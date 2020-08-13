Seeking Alpha readers have been discussing stock splits a fair bit recently, thanks to two of the market's most followed stocks, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA), going 4-for-1 and 5-for-1, respectively.

There's consensus around fact - a split does nothing to materially impact the value of the stock.

There also appears to be agreement on something more subjective.

Experienced investors tend to write off people who buy Apple or Tesla because of the split as fools.

But I think it goes - or at least should go - deeper than this.

First, are newbies buying Apple and Tesla because of the split or is their reasoning more layered?

Second, are they buying Apple and Tesla ahead of the split or will they buy Apple and Tesla after the split?

Old school investing views have gone the way of payphone / Source: Author

Stock Splits Might Produce More Conservative Investors

I'm as concerned as anybody else about new investors getting overconfident, in over their heads, and losing money in this market. But I also don't classify these people as idiots.

Some will probably do well now and go on to be great long-term investors pursuant to this early exposure. Others will make money, get out, use it as a means to an end, and go about their lives. Quite a few absolutely will get crushed and never buy stocks again. Others will get crushed, learn from their mistakes, and go on to be great long-term investors.

There's no one way it's all going to go down. Just as you can't neatly package the motivation behind buying Apple or Tesla on news of a stock split.

It's purely psychological, but we can't ignore psychology and our emotions when we consider ourselves and others as investors. And the impact of emotion on our investing isn't always a bad thing.

I'd love to see numbers on this, but I'd be willing to bet a significant number of investors will buy Apple or Tesla after they actually split. Something happens in your brain when you buy a stock. Even the most conservative income investors among us know this.

I get excited when a small position registers a tiny dividend reinvestment. Because I know that a $20.78 quarterly dividend reinvested on top of my 10-share position in Essex Property Trust (ESS) adds up over time. At the moment, $20 gets you just a tenth of an ESS share. But I understand the role dividend reinvestment, alongside incremental monthly contributions, plays in building wealth.

Even though it's contextually different and somewhat misguided, there's a similar psychology at play when you can buy one share of Apple for $100 vs. 0.25 shares for the same $100.

From there, you can see why it might be more attractive (and psychologically exciting) to snag 2,000 shares of a $0.05 penny stock for your $100 than 0.25 or even one share of Apple. That 2,000 shares makes you feel like a baller.

I understand the clear difference between the dividend reinvestment and share size examples. But it doesn't matter. We're talking about psychology here, and the different ways it impacts the decisions we make and why we make them.

While we might agree that I have a productive psychological response and the investor who feels like a baller has a negative one, this line of thinking misses the point and an opportunity.

Along these lines, even though you can explain it to a new investor and she would understand, she still might wait until Apple or Tesla splits to buy the stock because she'll see more shares populate her account post-split than pre-split.

I don't think this a bad thing. We can help new stock market entrants figure out the facts later (the opportunity).

In the present, the more accessible they perceive stocks as Apple and Tesla, the more getting into these stocks might keep them out of far riskier, speculative stocks floated by weak (or worse) companies. They obviously know and like these companies as generational icons, so there's logic involved beyond the price of the stock.

I hope other big names with relatively high stock prices take Apple and Tesla's lead and make the shareholder-friendly move to split. This means Amazon.com (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Spotfy (SPOT), and even Facebook (FB).

What Does This Mean For Your Portfolio

I'm adding Apple shares every chance I get on the way up. It's the only one of the above-mentioned names I own because it's the only one that pays a dividend.

If nothing else, buy/add to positions in stocks ahead of their split. You'll probably see similar success post-split as another subset of investors pile in at the "cheaper" price. This can work as a trade, to accumulate for the long term, or both.

I disagree with the assertion that we're effectively creating a bubble in Apple. That's what Seeking Alpha contributor Stone Fox Capital noted last week as Apple continued its run past $400:

The key investor takeaway is that Apple trading above $450 is no longer normal. The company already has seen business normalize, and the stock has more than accounted for the rebound in business. Investors should look at any further rally into the August 31 stock split as the ultimate time to exit Apple. The stock has far outrun any legitimate valuation metric, and price targets like the $600 from Dan Ives of Wedbush could push Apple toward $500 before the split. Use such a rally as an opportunity to exit the stock at the top.

A couple points.

One, we have been hearing that Apple - and the group of stocks it hangs with (though not always hanging as high) - has "outrun any legitimate valuation metric" for a long time. Of course, Apple and its counterparts continue to move higher.

If you view valuation from an old school perspective, you're just going to keep saying the same thing even though in this new world of investing it has been repeatedly proven wrong. It's like eschewing stock splits and fractional shares. You have to be willing to adapt your mindset and even change your worldview as society changes and new participants enter longstanding businesses, such as investing.

Two, even if we put faith in something resembling old-timey valuation assessments, Apple continues to look attractive.

Consider the Services segment alone.

Source: Apple's most recent 10-Q

Former Apple CEO John Sculley told CNBC he has seen estimates showing Services reaching $50 billion in profits by 2025. That's nothing short of incredible.

Here's the deal with Apple under Tim Cook vs. Apple under Steve Jobs. It took me a long time to figure this out.

Just because you don't see headline-creating advances in something such as iPhone, iPad, or MacBook doesn't mean they have become irrelevant businesses. It doesn't even mean innovation isn't there. It just isn't the same as it was under Jobs, in terms of public presentations and day-to-day use.

Investors should excitedly wrap their heads around the new normal of Services revenue and profits soaring while Products increase, just not exponentially.

Because here's the reality - while the device upgrade cycle might not be what it once was, what you can do with your device only continues to increase. In some cases, this might involve the need for a new phone, tablet, or laptop, but, quite often, it just means Apple further roping you into an ecosystem now driven, to a large extent, by Services.

Don't underestimate the power of Apple's recent decision to bundle its offerings.

The strategy worked for years for telecommunication companies who marketed discounts if you bundled your cable, internet, and telephone service. They're still trying to do it. I get offers from Spectrum (which provides my Internet) almost daily.

Amazon took the approach and modified it for Amazon Prime.

Now, Apple will invigorate weaker performing offerings such as Apple News by offering them alongside Apple Music and Apple TV+.

But it's bigger than that. It's about enhancing its ecosystem so you never have to leave.

At one time it appeared Apple had scant competition as it assembled its information and entertainment ecosystem. But, as the lines continue to blur between service, platform, and ecosystem (see, for example, Spotify), Apple needs to up its game.

Unlike Spotify, Apple has all of the elements in place. It simply has to continue to increase their attractiveness from a content standpoint and present them in a way that's most palatable to consumers.

I'm comfortable buying Apple at these levels on the Services segment potential alone.

To get back to where we started, by splitting its stock Apple (and Tesla) does wonders for new investors and your portfolio concurrently.

Apple's decision to split its stock goes beyond being shareholder friendly. It will help some new investors make better decisions. If you have a few hundred bucks to invest, hopefully your attraction to Apple's lower stock price will prompt you to buy it rather than a more speculative alternative.

If you're long Apple or any other high-priced stock, a split does nothing but help your cause and provide great flexibility.

If you're sitting on profits with Apple or Tesla, the split only increased their on-paper value. You can take some off of the table. Or, as I'm doing with Apple, you can let it ride and enjoy the ride (while you let the dopamine flow with every reinvested dividend).