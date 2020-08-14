The Production was 98,079 Au Eq. Oz. in 2Q'20, down 26% year over year, primarily due to a 12-day suspension of operations at the Rainy River Mine.

Image: The Rainy River gold/silver mine in northwestern Ontario. Source: New Gold, Inc.

Investment thesis

The Canadian-based New Gold, Inc. (NGD) released its second-quarter results on July 30, 2020. The production was weak due to the disruptions encountered at Rainy River. However, it was not catastrophic.

One notable event that could be viewed as a vital move is the divestiture of the Blackwater Project for C$190 million in cash, an 8% gold stream, and a C$20 million equity stake in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCPK:ARGTF) announced by the company on June 9, 2020.

This divestiture was followed on June 24, 2020, by the closing of the company of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 7.50% Senior Notes due 2027, and subsequently, the company announced the redemption of the 6.25% senior notes on July 10, 2020.

The investment thesis is a tricky subject when it comes to New Gold. Yes, the financial situation has dramatically improved, but I still find the business model too weak to recommend NGD as a real long-term potential. However, it is an excellent tool for trading.

NGD has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Gold production details for the second quarter of 2020

The Canadian-based New Gold, Inc. released its production for the second quarter of 2020 on July 14, 2020. I recommend reading my article published here. Most of the charts and comments come from my preceding article when it comes to production with some new elements from the recent results.

The company posted disappointing gold production. It was the first quarter since 2017, with gold production below 100K Oz.

The Production was 98,079 Au Eq. Oz. in 2Q'20, down 26% year over year, primarily due to a 12-day suspension of operations at the Rainy River Mine.

The gold price realized in 2Q'20 was $1,560 per Au Oz and $2.51 per Cu Lbs.

AISC for 2Q'20 is $1,283 per ounce.

Note: the gold price realized is lower than the gold price for the quarter due to the Royal Gold stream in Rainy River. Below is the chart Details per metal:

Gold production was lower than the same quarter a year ago, especially for Rainy River.

Below is the quarterly gold production for both mines since 4Q'17. The company indicated that the Rainy River Mine produced 49,633 GEOs and sold 47,873 GEOs (48,800 ounces of gold, and 70,394 ounces of silver) for the second quarter.

The New Afton mine produced 48,446 GEOs and sold 43,517 GEOs (15,494 ounces of gold, 63,889 ounces of silver, and 16.9 million pounds of copper) for the quarter.

New Gold Inc. - Balance Sheet In 2Q 2020. The Raw Numbers

New Gold NGD 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ million 167.9 155.1 168.4 139.2 142.3 128.5 Net Income in $ million -13.4 -35.7 -24.7 0.30 -28.3 -45.6 EBITDA $ million 64.9 32.4 51.6 70.1 40.8 -0.9 EPS diluted in $/share -0.02 -0.06 -0.04 0.01 -0.04 -0.07 Cash from Operating Activities in $ million 74.3 50.2 91.1 47.9 51.3 52.8 Capital Expenditure in $ million 50.4 37.8 62.6 102.3 65.3 50.2 Free Cash Flow in $ million 23.9 12.4 28.5 -54.4 -14.0 2.6 Total cash $ million 132.3 109.7 178.8 83.4 400.4 700 Total Long-Term Debt in $ million 781 782 728 715 750 1,080 Shares outstanding (diluted) In millions 579.1 579.1 610.7 675.0 676.0 676.0

Data Sources: Company release and Morningstar/YCharts

Note: More historical data are available for subscribers only.

Balance Sheet Discussion

1 - Revenues of $128.5 million in 2Q'20

New Gold posted revenue of $128.5 million for Q2'20, down 17.2% from the same quarter a year ago, and down 9.7% sequentially. After adjusting for certain charges, the net loss was $3.3 million or $0.00 per share in Q2'20.

Renaud Adams, the CEO, noted in the conference call:

During the quarter, the company has been able to execute enormous key strategic opportunities, including the closing of the $300 million partnership with the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, the divestment of the Blackwater project for CAD190 million cash and an 8% Gold Stream, and the restructuring of our balance sheet through the $400 million bond offering due 2027 that funded the redemption of our senior notes due 2022.

2 - Free cash flow was a profit of $2.6 million in 2Q'20

Note: The generic Free Cash Flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The free cash flow for 2Q'20 was a profit again of $2.6 million. The yearly free cash flow is now a loss of $37.3 million due to significant CapEx at the Rainy River and New Afton mines.

3 - Net debt is now about $380 million as of June.

New Gold is showing a net debt of $380 million.

Source: Presentation Q2

New Gold also has a gold stream obligation with Royal Gold (RGLD) on Rainy River, totaling over $160 million as of June 30, 2020.

The CFO Robert Chausse said in the conference call:

As at June 30, we had approximately $700 million in cash, and approximately $965 million in liquidity. After adjusting for the bond redemption, which occurred post quarter end in July, the liquidity was approximately $560 million. And also taking into account the first payment related to the Blackwater transaction which is expected to close in the near-term, liquidity is approximately $664 million pro forma.

2020 New revised guidance

Source: Presentation

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

New Gold has managed a turnaround under the leadership of Renaud Adams, and it was not an easy task. New Gold looked like a mess a year ago. The partnership with the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan at the New Afton Mine, which I have presented above, improved liquidity significantly.

Furthermore, New Gold succeeded in monetizing the dormant Blackwater Project, which is an excellent development, in my opinion.

Finally, the gold price above $1,900 per ounce has been extraordinarily beneficial and solved many issues.

Technical analysis

NGD was forming an ascending channel pattern, but the stock experienced a support breakout on August 12 and re-tested lower support, which is the 50 MA at around $1.40.

The old support at around $1.70 is now a resistance. I recommend selling about 25% to 40% of your position at this level and wait for a retracement. The first support is still $1.40, but depending on the gold price, the 200 MA support is more reliable at $1.00.

The short-term strategy that I recommend is to sell part at $1.65-$1.70 and accumulate slowly again at $1.15 or lower. I believe the gold price is starting to retrace based on the 10-year gold chart that shows a clear cup&handle pattern. We are now at the second handle, and we could go as low as $1,750 before eventually resuming the uptrend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term NGD occasionally