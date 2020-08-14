Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Carter Chojnacki as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Fiverr (FVRR) has become one of the strongest momentum stocks of 2020 up more than +410% year-to-date, and it still could have significantly more room to run. Currently, my year-end price target forecast for the stock is $185 per share (approximately 6.5 billion dollar market cap valuation). I firmly believe this presents a substantial buying opportunity for the stock following Friday's (8/7/20) sell-off in the stock.

Fiverr has reached an inflection point in Q2, having achieved Adjusted EBITDA profitability. - Ofer Katz, CFO.

Achieving Adjusted EBITDA profitability was an extraordinary and momentous event for Fiverr. This news, in conjunction with a top-line revenue beat and providing forward guidance (which has been hard to come by in this market), now allows investors to gain a clearer picture of Fiverr's long-term financial value.

(Source: Fiverr's Q2 shareholder report)

Using these quarterly results and the provided guidance, I took the liberty to construct a five-year growth model that seeks to capture the company's revenue, margin, and EPS growth, and give a price target of $185 per share. While $185 may be viewed as overly optimistic given the consensus price target on the street is currently $122.33, (It should also be noted that the street's price target has received numerous upward revisions throughout the year including a +100% in just the past six weeks), I provide a detailed list of reasons including a long-term financial forecast, an underappreciated and unique growth story, industry trends, and technical analysis to justify the price target.

(Source: Self-created image)

Above is a financial model/projection for Fiverr - I created it to try to justify the valuation of the price target. Essentially what I did is create a reasonable DCF model for the next five years to try to capture a valuation. In doing so, I used this year's expected revenue, EBITDA margin, and EPS (which was provided in Fiverr's guidance). I then tried to create a model that captured an optimistic estimation (high revenue growth, widening EBITDA margins) and a low estimation (slower revenue growth and EBITDA margins that don't widen as quickly). In the model, I disclose what growth rates I used in both the high and low estimations, and achieve the ending share price by multiplying the Industry's PE ratio by projected 2025 EPS. Ultimately, because the model is quite forward-looking and extrapolative, my price target of $185 is more reflective of the low-end estimation out of an abundance of caution.

Fiverr's growth story is unique

The first major factor that will power Fiverr's stock price higher is growth. Now, this may sound like a familiar story. Another 2019 IPO growth-at-all-cost company looking to take market share no matter how much cash is burned in the process. However, Fiverr's growth story is unique. Unlike other growth companies, Fiverr has proven it can turn an adjusted EBITA profit and generate a positive Free Cash Flow. This makes Fiverr stand out as a highly unique growth stock. Fiverr has been able to generate a profit on an adjusted EBITDA basis because of the following key components:

Low customer/client acquisition cost with high lifetime value- Compared to other gig platforms (say Uber or Airbnb), Fiverr has been able to maintain a relatively low customer/client acquisition cost. The main reason is that Fiverr has been successful is that it has able to attract a significant amount of free publicity. The free publicity mainly comes from sellers on the platform sharing their successful experience selling their gig/talent on Fiverr's platform on YouTube and news outlets. These stories are attracting more users (both buyers and sellers) to the platform, which is allowing the platform to grow and increase market share all in a cost-effective fashion. Furthermore, the average lifetime purchase of buyers on the platform has only continued to increase, creating more value per customer acquired.

A simplistic, straightforward business model- Fiverr's business model is simple, direct, and provides enough of an incentive for both buyers and sellers on the platform to continue using Fiverr's service. The fundamental business model is as follows when a buyer purchases a gig on Fiverr, the seller will receive 80% of the total order value, and Fiverr receives the other 20% as what is essentially a service fee for creating a marketplace for these transactions to occur. Now, there are a few other details and additional incentives like first-time discounts, referral discounts, etc. which help to entice new users into trying out the platform, but fundamentally Fiverr acts as a broker that creates a marketplace for buyers and sellers.

Maintaining high gross margins- Fiverr continues to create tremendous value buy widening its gross margins. In this past quarter, it has increased its gross margins to now 83.1 %. Compare this to other gig platforms like Uber (UBER), which is approx. 49.5%, and Upwork (UPWK)(Fiverr's closest competitor), which is approximately 71.0%, it is clear that Fiverr distinguishes itself in this space. Having these high gross margins will be a significant competitive advantage for Fiverr because it will allow the company to allocate more capital towards acquiring market share and contribute to long-term financial sustainability.

