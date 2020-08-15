U.S. Retail Sales Now Fully Recovered, GDP Growing Again

U.S. Retail sales are now above their pre-pandemic levels although how much of that is pent up demand is impossible to know.

As ever

Our economic statistics are somewhat contradictory. This being the basic planning problem of course as laid out by Hayek, it's impossible to gain detailed information about the complexity out there in anything like real time. So we're always having to guess just a little bit, to believe one number a bit more than others. Judgement that is, even opinion, counts.

For example, we have evidence that retail sales are jumping, that industrial production is growing but lagging. Does this mean the economy is recovered or that it is still doing so? In theory and logic all production must be consumed so the numbers cannot be out of whack forever but they certainly can be up to the medium term.

We also have the point that given that we cannot have that detailed information in real time our early attempts to gain even some numbers are going to be based upon assumptions and even guesses. In normal times this is fair enough for relationships between our estimates and reality are unlikely to change all that much. In extreme times this perhaps won't be so. Therefore things like the second and third revisions of GDP take on more weight.

Retail sales

Retail sales have entirely and more recovered from the closedown:

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for July 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $536.0 billion, an increase of 1.2 percent (± 0.5 percent) from the previous month, and 2.7 percent (± 0.7 percent) above July 2019

We're above last year. That can be taken to be pretty much full recovery.

What we don't know of course is how much of this is pent up demand from people not being able to go shopping during the lockdown.

(US retail sales from Census Bureau)

What we can though say is that one of the great fears seems not to be coming true. The thought is that people will be so scared by the effects of the virus on the economy that they will simply save as much and as hard as they can. This is Keynes' paradox of thrift, it makes perfect sense for the individual to do this but if the society does then the economy will shrink - no demand in it.

Earlier in the year we saw the savings rate jump to over 30%. It has declined since. Retail sales are rising again as above. So, at least so far, we don't seem to have had people shocked into extreme saving. One possible reason to be worried is therefore - so far, so far - removed.

Industrial production

Industrial production is slower in coming back as the Fed tells us:

Total industrial production rose 3.0 percent in July after increasing 5.7 percent in June; even so, the index in July was 8.4 percent below its pre-pandemic February level. Manufacturing output continued to improve in July, rising 3.4 percent.

So, we're down and we're recovering. And in terms of industrial production at least we're not going to end up with a 30% annualised loss like that last GP estimate suggested.

An interesting bit is this:

(Capacity utilisation from Federal Reserve)

We're not going to run into capacity constraints any time soon as the economy expands. Of course, the flip side of that is that it's simply a lack of demand which is meaning the capacity isn't being used. We do though have that example of retail sales and also, perhaps more controversially, that of China's recovery to guide us. Our current best guess is that we will get back to where we were in a couple of months or so.

Of course, there are possible reasons why we won't but they all require something new to happen. More lockdowns, a change in consumer sentiment. Our current course seems to be to that getting back to normal.

GDP revisions

Up at the top I talk about how all information is fragmentary. That means the first estimations of any statistic are just that, an estimate. We're about to get the second estimate of June GDP and here's Moody's Analytics guess at what that call will be:

Our estimate of monthly real GDP increased 4.5% (not annualized) in June. Our estimate incorporates new source data released since the government’s advance estimate of second-quarter GDP. Our monthly GDP estimate is consistent with GDP falling 33% at an annualized rate, compared with the government’s advance estimate of -32.9%.

Note the switch of units in there. The 4.5% rise is a monthly one, not an annualised one. Therefore it's clawing back rather a lot of what was lost in the lockdown. It makes more sense in this chart, where the 33% annualised rate is given as a monthly number instead:

(Moody's estimate of GDP from Moody's Analytics)

Put that way, as monthly numbers, you can see that we're well on the way to some sort of recovery. Certainly, we've been recovering for a couple of months now. That idea of a V shaped and relatively swift recovery isn't looking quite so outrageous now.

My view

As I am by now boring people by saying I expect there to be a V shaped and relatively swift recovery back up to around an about where we were before all this started. I also expect there to be no to little permanent damage to the productive capacity of the economy. My original take was based upon little more than prejudice about how economies work. Since then I've been looking for data - no, not reasons why we won't, but data showing we're not - that contradicts this happy story.

So far I've not seen any. And just to repeat, yes, I know many stories about what could go wrong and all that. I just don't see any evidence that any of them are happening.

The investor view

As with so much macroeconomic information at present we're not actually being presented with an investing view. For the markets currently assume, by their pricing, a relatively swift and V shaped recovery. So, evidence that shows this is happening just supports current price levels. It doesn't change our strategy, just confirms it.

This leaves us with having to use microeconomics to inform our investing. That difficult process of specific situations and companies.

