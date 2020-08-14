The insurance tech company is in a growing field, but it needs to continue to bolster its subscription services in what is an intensely competitive market.

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) is increasingly optimistic about its IPO this Friday. According to Pitchbook, the insurance technology company has revised its share price to a range of $23 to $25, up from an initial range of $19 to $21. At a midpoint of $24 a share, Duck Creek would raise $360 million and achieve a valuation of about $3 billion.

Duck Creek is in a growing sector which appears to not have been majorly impacted by COVID-19, and SaaS tech companies are always attractive to investors. While there are some concerns about this company's business model and financials, it has a fairly reasonable valuation and could prove to be a decent buy and hold to take advantage of a growing market.

SaaS: The first to move wins

Duck Creek provides software for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, and boasts major insurers like Progressive (PGR), AIG (AIG), and Geico among its customers. According to its S-1/A, the company helps improve carriers' core processes in policy administration, billing, and claims management among other functions.

The good news is that insurtech is growing even during the pandemic and insurtech companies have been able to raise money. Lemonade (LMND) is a recent successful insurtech IPO, though its stock price has declined after a recent earnings report.

Insurance companies face mounting costs and a tougher market. While that may cause some insurers to stop spending on insurtech, others will rely more on data analytics and technologies to find market exploits and connect with customers. Grand View Research stated that the global insurtech market "is expected to witness a CAGR of 43.0% from 2019 to 2025." While the coronavirus will blunt those growth estimates, Duck Creek observes that the disease has not yet majorly affected its business. This bodes well for its growth prospects.

But the big problem with this company is that while Duck Creek emphasizes its SaaS business, the company is not even close to being a wholly SaaS company. A look at Duck Creek's revenue in the nine months ending May 31, 2020 showed that 39% of the company's revenue came from subscriptions while 46% came from professional services.

That 39% figure is an improvement from the same time period ending in 2019, when subscription revenue made up 32% of the company's revenue. But any investor knows that tech companies emphasize their SaaS revenue for a reason. SaaS is more profitable and reliable than professional services, especially in Duck Creek's case as it reports a SaaS dollar retention rate of 113% in the three months ending May 31, 2020. If insurance companies cut back on costs, it will be on the professional services which Duck Creek remains dependent on.

We can expect Duck Creek's SaaS business to make up a growing percentage of revenue, but there is a major advantage in being the first SaaS adapter. Insurance companies who have already adapted a competitor's SaaS platform will not be easily persuaded to switch as any change will be extremely complex and expensive. The easiest way to persuade companies to make that switch is to slash prices, which has resulting effects on Duck Creek's bottom line.

And while the insurtech company is growing, there are other companies which are already more successful in emphasizing their SaaS business. A prime example of this is Guidewire Software (GWRE). This Duck Creek competitor reported in its last 10-Q that about 56% of its revenue for the nine months ending April 30, 2020 came from subscriptions.

This is just a basic example of the fact that while the insurtech industry will grow rapidly, this is a competitive field where Duck Creek is up against larger and more established competitors. Insurtech is of course important, but Duck Creek is not going to completely disrupt or revolutionize the entire insurtech or insurance industry with its new software. Its moat can thus be argued to be limited despite the industry's potential as a whole.

Finances and Valuation

But despite these problems, Duck Creek's numbers are good if not fantastic. Its revenue for the nine months ending May 30, 2020 was over $153 million, up 24.3% compared to the same period in 2019. Net losses decreased from $14 million to $8.5 million over that same timeframe, though Duck Creek's losses did increase from 2018 to 2019. On a further positive note, Duck Creek has a good balance sheet, with a debt ratio of over 0.2 as well as $19 million in cash.

The good news is that unlike many other tech IPOs, Duck Creek has a reasonable path towards profitability. If it can continue to improve its SaaS ratio and grow, it is reasonable to think that it can become profitable given SaaS's high margins. However, it should be noted that Duck Creek is well below the Rule of 40 which states that a SaaS company's growth and profitability should equal 40 due to said SaaS margins.

Nevertheless, Duck Creek appears to be in reasonable financial shape, but then there is the question of its valuation. Assuming a market cap of $3 billion, Duck Creek will then have an enterprise value of almost $3.1 billion. If we use its 2019 revenue of $171 million and assume a consistent 24.3% growth rate, the final result is an EV/revenue ratio of 14.6.

By comparison, Guidewire has an EV/revenue ratio of 13.9. But it should be noted that in Guidewire's case, that company has much less revenue growth and larger losses even accounting for its higher market cap. And when we think about SaaS companies as a whole, an EV/revenue ratio of 14.6 appears to be quite reasonable.

Standing Out

The fundamental question with Duck Creek is whether it can continue to grow its SaaS business in a competitive environment where other companies are largely more established. It is definitely reasonable to think that might not happen. But given the potential growth of the insurtech field and Duck Creek's valuation, there is nothing wrong with taking a flyer on Duck Creek at the IPO price, holding onto it, and waiting to see what happens next.

Duck Creek can probably shoot for a market of $3.5 billion at maximum, or about $28 per share, before its enterprise value gets too high. Investors should set $28 as their maximum price, and take care not to get caught up in first-day hype. After that, this is a stock which should be held for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.