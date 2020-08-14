However, as a high-tech company, its tech might be too advanced, since the sell-off indicated the company is misunderstood.

On Thursday 30 July, Big Tech reported earnings. The group consisted of Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (FB). Invincible, as they are with a combined $5T market cap, they reported earnings that blew away all estimates:

Revenue: $198.11 billion (+20%)

Net income: $28.6 billion (+13%)

Valuation: $5T

Looks impressive? Now, what if you knew there was a technology company with a market valuation barely more than a rounding error compared to Big Tech. But the Thursday before, it had reported results with revenue coming in at 10% of those four combined, and net income at about 20% of those:

Revenue: $19.7 billion (+20%)

Net income: $5.1 billion (+22%)

Valuation: $0.2T

For all purposes, these results are basically indistinguishable from those four individually. With just 2.5% of the market cap, it raked in 10% of "Big Tech" revenue and generated almost 20% as much in profits - which is comparable to half the members of that list (Facebook and Amazon), and slightly less than Google. Sure, you would need 10 of those to get the same revenue, but then, you'd also have almost twice the earnings.

All four beat analyst estimates and saw shares going up notably after hours. So, if a $200 billion company, the week before, delivered results comparable to those giants (in other words, delivered earnings that, on the face of it, would make it be considered a tech giant as well - it might be next $1T company, and you wouldn't have known about it), you might think its shares would skyrocket, right?

Instead, the shares sold off by 17% and are down over 30% from their February highs, never even having recovered from the COVID-19 drop, despite its results showing it is benefiting just as much from COVID-19 as the others, if not more. The company is called Intel (INTC), and I would suggest, given the stock's opposite reaction to its earnings, it might be a good buy.

Putting the T in Tech (and Trillion)

When a large-cap company delivering such stellar results sells off like that, you would think there was an issue. Now, here's where things get tricky. The business, Intel (as I revealed at the end of the introduction) doesn't sell something as simple to understand as consumer devices, goods or ads. It develops and sells real (high) technology: CPUs.

For the uninitiated, the story goes like this. Intel isn't the only company developing CPUs (as even Apple does). But, in Intel's markets, there's a tiny company with 10x lower revenue that is putting out decent products nowadays (after not having posed a real competition for multiple years, despite having been a competitor for decades), which their bulls are now glorifying to exaggerated levels.

In particular, this company already has what is called "7nm technology" since 2019. Intel, on the other hand, announced (together with its earnings) that its own "7nm technology" would be delayed until late 2022 or early 2023. This competitor is called AMD (AMD). (Also ignore for a moment that just having such technology does not get you even close to also having CPUs.)

So, going by these figures just mentioned, it would seem like Intel is three to four years behind in technology. For a tech company, that might indeed sound like big issue. And indeed, this caused a mass investor exodus that saw the shares plummet from almost $70 in January and March to about $48 at the time of writing - despite Intel's results and guidance only having improved since January (due to COVID-19, the Huawei 5G issues, etc.).

Intel earned $72 billion last year and is currently on an almost $80 billion run rate, which means, in the last six months, Intel has added about one AMD in revenue to the top line (never mind the bottom line, as Intel generates as much profit in one day as AMD in one quarter). Nevertheless, apparently, this delay was enough to make investors think that AMD would suddenly get in the way of Intel's (future) earnings. Indeed, AMD shares gained as much as Intel shares lost.

I have tried to go to length to discuss that, long story short:

Nanometers are marketing names, as Intel's 7nm is incomparable and technologically vastly superior to AMD's 7nm (hence, why Intel's announcement was misunderstood and the sell-off unjustified, or at least exaggerated); Nanometers don't say that much about the actual product; and Intel's overall product portfolio and business is so much broader than AMD's that the saying "Intel's loss is AMD's gain", which I heard a lot in the aftermath, simply isn't true in any meaningful way.

While AMD may gain, Intel will also continue to gain. For Facebook investors, for example, it's as if investors would suddenly get concerned about Pinterest (PINS). Pinterest's growth (or "market share gains") will not prevent Facebook from also growing; let's stay realistic about that.

Takeaway

A technology company reported profits very much comparable to any one of the four 'Big Tech' reported. Even though its valuation is only a fraction of those and is generally not considered to be one of those 'big tech'. So, in that sense, this company single-handedly destroyed Big Tech.

It seems Big Tech always prevails, nevertheless, as investors in said small company were subsequently demolished, on the stock market, as the company's name was Intel.

I have done my part in educating readers about Intel's long-term growth prospects: AI, 5G, robotaxis, cloud, GPUs, in other words, quite literally every trend in big tech under the sun. As well as the nuances of its process technology (Intel 10nm = TSMC 7nm, etc.). Even if Intel has a slight manufacturing hiccup (the real extent of which remains TBD), for which it already announced in 2018 (!) to be developing mitigations, those investments and associated long-term growth won't all disappear with a delay, as neither they did when the world was still running on "14nm technology", etc.

So, in that sense, Wall Street may be bullish about tech, but just don't confront the Street with tech that's more advanced than ads and iPhones (and SaaS), as they get spooked by any product-manufacturing hiccup (or an unusually low gross margin quarter because of accounting peculiarities). Poor Intel.

On the other hand, if you're an underdog, then even in high tech, you'll get Wall Street's attention, as an investment thesis like "capture market share in a $70B market" is more easily understood than "disrupt DRAM with 3D XPoint".

Nevertheless, as its earnings showed (never mind its technology), Intel is very much big tech. If investors will ever realize this and switch their investments en masse to Intel and elevate it to one those big techs, remains to be seen. (For example, Apple investors might consider switching to Intel.) In any case, after the big sell-off, Intel is unlikely to sink much further, which could be an investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.