The US dollar is the world’s reserve currency, making it the benchmark pricing tool for most commodities. A rising dollar tends to weigh on commodity prices, and a falling greenback is often a bullish factor for the raw materials asset class.

Since March, we have seen a significant move in the value of the dollar index that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange. From the March high to the August low, the index fell by over 11%, a significant move for a currency in only five months.

Governments tend to manage the volatility of the foreign exchange market to provide stability. The dollar index measures the US currency’s value against other leading reserve currencies, most notably the euro, which accounts for 57.6% of the index. Therefore, the dollar’s decline has been a significant event, which has a far-ranging impact on markets across all asset classes.

As we move towards the November Presidential election in the United States, the uncertainty over the future path of US policy is likely to create concerns that could continue to weigh on the value of the dollar and the dollar index. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN) moves higher as the value of the dollar index declines.

The dollar index fell through its technical support level

Since currency markets tend to trend for extended periods, the quarterly chart of the US dollar index reflects the significant move over the past weeks.

As the quarterly chart highlights, the dollar index fell below its technical support level at 93.395 in August, reaching a low of 92.475. On August 24, the index was trading at just above the 93 level, below the breakdown level, and within striking distance of the recent low.

The total number of open long and short positions in the dollar index futures contract on the Intercontinental Exchange turned higher as the value of the US currency declined. Rising open interest and falling price is typically a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market. The slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator, crossed lower at a neutral reaching. The relative strength metric is also declining in the dollar index. Quarterly historical volatility at 5.89% has edged higher as the trading range in the index has widened.

The long-term technical picture for the dollar index was bearish at the end of last week.

Currency markets rarely spike, they drift for long periods

Governments typically manage currency markets to provide a stable environment for the global financial system. They often cooperate and participate in coordinated intervention to avoid excessive price variance. There have been periods of extreme price moves, such as when George Soros decided that the pound was overvalued compared to the dollar and other world foreign exchange instruments. In 1992, Soros shorted the British currency as he believed that the ERM band was set too high. The move led to a plunge in the value of the British currency. The high level of volatility was the exception, rather than the norm, for the foreign exchange markets.

The dollar often attracts buying during periods of increased price variance and risk-off conditions in other markets. The latest example came in March when the global pandemic caused chaos in markets, pushing the dollar index to its highest level since 2002.

The weekly chart shows that the dollar index’s initial move was to the downside, but the risk-off conditions lifted the index to a high of 103.96 in late March. The kneejerk reaction to the global pandemic turned out to be correct, and the index entered a period of steady declines. After reaching the highest level in eighteen years, the break below the September 2018 technical support level took the index to its lowest level since May 2018. At the end of last week, the pressure continues to weigh on the value of the US currency, but the trajectory has been slow and steady.

The path of least resistance remains lower for the dollar index

The monthly chart of the dollar index shows that the trend remained lower as of August 14.

The price momentum and relative strength indicators continued to point lower at the end of last week. The next target on the downside stands at 88.15, the February 2018 low in the index. If the dollar breaks lower from that level, the next support areas on the long-term chart stand below 80.

The US election creates uncertainty

As the world’s reserve currency, stability is a primary concern for the value of the US dollar. The November Presidential election will determine the future path of domestic and foreign policies. A President Trump re-election would likely continue the current path of tax, energy, trade, and other initiatives over the next four years. If former VP Joe Biden wins the contest, there would likely be a significant shift in the political landscape in the US, which impacts the rest of the world.

While Joe Biden has a lead in the polls, so did Hillary Clinton at this time in 2016.

The potential for a substantial shift in the political landscape in the world’s wealthiest and most powerful nation creates uncertainty that could continue to weigh on the value of the US currency. At the same time, the US central bank has addressed the global pandemic with unprecedented liquidity and stimulus levels. The Fed pushed short-term interest rates to zero percent earlier this year. Quantitative easing and other monetary policy tools have caused interest rates to decline further along the yield curve. The vast interest rate gap between the dollar and the euro of past years has evaporated to only 50 basis points. The differential reached almost 3% over the past years. The vast yield difference had supported the value of the dollar. The decline has made the euro a lot more attractive as a reserve currency compared to the US currency. A combination of interest rate trends and the US election creates an almost perfect bearish storm for the dollar for the coming months.

UDN is the bearish tool for the dollar index- Commodity prices tend to rally as the dollar falls

The falling level of the dollar has significant consequences for markets across all asset classes. Since the dollar is the pricing benchmark for most commodities, a decline in the value of the US currency tends to be bullish for raw materials. We have seen the prices of many commodities move higher as the dollar slipped from the March high. Gold rose to over $2000 per ounce, silver over doubled in price from its March low, and many other commodities have experienced rallies. A weak dollar is often bullish fuel for the raw materials asset class. With rate differentials at its lowest level in years along with interest rates and the uncertainty of the US election on the horizon, the path of least resistance for the dollar index continues to point to lower levels for the greenback.

The most direct route for a risk position in the dollar or dollar index is via the highly liquid over the counter foreign exchange or futures markets. For those looking to participate in the current bearish trend in the dollar index without venturing into the OTC or futures arenas, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN) provides an alternative. The fund summary of UDN states:

UDN has net assets of $52.62 million, trades an average of 120.826 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio. The UUP product is the inverse and appreciates when the dollar index moves higher.

The dollar index dropped from 103.96 in March to the 93.11 level on August 24, a decline of 10.44%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UDN appreciated from $18.96 to $21.11 per share or 11.34%. The UDN product does an excellent job tracking the price action in the dollar index.

The trend is your friend in currency markets. When it comes to the US dollar, the trend remains lower, and a challenge of the February 2018 low could be on the horizon over the coming months.

