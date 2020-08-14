One of my personal joys in life is reading aloud to my kids before bed; practically since birth I've read things like Eric Carle's The Very Hungry Caterpillar and as they have grown, I've adjusted, all the way through the Harry Potter books. Right now, I am working through a series a family member introduced us to, called The Incorrigible Children of Ashton Place by Maryrose Wood. Of course, the book's characters are on my mind just because I am actively reading from it, but I sometimes think about the rest of my life in the context of investing, and the book is on my mind as I revisit International Paper (IP). More specifically, the author has written a main character who may be prone to what is referred to in the book as "optoomuchism," or being overly optimistic.

A few months ago, I wrote a piece describing the reasons why I had invested in International Paper, and to a lesser degree, WestRock (WRK). I am long in both, although my investment in IP is several times larger than in WestRock, and my emphasis here is entirely on International Paper. At the time, however, in late April 2020, I concluded in part comparing the two that:

on valuation and dividend security metrics, WestRock appears to have a slight edge, especially if it can manage to get its debt to EBITDA down to at least match or be better than International Paper's, as I have a mild concern that they could reduce the dividend to keep the investment grade balance sheet.

In my estimation then, WestRock had the safer dividend, yet not long after my article, WestRock in fact reduced its distribution from $0.465 quarterly to $0.20 quarterly, whereas International Paper has kept its dividend in place. This development was not one I saw coming, although to be fair WestRock does have somewhat more stringent goals for debt to EBITDA ratios than does IP. WestRock was far from alone in choosing to reduce its dividend broadly speaking, but it has been the only one so far among the industry-specific peers that I track to have taken this step. Whether or not it will be the last in the near term is obviously unknown, but as far as International Paper goes, I am now trying to gauge if I am being overly optimistic in my assessment.

International Paper: Mid-year Review

Since I last wrote, the official results for both Q1 and Q2 have been released, so taking a few moments to cover the highlights of the company's performance under some stressful circumstances seems in order.

Revenue through the first six months came in at $10.2 billion, which is down by ~$1.1 billion year-over-year, with $800 million of the difference coming in Q2. Even here, the lion's share of the lowered sales came on the back of the printing paper segment, which was already the business line with the weakest growth outlook, even apart from the pandemic. On lighter sales, gross margins of 29.8% were pressured, off by 100 basis points compared to the first half of 2019. Overall, however, I think results held up as well as, if not better, than would have been expected. Six months into 2020, the company has managed to generate free cash flow more than $1 billion. It has done this without adding debt to the balance sheet; in fact, in the six months since December 31 2019, cash on hand has gone up from $510 million to $847 million, while current liabilities in total fell over $300 million and total long-term liabilities grew by only $22 million; long-term debt and pension obligations both decreased by well over $100 million each.

In addition, CFO Tim Nicholls shared on the most recent earnings call that

During the second quarter, we reduced long-term debt by $200 million. We also called another $210 million of long-term debt as we expect to settle later this quarter, which will essentially eliminate all bond maturities through the end of 2021. I'd also note that we recently met with the rating agencies. And earlier this month, Moody's reaffirmed our investment-grade credit rating.

Clearly the virus has had an impact on revenues, but has not yet had any disastrous impact on overall operations, general financial health, the dividend or liquidity, although the market seems to be pricing in a declining business since the early part of the year that both fell more than the broader market and to date has clearly recovered less.

The Outlook for the Rest of 2020

If International Paper really has a business worth 20% less than six months ago, then some fairly pessimistic assumptions must be in order. Otherwise, based on the results so far this year, the fundamental value does not appear to point to such a drastic decline, unless the market assumptions six months ago were drastically too optimistic.

Management's outlook for the rest of this year, while clouded by the virus impact, is far from doom and gloom. In some significant part, that is because the company is practicing prudent working capital management. There was overall less tied up in receivables, payables and inventory than 6 months ago, which suggests to me that the company is adjusting in real time with enough agility to manage its cash well. While many industrial firms were already planning to cut back capital expenditures in 2020 relative to 2019 and certainly more have made that call since the virus hit, International Paper is raising its CapEx for 2020, from $600 million to $800 million, with the following guidance to boot from the CFO on the same call quoted previously:

This increase is mostly due to funding strategic projects with returns of more than 20% of our U.S. box business...we're taking a deliberate approach to capital funding decisions to ensure that we are well positioned for the eventual economic recovery. And while we're still early in the stages of 2021 capital planning, at this point you can expect next year's CapEx to be no higher than $800 million.

I take this as a confident signal, that management sees worthwhile investments to make over and above its original projections for this year.

Demand has been picking up into July across several business units - food packaging and e-commerce, cellulose fibers, and even paper as workers somewhat return to offices and students to classrooms. To take the e-commerce example, the likes of Amazon (AMZN), Overstock.com (OSTK) and Wayfair (W), along with all the traditional brick & mortar retailers forced to do much more of their business online, all adds up to a whole lot more packaging. The site Digital Commerce 360, citing shipping data from delivery specialist Convey, shows the explosive growth in online ordering, and obviously this was a trend growing on its own before the pandemic.

Not every International Paper business will recover or see growth at this sort of pace. In fact, I imagine it is equally possible that a business line like printing paper, which was already struggling before the pandemic, could be permanently impaired. Still, for the moment customer demand broadly viewed is holding up, which I interpret to mean that top line results for the rest of the year should at least match, and likely exceed, the first half.

Summing Up

In my view, this generally points to a business with some stability, even in the current environment. From the increased willingness to spend on CapEx, to steady or improving demand for the back half of the year, combined with maintaining the dividend at $2.05 annually, all point to a business that is still as valuable today as previously, if not moving towards greater value. Yet since the beginning of the year, it has shed 20% of its market cap, a drop I think is unwarranted based on both actual results and looking forward. At $36.50, the shares are at the low end of fair value, and I am continuing to add to my overall position on pullbacks under $35 (I have a nearly full position, so I am being a little pickier than normal about when I choose to add).

For the moment I am focused on price / cash flow, since earnings are expected to be fairly unusual making the P/E a little less relevant or useful. The average price / cash flow out of this group is 7.22, which would imply a value for International Paper at $41.00, so not necessarily a steep discount, but still 12%. What stands out to me is that while I continue to like International Paper on this basis at ~6.3, WestRock continues to look really intriguing at ~3.6. Like plenty of people, my initial reaction to WestRock's dividend cut was to set them aside and keep most of my focus on IP. But taking a fresh look, even after the cut, it does not make an unattractive option to consider. The new yield going forward is still strong, and would seem potentially poised for growth, or be sustainable at the very least. In a similar vein, I plan on keeping my eyes on Greif (GEF) more closely as well. I hope to write more in depth on both of these alternative names in the near future.

I generally try to select investments in companies I am perfectly willing to be patient with, and International Paper is one of them. The 5.5% yield suits the risk entailed in owning a business in a mature industry, but the kicker is that there are specific business lines, such as e-commerce deliveries, that really are situated to benefit long term, and I think the growth can outshine the offsetting decline in printing paper.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IP, WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.