of affairs is likely to continue into the future. I do not find the reported earnings and EPS reliable measures of underlying long-term profitability for reasons explained above, including an assumption of a zero tax rate. This is a tough business environment to operate in, and I believe Smith Micro always will be struggling to stay ahead of the game. The company has good liquidity, all of which has come through issues of shares to raise capital, and nothing from earnings. The share count has increased by ~29 million shares to 41 million shares over the past 3.5 years and will continue to increase with ongoing issues of shares to staff. This will increasingly dilute EPS going forward. Whether I maintain my bearish rating will depend very much on the extent of Smith Micro's success over the next three to six months with new and profitable business. Seeking Alpha ratings have rules that disqualify a stock from being rated "bullish" based on overall ratings, if elements of the ratings are below an acceptable level. Similarly, the inappropriate non-GAAP earnings measures and the "leaky equity bucket" should rule out any rating higher than 'neutral' for Smith Micro.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.