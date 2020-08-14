Investment Thesis

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) had a poor Q2 2020 primarily due to the outbreak of COVID-19. We believe its business will gradually recover as most of its hotels will be opened by the end of 2020. However, this recovery process may be a lengthy one as many people and businesses still avoid traveling unless the pandemic can be under control. The company has suspended its dividend payments and has enough liquidity to navigate through this crisis. Its shares are trading at an attractive valuation right now. However, given the uncertainty that PK faces right now, we think this stock is only suitable for investors willing to take on higher risks.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2020 Highlights

PK delivered a poor Q2 2020 with a significant decline in occupancy ratio due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Its occupancy ratio declined to only 6.1% in Q2 2020 from last year’s 85.9% as most of its hotels have been closed in April 2020. Due to weak demand, PK’s average daily rate also declined to $127.65. This was 43.2% lower than last year’s $224.59. As a result, the company saw its adjusted EBITDA dipped to negative territory and delivered a loss of $122 million. Its adjusted funds from operations also declined to negative $0.75 per share. Since visibility is very low right now, management is not able to provide any guidance for 2020.

Source: Q2 2020 Earnings Press Release

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Recovery will be a slow one

Looking forward, PK has a high exposure to major tourist locations and international gateways such as Hawaii (about 25% of its 2019 EBITDA), San Francisco (18%), and Orlando (10%). Many of its hotels are also located in the Sunbelt states (see chart below). As we know, states such as Hawaii has seen significant reduction in tourists. The latest figure shows that only 586 daily tourists arrived on August 10, 2020. Other sunbelt states have also been impacted by COVID-19 as the number of daily active cases have surged in June and July. Although management expects to reopen all of its hotels (except one) by the end of 2020, with the summer travelling season gradually moving towards the end, hotel industry will move from peak season to shoulder season. Therefore, its Q3 and Q4 operating metrics may remain weak on a quarter over quarter basis. We do expect that its operating metrics to improve on a year over year basis. However, the improvement may be slow as many people still practice social distancing and businesses reduce their travel expenses. We hold the view that unless an effective vaccine is developed, hotel demand will continue to remain depressed. At the moment, it may take at least a year for everyone to have a vaccine shot. Therefore, the real recovery in the hotel industry will likely be in 2021.

Source: June 2020 Investor Presentation

Parkland has enough liquidity to go through this crisis

PK should have enough liquidity to navigate through this health crisis (assuming that the impact of COVID-19 will gradually recede in H2 2020 and 2021). The company has limited debt maturing for the remainder of 2020 and hence there is no immediate need to refinance its debt. The company has suspended its dividend payment until the end of the year. This should help PK to preserve about $420 million of cash on an annual basis. Besides dividend suspension, Parkland has also issued $650 million of senior secured bonds in May. Although the interest rate of 7.5% is not low, it should add some cushion to its liquidity position. Currently, PK has a total liquidity of about $1.6 billion. With a monthly cash burn rate of $65 million per month (if all of its hotels are closed), the company should be able to navigate through this crisis for about 2 years.

Valuation Analysis

We think it might take about 1~2 years for its business to return to normal operations as visibility remains low. Therefore, PK may only be able to deliver AFFO of $1.90 per share in 2021 (PK generated AFFO of $2.88 per share in 2019). Therefore, PK is currently trading at a price to 2021 AFFO ratio of 4.89x. This is significantly below its P/AFFO ratio of about 9x in the past. Therefore, we think PK is significantly undervalued relative to its historical valuation.

Risks and Challenges

Multiple waves of pandemic

Although PK has enough liquidity to navigate through this crisis, if there are multiple waves of pandemic, hotel demands will take another hit. In this scenario, PK’s occupancy ratio may drop and its AFFO will continue to be in negative territory longer.

Investor Takeaway

We believe PK has enough liquidity to navigate through this health crisis caused by COVID-19. Its shares are trading at an attractive valuation relative to its historical valuation. However, we think the recovery may be a slow one and the possibility of another wave of pandemic may make the recovery a slow one. Hence, this stock is only suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon willing to ride out some short-term volatilities.

