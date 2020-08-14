Source: Engine Driver

The coronavirus has hurt the global economy, and cyclical names have been particularly hard hit. Rail traffic is in decline, yet some railroads have fared better than others. Canadian Pacific (CP) reported Q2 revenue of $1.79 billion and GAAP EPS of $4.66. Revenue fell 9% Y/Y, much less than revenue declines experienced by U.S. railroads. The situation may not abate any time soon. Combined Canadian rail traffic for the first 31 weeks of the year fell in the high-single-digit percentage range.

Canadian Pacific's Q2 rail traffic fell 14% Y/Y, while the average selling price ("ASP") actually rose 5%. Over half of the company's major product segments experienced revenue declines.

Grain, Energy, and Intermodal represented a combined 66% of total revenue, and they fell 12% Y/Y. Grain revenue rose 6% on a 5% rise in carloads and a 1% rise in ASP. Canadian Pacific reported record volumes of Canadian Grain, partially offset by lower volumes of U.S. Grain. Energy, Chemicals, Plastics revenue fell 1% on a 28% decline in carloads and a 37% increase in ASP. The pandemic led to lower volumes of crude and liquefied petroleum. Intermodal fell on a 5% decline in carloads and a 5% decline in ASP. Intermodal revenue will likely remain depressed until the global economy picks up.

Total carloads fell 14% Y/Y. Only three key product categories reported positive growth in carloads.

Grain carloads rose in the low-single-digit percentage range, bucking the trend of falling rail traffic. Intermodal volume was off 5% Y/Y, and it will likely mirror the vagaries of the global economy. Intermodal was over 40% of Canadian Pacific's total carloads, so its decline could have an outsized impact on total rail traffic.

Management hiked prices 5%, which allowed revenue to fall much less than total rail traffic. Six of the company's nine product categories experienced rising ASP.

U.S. railroads lost pricing power in addition to falling rail traffic. Q2 ASP for Union Pacific (UNP), Kansas City Southern (KSU), and Norfolk Southern (NSC) fell 6%, 4%, and 4%, respectively. The question remains, "Will Canadian Pacific's pricing power last amid dismal economic conditions?" If not, then the company could experience revenue declines in the double-digit-percentage range.

Operating Ratio Improved

Another anomaly was that Canadian Pacific's operating ratio actually improved despite the loss of scale. The company reported an operating ratio of 57.0%, a 140-basis point improvement over the prior-year period. Compensation and benefits expense was $347 million, down 9% Y/Y. Reduced training costs, variable expenses, and incentive compensation helped keep compensation expense contained. At 34% of total operating expenses, this is the company's largest expense item.

Fuel costs fell 44% due to lower volume and falling energy prices. It fell much more than revenue, creating efficiency gains. Falling fuel costs appear to be a positive effect of a weak economy. Total operating costs fell 12% Y/Y, which drove the improvement in the company's operating ratio.

EBITDA was $965 million, down 4% Y/Y. The EBITDA margin was 54%, up about 300 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Canadian Pacific saved on certain costs like compensation and fuel as business activity slowed. However, price hikes kept it from realizing a full hit to its top line. This phenomenon created outsized efficiency gains that may not last over the long term.

CP Still Appears Overvalued

With an enterprise value of $62 billion, CP trades at 15.6x run-rate EBITDA (first half EBITDA annualized). Management did a yeoman's job of containing costs this quarter and the stock likely reflects that. CP has also benefited from the melt-up in broader financial markets. More stimulus could be on the way to help consumers and businesses. However, CP's fundamentals likely do not reflect the headwinds that lie ahead for the economy and the railroad industry. Global economic growth could remain compressed for the rest of 2020.

Conclusion

At over 15x run-rate EBITDA, CP appears overvalued. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.