User demographic expansion- Probably the most exciting aspect of Fiverr's growth story is its current and potential user expansion. Fiverr is continuing to add more gigs and talent connections to its platform, meaning it is continuing to expand its own digital marketplace, which demonstrates that Fiverr is adaptable to its users' demands and willing to develop and test new opportunities. Additionally, it is crucial to discuss Fiverr's international expansion. A platform like Fiverr has unlimited potential to tap into talent from all over the globe, given that there are so many niches and opportunities on the platform. Fiverr noted that it had seen demand pick up significantly in European countries. To account for growing international demand, Fiverr has begun creating non-English websites to lower language barriers and meet the needs of international buyers and sellers.

Market positioning is critical in this industry

Another factor that will create intriguing value for investors is the potential for consolidation and acquisitions within the online talent/freelance industry. The online talent/freelance market is vast and growing. According to a study published by Statista, "In 2023, the projected gross volume of the gig economy is expected to reach 455.2 billion U.S. dollars. The gig economy is commonly defined as digital platforms that allow freelancers to connect with potential clients for short-term jobs, contracted work, or asset-sharing." This means that market positioning is critical in this industry. Fiverr has positioned itself well in this field. While it is currently behind its top competitor Upwork in total revenue, Fiverr is experiencing significantly more revenue growth (y/y Fiverr's 82% vs. Upwork's 19%), better margins, and adjusted EBITDA profitability. Based on this, Fiverr should be considered the market leader in this space.

However, what creates the most intrigue about this market space is that it is still in the "early-inning" stage. Work-from-home, demand for digital talent, and the gig economy are only going to continue to grow, and COVID-19 has accelerated this trend. One long-term trend that is foreseeable in this space is either horizontal or vertical integration of these platforms. For example, there could be a consolidation of platforms (for example, an analogy would be how Facebook acquired Instagram and WhatsApp in the social media industry). Likewise, another foreseeable outcome could be one of the 'Big Tech' companies acquiring these platforms (for example, how Microsoft acquired LinkedIn) in order to tap into this growing market.

Another reason to like Fiverr's stock is the stock's current positioning within the equity market. For example, if you are an investor who is fearful of a broader stock market sell-off, Fiverr has very little ETF exposure and specifically no S&P 500 exposure or Nasdaq exposure. Conversely, this also works to an investor's benefit in that if Fiverr eventually meets qualifications to be a component of the S&P 500 or other ETFs, (which based on its trajectory seems quite likely) then passive ETF money could flood the stock and send it soaring (similarly what happened to Tesla when it started to qualify for significant ETF exposure).

Now, obviously there are no such things as a perfect company/stock, so it is fair to acknowledge some potential headwinds Fiverr could face. The first risk to acknowledge is competition. As previously, stated Upwork (arguably Fiverr's biggest competitor) currently generates more revenue than Fiverr. Additionally, if Fiverr continues to successfully generate profits, it is possible a new competitor could enter the marketplace and attempt to undercut Fiverr's pricing (for example by only taking a 10% transaction cut).

The second potential headwind Fiverr could face is from government policies. Two policies come to mind as potential threats. The first is new regulations pertaining to gig/freelance workers (for example, the situation as to what is currently happening in California with regards to Uber and Lyft and disputes over contract workers vs. employee work classification). The second has to do with the way unemployment benefits are structured (specifically, recently lay off workers who currently are considering working on Fiverr and currently qualify for unemployment benefits may be discouraged from accepting project because they could possibly lose out on their benefits by taking in income from Fiverr gigs).

All that being said, I firmly believe that the potential upside with Fiverr dramatically outweighs the risk/reward tradeoff.

A look at technical analysis and charts

Lastly, from a technical analysis perspective, Fiverr's share price is showing no signs of slowing down and could still continue to be a tremendous momentum play. Below is a 1-year chart of Fiverr's stock price with Highest-high (green line) and Lowest-low (red line) traced on it. The thing to notice is that the Lowest-low line has not shown any retreat yet, indicating that the rally in the stock price is not over yet. Additionally, look for the stock to consolidate for maybe a few more days before it continues to climb higher. It appears that after the past three earnings reports that stock price makes a significant move higher before the report followed a spike on the day report, followed by a period of consolidation (likely due to the street's 'digestion' of the report) before a continuing to climb higher.

(Source: Self-created chart from Barchart)

Additionally, this chart below shows Fiverr's share price and its 10-day simple-moving-average over the past six months. It appears that the 10-day moving average has proven to show a surprising amount of resistance. You as an investor should look at the 10-day moving average as both a floor for the stock price and as an attractive entry point for buying the stock if you aren't already long the stock. (Source: Self-created chart from Barchart)

Disclosure: I am/we are long FVRR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.